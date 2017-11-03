Patrice Evra suspended by Marseille for kicking out at fan

In the hours after kicking an Olympique Marseille fan that earned him a pre-match red card, Evra’s club swiftly announced that he had been suspended, with a interview set to come that could lead to more punishment. While he has a one-match Europa League ban currently, UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings, and he could fact both a longer internal and external ban.
In its statement, the club admitted that its own fans had provoked Evra along with rushing onto the edge of the field to cause trouble, but that Evra had no right to act in that manner. Evra broke a Europa League record with his red card, as Marseille fell on the road, 1-0 to Vitoria Guimaraes.
The 36-year-old is in his second season at Marseille after three seasons with Juventus and nine seasons at Manchester United.
This isn’t Evra’s first brush with controversy. Evra accused Luis Suarez in 2011 of racial abuse, leading to an awkward exchange in which Suarez wouldn’t shake Evra’s hand before a Manchester United-Liverpool match.
Evra was also involved in the French National Team mutiny in 2010 that sabotaged the nation’s hopes at the World Cup in South Africa.
If the decision is upheld, Peru will miss its main striker for both World Cup playoff matches against New Zealand this month. Peru and New Zealand meet on Nov. 11 and 16.
The federation said it “believes the facts will soon be clarified and this issue will be permanently solved.”
Guerrero, who plays his club football for Flamengo, scored six times in South American qualifiers and led Peru to fifth place.
Earlier Friday, the head of doping control of the Brazilian Football Confederation said Guerrero could still provide evidence that he did not take prohibited substances without warning Peru and Flamengo.
“If Guerrero has justification for this and that justification was offered before the match against Argentina, it is not a doping case,” Fernando Solera told channel SporTV.
Solera also said Flamengo showed evidence that Guerrero did not take any illegal substances during his time with the Brazilian club.
The Seattle Sounders booked their place in the MLS Cup Conference Finals, but there’s three places up for grabs that will be decided this Sunday.
Toronto FC and the Columbus Crew take advantages into their second-leg bouts with the New York Red Bulls and New York City FC, respectively, while the Portland Timbers head back home to host the Houston Dynamo coming off a scoreless draw.
TFC is edging closer to a second-consecutive appearance in the Eastern Conference final after their 2-1 win at the Red Bulls while the Crew ran riot past NYCFC at home, leaving Patrick Vieira’s season on the brink.
Here’s a look at what we can expect to see in the final three second-leg matchups of the conference semifinals.
Sunderland AFC has had a pretty miserable first few months back in the Championship, after suffering relegation from the Premier League last season.
The club has continued to struggle on the field, recording just one win and 10 points in 15 matches, leaving the team in the Championship relegation zone. Manager Simon Grayson was sacked late Tuesday night following a 3-3 draw with Bolton.
The decision, and subsequent rage and reaction from fans calling for turnover at the top of the club, led the club’s American owner Ellis Short to sit down for a short interview that was published on the club’s website.
Short began by immediately declaring a “crisis” at the club before spending the rest of the interview providing some insight behind the club’s decision to sack Grayson as well as other decisions the club has made. He also hit out at the British media for some of the reports that have come out of Sunderland.
Short also provided some detail in the on-again, off-again saga of him trying to sell the club, and what went wrong. He finished by stating he believed Sunderland should be a top-ten Premier League club, a comment that will sure rile up some fans across the world.
Mexico National Team manager Juan Carlos Osorio has called up a strong squad for a pair of friendly matches this month against European opposition.
West Ham’s Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez along with the Dos Santos brothers Jonathan and Giovani and Los Angeles FC’s Carlos Vela were all called up in a 26-player squad set to face Poland on November 10 and Belgium on November 13.
Osorio has called in a mixed group with players both based domestically and abroad, but it’s as close to a potential World Cup squad as he could find.
The friendlies will be a big chance for Hernandez to regain his best form. The 29-year-old poacher has four goals in 10 Premier League games, including one in a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace last weekend, but they’ll need more from him in order to rise up the Premier League table.
The friendlies are also a great chance for English scouts to have another look at PSV Eindhoven’s Hirving Lozano, one of the bright young Mexican prospects.