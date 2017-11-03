Everton “desperately” needs win vs. Watford, says Unsworth

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

David Unsworth‘s first few matches in charge of Everton have not gone well.

The Toffees are 0-3 since Unsworth slid into Ronald Koeman‘s slot in the hopes of earning the position full-time.

The first match was a promising enough loss to Chelsea, but the quality has dipped in losses two and three. The Toffees were beaten soundly by Leicester City before bombing out of the Europa League to the tune of 3-0 at Lyon on Thursday.

Next up? A big Sunday visit from Watford, the Hornets themselves coming off a pair of losses.

From Sky Sports:

“Sunday is a massive game for the club. It’s a great game it’s a great opportunity to get back to winning ways and Sunday is about Everton Football Club. “We need a win. We need a win for the players desperately to give them some confidence and we all need to come together and be together and win a game of football.”

You could substitute most of Unsworth’s “we’s” for me’s given his desire to hold the job longer at his beloved club.

The Toffees sit in the 18th, behind Swansea City on goal differential, but the congested early season table means they are a pair of wins from getting into the thick of the mid-table.

