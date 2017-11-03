Dempsey brace guides Sounders into Western Conference final

Click to email (Opens in new window)

One half of the Western Conference final was decided on Thursday night in a lopsided Cascadia clash.

The Seattle Sounders knocked off the Vancouver Whitecaps, 2-0, at CenturyLink Field to reach the MLS final four.

Clint Dempsey‘s 88th minute finish sealed the victory for the home side, after the U.S. Men’s National Team attacker volleyed home a Victor Rodriguez cross at the far post.

Brian Schmetzer’s side took the lead half an hour prior when Clint Dempsey curled a left-footed shot into the right corner, beating Whitecaps keeper Stefan Marinovic.

Pretty buildup and pretty finish! 👌🏼 Seattle leads 1-0 in the 56th minute. #MLS https://t.co/3zBSe2w6Jh — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 3, 2017

Dempsey had nearly put the Sounders in front on the stroke of halftime after Nicolas Lodeiro’s cross found the American attacker just yards away from goal.

Controversy struck in the 35th minute when the Sounders played a quick counter attack down the left flank, and brought out video replay.

The home side appeared to be in on goal when Lodeiro picked out a perfect through ball into the path of Nouhou Tolo, but the Sounders defender was pulled down close to the penalty area by Whitecaps outside back Jakob Nerwinski.

After review, the referee decided that it wasn’t a penalty (video below), despite Tolo appearing to go down inside the Whitecaps area.

🤔 Penalty or nah? (Video Review ruled it was NOT a penalty) https://t.co/AqDhMyCNge — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 3, 2017

The Sounders will meet either the top-seeded Portland Timbers or the Houston Dynamo in the West final, which will be played over two legs on Nov. 21 and Nov. 30.