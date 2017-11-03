More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Newcastle joins Arsenal, Milan in race for Atlanta United star

By Nicholas MendolaNov 3, 2017, 8:48 AM EDT
Ayoze Perez could soon face competition from an MLS star at St. James’ Park.

Miguel Almiron has been linked with a move to Arsenal or AC Milan, but the Northeast Chronicle says Rafa Benitez would like to bring the Paraguayan to the Premier League.

It would be a January move for Almiron, who turns 24 in February.

Almiron scored nine goals and added eight assists in 30 matches for Atlanta after the expansion club purchased him from Lanus for $9 million.

Citing Calcio Mercato, the Chronicle says Atlanta expects to sell Almiron for more than twice the price (around $20 million).

The Magpies remain interested in Cenk Tosun of Besiktas, but reportedly now like teammates Tolgay Arslan and Oguzhan Ozyakup after some midweek UEFA Champions League scouting work.

Benitez is said to have two plans for the January market, a standard one and another which would be buttressed if Mike Ashley sells the team.

Portugal announces squad for USMNT visit

Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 3, 2017, 8:14 AM EDT
Portugal’s squad to face the United States men’s national team on Nov. 14 at Estádio Dr. Magalhães Pessoa in Leiria includes Man City’s Bernardo Silva and Besiktas’ Pepe but leaves Cristiano Ronaldo at home.

Barcelona’s Nelson Semedo, AC Milan’s Andre Silva, and promising Valencia forward Goncalo Guedes are a part of Fernando Santos’ side.

Other notable names missing for the match against a youth-heavy USMNT are Rui Patricio, Jose Fonte, Cedric Soares, William Carvalho, Andre Gomes, Ricardo Quaresma, and Renato Sanches.

The match is the first for the United States since its elimination from World Cup qualifying, and will be the first for caretaker manager Dave Sarachan. It will be the second for Portugal following a friendly with Saudi Arabia.

The USMNT roster likely waits to see which MLS teams are eliminated from the playoffs at the conclusion of Sunday’s MLS Cup Playoffs conference semifinals.

Goalkeepers: Beto, Anthony Lopes, Jose Sa

Defenders: Antunes, Kevin Rodrigues, Pepe, Luis Neto, Ricardo Ferreira, Edgar Ie, Nelson Semedo, Ricardo Pereira, Joao Cancelo.

Midfielders: Danilo Pereira, Ruben Neves, Joao Mario, Manuel Fernandes, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Ronny Lopes, Gelson Martins, Bruma.

Forwards: Goncalo Guedes, Andre Silva, Eder.

Lukaku: “You can’t judge me as the finished article”

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 3, 2017, 7:47 AM EDT
From the outside, there isn’t much to criticize about Romelu Lukaku‘s first season at Manchester United.

Lukaku, 24, has seven goals in 10 Premier League matches this season, adding three in the Champions League and a UEFA SuperCup goal for 11 total for United.

Only Leroy Sane (six goals and five assists) has been directly involved in more goals than Lukaku (7+3), and Harry Kane is the only player with more league goals.

He had the same amount of league goals through 10 matches for Everton last season, when United talisman Zlatan Ibrahimovic boasted four. The previous season, United’s leading league scorer scored 11 goals total (Anthony Martial) and 2014-15 saw Wayne Rooney (12) and Robin Van Persie (10) barely eclipse that figure as a team leader in PL play.

So while expectations are a bit higher this season, the second for Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford, it’s surprising for many outside the United orbit to see the manager compelled to publicly support Lukaku.

That’s what happened earlier this week, and now the player himself has been quizzed on the matter by Thierry Henry. Here’s what Lukaku said:

“I’m 24. You can’t judge me as the finished article. I’d rather have a year where I improve, improve, improve rather than going straight to the top and then declining.

“I know I have a lot of talent. I can do a lot of stuff, score goals with my left, right and head. But I want to be a creator – I want to have more assists. I want to make sure when my team is having difficulties they can count on me.”

The knock on Lukaku is his relative struggles against top teams, which happens because, well, top teams are generally better at defending than others. While the Belgian was kept off the scoreboard against Liverpool, he assisted Martial’s winner versus Spurs and scored against Real Madrid in the Super Cup.

His hefty price tag plus position as striker on one of the world’s most monitored teams will keep the focus on his play, and rightly so (especially against big teams). Yet from the outside, do any other neutrals — or enemies — find it all a bit odd?

Dempsey brace guides Sounders into Western Conference final

Twitter/@SoundersFC
By Matt ReedNov 3, 2017, 12:45 AM EDT
One half of the Western Conference final was decided on Thursday night in a lopsided Cascadia clash.

The Seattle Sounders knocked off the Vancouver Whitecaps, 2-0, at CenturyLink Field to reach the MLS final four.

Clint Dempsey‘s 88th minute finish sealed the victory for the home side, after the U.S. Men’s National Team attacker volleyed home a Victor Rodriguez cross at the far post.

Brian Schmetzer’s side took the lead half an hour prior when Clint Dempsey curled a left-footed shot into the right corner, beating Whitecaps keeper Stefan Marinovic.

Dempsey had nearly put the Sounders in front on the stroke of halftime after Nicolas Lodeiro’s cross found the American attacker just yards away from goal.

Controversy struck in the 35th minute when the Sounders played a quick counter attack down the left flank, and brought out video replay.

The home side appeared to be in on goal when Lodeiro picked out a perfect through ball into the path of Nouhou Tolo, but the Sounders defender was pulled down close to the penalty area by Whitecaps outside back Jakob Nerwinski.

After review, the referee decided that it wasn’t a penalty (video below), despite Tolo appearing to go down inside the Whitecaps area.

The Sounders will meet either the top-seeded Portland Timbers or the Houston Dynamo in the West final, which will be played over two legs on Nov. 21 and Nov. 30.

FOLLOW LIVE — Sounders host Whitecaps in West second leg

Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP
By Matt ReedNov 2, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT
One Cascadia side will be a step closer to reaching MLS Cup on Thursday night, and perhaps it could be last season’s winners pursuing a back-to-back feat in 2017.

The Seattle Sounders will host the Vancouver Whitecaps at CenturyLink Field as the two Western Conference sides look to become the first team from either conference to book their place in the conference finals.

The squads met on Sunday night in Vancouver, however, neither side was able to break through, with the match ending in a scoreless draw.

Brian Schmetzer and the Sounders look to become the fourth club in MLS history to win titles in consecutive years, after D.C. United, the Houston Dynamo and LA Galaxy all have previously done.

For the Whitecaps, a trip to the Western Conference final or beyond would be the furthest the Canadian side has advanced in the MLS Cup Playoffs since joining MLS in 2011.