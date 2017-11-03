More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Guardiola: “beatable” Man City doesn’t want to break Arsenal record

By Nicholas MendolaNov 3, 2017, 1:26 PM EDT
Pep Guardiola is congratulating Arsenal, whose Invincibles will stay the last Premier League team to go unbeaten for an entire season.

No, you didn’t miss anything. Manchester City is still yet to lose this season. But Guardiola is getting ahead of the news whether his men lose to Arsenal on Sunday or someone else down the line.

“I would like to say to Arsene, this record belongs to him,” Guardiola said. “We are not going to break it. We are beatable. I don’t know when, but someone is going to beat us.”

Probably, especially if City continues deep in the Champions League, League Cup, and presumably FA Cup, but Guardiola even added that City is fine leaving Arsenal’s record alone. From ManCity.com:

“The Invincibles record belongs to Arsene Wenger. We are not going to do it. It’s something fantastic. We don’t want to break this record.”

The good news for Guardiola is that his men will have one more day’s rest by the time the sides meet on Sunday. The bad news is that Arsenal used far less strong of a side in its 0-0 Europa League draw than Man City used in Napoli.

Cazorla’s long journey: Gangrene, skin grafts, eroding Achilles tendon

GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 3, 2017, 2:14 PM EDT
It’s been some time since we’ve seen diminutive Spanish wizard Santi Cazorla roaming the pitch for Arsenal.

One of the club’s true X-factors, Cazorla has had setback after setback in trying to return from injury, and he’s laid out some of the reasons for it.

They sound terrible.

At one point, doctors told Cazorla constant infections of a wound could deprive him of the chance to walk. He needed a skin graft from his forearm, taken from a tattoo of all places.

It’s wild. Here’s Cazorla, through MARCA:

“If you get to walk again with your son in the garden, be satisfied, they told me.”

Cazorla had been dealing with constant pain in his ankle dating back to 2013, and would play through it. He says even when he got the ankle properly warmed up, he’d be near tears in pain during halftime after it cooled down.

After surgery, the wound continued to open. He suffered gangrene, and has undergone eight operations. And the infections ate away at his tendons.

“He saw that I had a tremendous infection, that I had damaged part of the calcaneus bone and it had eaten the Achilles tendon,” Cazorla noted. “There was eight centimetres of it missing!”

Cazorla said people recognize him during rehab but don’t believe it’s him, and he plans to be able to train in January. For Arsenal, it means the return of one of its key “glue guys.” For Cazorla, it marks the next step in a harrowing journey.

Greece defender Manolas handed World Cup playoff ban

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 3, 2017, 12:56 PM EDT
1 Comment

ZURICH (AP) FIFA has suspended Greece defender Kostas Manolas from a World Cup playoff match for trying to manipulate his disciplinary record.

FIFA said Manolas was judged to be guilty of “intentionally seeking a yellow card” in a World Cup qualifying game. It triggered a one-match ban which he served in Greece’s final qualifier, cleaning his record for the playoffs.

The FIFA sanction announced Friday is an additional ban for deception.

Manolas will miss the first leg of the playoffs at Croatia on Thursday. He is eligible for the return game three days later in Greece.

The Roma defender was shown a yellow card for timewasting in the 90th minute of Greece’s 2-1 win at Cyprus. He then sat out a home game against Gibraltar three days later, which Greece won 4-0.

Everton “desperately” needs win vs. Watford, says Unsworth

Mike Egerton/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaNov 3, 2017, 12:01 PM EDT
1 Comment

David Unsworth‘s first few matches in charge of Everton have not gone well.

The Toffees are 0-3 since Unsworth slid into Ronald Koeman‘s slot in the hopes of earning the position full-time.

The first match was a promising enough loss to Chelsea, but the quality has dipped in losses two and three. The Toffees were beaten soundly by Leicester City before bombing out of the Europa League to the tune of 3-0 at Lyon on Thursday.

Next up? A big Sunday visit from Watford, the Hornets themselves coming off a pair of losses.

From Sky Sports:

“Sunday is a massive game for the club. It’s a great game it’s a great opportunity to get back to winning ways and Sunday is about Everton Football Club.

“We need a win. We need a win for the players desperately to give them some confidence and we all need to come together and be together and win a game of football.”

You could substitute most of Unsworth’s “we’s” for me’s given his desire to hold the job longer at his beloved club.

The Toffees sit in the 18th, behind Swansea City on goal differential, but the congested early season table means they are a pair of wins from getting into the thick of the mid-table.

Premier League Preview: West Ham vs. Liverpool

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 3, 2017, 11:14 AM EDT
  • Hammers 4-2-2 in last 8 vs. Reds
  • Liverpool won last tilt 4-0
  • Reds lead all-time 69W-37D-28L

Liverpool looks to build on a pair of clean sheets when it visits the London Stadium to face Slaven Bilic and desperate West Ham United on Saturday (Watch live at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds blanked Huddersfield Town last weekend before shutting out Maribor in the UEFA Champions League. West Ham has scored more freely than either opponent this season.

The Irons haven’t won in three-straight Premier League matches, but did pick up a significant League Cup win over Spurs last week. That win made a late concession to draw Crystal Palace on Saturday sting even more.

Klopp said Philippe Coutinho is out but Sadio Mane may be able to come off the bench. Georginio Wijnaldum could also make an appearance if need be.

What they’re saying

West Ham’s Aaron Cresswell on rebounding from Palace““We know it’s frustrating at times. If you’re a fan sitting there you can understand why and we certainly fully understand. We need to come together as one. We’ve been working hard week in and week out to put it right. We want to generate that atmosphere, against a team like Liverpool, and put it right.”

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp on who will take the next pen“I really understand it’s a big story but in the past it is not to change. We will never try to get penalties, but when we have them in future we will score from the penalty spot, 100 per cent. We only have to make sure [we are] not getting this story all over the season because it’s a good opportunity to score when you have a penalty. The boys are all able to do it. As I said, (Milner’s) penalty was really, really good, but it was a brilliant save and that’s something we have to respect as well.”

Prediction

If West Ham’s men are still playing for their boss, they stand a good chance at getting a point or better against a banged up Liverpool. If the effort’s there, the Hammers just may scoot away with a 2-1 win.