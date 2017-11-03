Guardiola: “beatable” Man City doesn’t want to break Arsenal record

Pep Guardiola is congratulating Arsenal, whose Invincibles will stay the last Premier League team to go unbeaten for an entire season.

No, you didn’t miss anything. Manchester City is still yet to lose this season. But Guardiola is getting ahead of the news whether his men lose to Arsenal on Sunday or someone else down the line.

“I would like to say to Arsene, this record belongs to him,” Guardiola said. “We are not going to break it. We are beatable. I don’t know when, but someone is going to beat us.”

Probably, especially if City continues deep in the Champions League, League Cup, and presumably FA Cup, but Guardiola even added that City is fine leaving Arsenal’s record alone. From ManCity.com:

“The Invincibles record belongs to Arsene Wenger. We are not going to do it. It’s something fantastic. We don’t want to break this record.”

The good news for Guardiola is that his men will have one more day’s rest by the time the sides meet on Sunday. The bad news is that Arsenal used far less strong of a side in its 0-0 Europa League draw than Man City used in Napoli.

