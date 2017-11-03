Pochettino: Spurs cannot fall into post-Real Madrid trap

Foxes 3W-2D-1L vs. Stoke since promotion

Vardy 3 goals in last 4 vs. Stoke

Leicester leads all-time 34W-33D-31L

Two clubs who’ve climbed off the mat look to keep ascending the Premier League table when Stoke City hosts Leicester City at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Leicester is up to 11th following a convincing win over Everton, while Stoke is out of the drop zone after a surprising victory at Watford.

The Foxes are, perhaps quietly, unbeaten in four and winners of two on the bounce. New boss Claude Puel is a pristine 1-0 and relishing the concept of getting Leicester closer to European qualification than another drop zone battle.

USMNT veteran Geoff Cameron is out for Stoke City.

What they’re saying

Stoke’s Mark Hughes on a table rise: “We know how important it is to get two wins on the bounce in the Premier League and that is certainly our intention this weekend. A couple of wins can propel you up the table and of course when you win an away game then obviously you want to follow that up with a good performance and a good result at home. We need to do that because the biggest disappointment for everybody was the Bournemouth result which was our first opportunity against a team that were below us.”

Leicester’s Claude Puel on the club’s short-term future: “We continue to try to work on some details in the training sessions. It is an evolution not a revolution. We cannot change everything in just a few days. It is important to continue this work and continue to have some good habits with the players so they can play with confidence with good habits. We have time to work gradually and improve together. Now is just to make natural things without disturbing them.”

Prediction

Breaking down Leicester hasn’t been easy, and Stoke’s proven capable of being breached. The Potteries will be behind its men, and the hosts may well walk away with a 1-1 draw.

