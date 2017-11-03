More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

Lukaku: “You can’t judge me as the finished article”

By Nicholas MendolaNov 3, 2017, 7:47 AM EDT
From the outside, there isn’t much to criticize about Romelu Lukaku‘s first season at Manchester United.

Lukaku, 24, has seven goals in 10 Premier League matches this season, adding three in the Champions League and a UEFA SuperCup goal for 11 total for United.

Only Leroy Sane (six goals and five assists) has been directly involved in more goals than Lukaku (7+3), and Harry Kane is the only player with more league goals.

He had the same amount of league goals through 10 matches for Everton last season, when United talisman Zlatan Ibrahimovic boasted four. The previous season, United’s leading league scorer scored 11 goals total (Anthony Martial) and 2014-15 saw Wayne Rooney (12) and Robin Van Persie (10) barely eclipse that figure as a team leader in PL play.

So while expectations are a bit higher this season, the second for Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford, it’s surprising for many outside the United orbit to see the manager compelled to publicly support Lukaku.

That’s what happened earlier this week, and now the player himself has been quizzed on the matter by Thierry Henry. Here’s what Lukaku said:

“I’m 24. You can’t judge me as the finished article. I’d rather have a year where I improve, improve, improve rather than going straight to the top and then declining.

“I know I have a lot of talent. I can do a lot of stuff, score goals with my left, right and head. But I want to be a creator – I want to have more assists. I want to make sure when my team is having difficulties they can count on me.”

The knock on Lukaku is his relative struggles against top teams, which happens because, well, top teams are generally better at defending than others. While the Belgian was kept off the scoreboard against Liverpool, he assisted Martial’s winner versus Spurs and scored against Real Madrid in the Super Cup.

His hefty price tag plus position as striker on one of the world’s most monitored teams will keep the focus on his play, and rightly so (especially against big teams). Yet from the outside, do any other neutrals — or enemies — find it all a bit odd?

MLS Cup Playoffs: Weekend Preview

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellNov 3, 2017, 5:10 PM EDT
The Seattle Sounders booked their place in the MLS Cup Conference Finals, but there’s three places up for grabs that will be decided this Sunday.

Toronto FC and the Columbus Crew take advantages into their second-leg bouts with the New York Red Bulls and New York City FC, respectively, while the Portland Timbers head back home to host the Houston Dynamo coming off a scoreless draw.

TFC is edging closer to a second-consecutive appearance in the Eastern Conference final after their 2-1 win at the Red Bulls while the Crew ran riot past NYCFC at home, leaving Patrick Vieira’s season on the brink.

Here’s a look at what we can expect to see in the final three second-leg matchups of the conference semifinals.

Sunderland owner Ellis Short: “We’ve got a crisis to solve”

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellNov 3, 2017, 4:01 PM EDT
Sunderland AFC has had a pretty miserable first few months back in the Championship, after suffering relegation from the Premier League last season.

The club has continued to struggle on the field, recording just one win and 10 points in 15 matches, leaving the team in the Championship relegation zone. Manager Simon Grayson was sacked late Tuesday night following a 3-3 draw with Bolton.

The decision, and subsequent rage and reaction from fans calling for turnover at the top of the club, led the club’s American owner Ellis Short to sit down for a short interview that was published on the club’s website.

Short began by immediately declaring a “crisis” at the club before spending the rest of the interview providing some insight behind the club’s decision to sack Grayson as well as other decisions the club has made. He also hit out at the British media for some of the reports that have come out of Sunderland.

Short also provided some detail in the on-again, off-again saga of him trying to sell the club, and what went wrong. He finished by stating he believed Sunderland should be a top-ten Premier League club, a comment that will sure rile up some fans across the world.

Catch the video below:

West Ham’s Hernandez, trio of MLS players called up to El Tri

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellNov 3, 2017, 3:25 PM EDT
Mexico National Team manager Juan Carlos Osorio has called up a strong squad for a pair of friendly matches this month against European opposition.

West Ham’s Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez along with the Dos Santos brothers Jonathan and Giovani and Los Angeles FC’s Carlos Vela were all called up in a 26-player squad set to face Poland on November 10 and Belgium on November 13.

Osorio has called in a mixed group with players both based domestically and abroad, but it’s as close to a potential World Cup squad as he could find.

The friendlies will be a big chance for Hernandez to regain his best form. The 29-year-old poacher has four goals in 10 Premier League games, including one in a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace last weekend, but they’ll need more from him in order to rise up the Premier League table.

The friendlies are also a great chance for English scouts to have another look at PSV Eindhoven’s Hirving Lozano, one of the bright young Mexican prospects.

Cazorla’s long journey: Gangrene, skin grafts, eroding Achilles tendon

GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 3, 2017, 2:14 PM EDT
It’s been some time since we’ve seen diminutive Spanish wizard Santi Cazorla roaming the pitch for Arsenal.

One of the club’s true X-factors, Cazorla has had setback after setback in trying to return from injury, and he’s laid out some of the reasons for it.

They sound terrible.

At one point, doctors told Cazorla constant infections of a wound could deprive him of the chance to walk. He needed a skin graft from his forearm, taken from a tattoo of all places.

It’s wild. Here’s Cazorla, through MARCA:

“If you get to walk again with your son in the garden, be satisfied, they told me.”

Cazorla had been dealing with constant pain in his ankle dating back to 2013, and would play through it. He says even when he got the ankle properly warmed up, he’d be near tears in pain during halftime after it cooled down.

After surgery, the wound continued to open. He suffered gangrene, and has undergone eight operations. And the infections ate away at his tendons.

“He saw that I had a tremendous infection, that I had damaged part of the calcaneus bone and it had eaten the Achilles tendon,” Cazorla noted. “There was eight centimetres of it missing!”

Cazorla said people recognize him during rehab but don’t believe it’s him, and he plans to be able to train in January. For Arsenal, it means the return of one of its key “glue guys.” For Cazorla, it marks the next step in a harrowing journey.