Pochettino: Spurs cannot fall into post-Real Madrid trap

Forgive Mauricio Pochettino for digging his cliche well a little too deep following a huge win over Real Madrid, he knows how big of a trap awaits his men on Sunday.
Tottenham Hotspur will battle Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, and the Eagles had a midweek rest while Spurs were posting a historic win over the Bernabeu set at Wembley Stadium.
The energy expenditure alone is cause enough for concern, but a loss or draw at Palace would sink the club’s Premier League title hopes on a weekend it has a chance to take advantage of a pair of Top Four squabbles (Man City-Arsenal and Chelsea-Man Utd).
“Palace have a very good team, it’s true they struggled at the start but Hodgson is a great manager and we had a very good relationship with him when he was national manager. Crystal Palace is a final for us, after the defeat at Manchester United.
“We know very well that in football you must keep your feet on the grass, all the games are difficult and you cannot be relaxed when you compete at this level.”
Pochettino says Harry Kane came through his return to action without any problems, but Hugo Lloris and Toby Alderweireld will both be out for Spurs as they attempt to deal with electric Palace man Wilfried Zaha.
As stated, it’s a trap game of the highest order, but Spurs should be relishing the chance to make amends for Sunday’s loss to Manchester United.