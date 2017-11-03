More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Premier League Preview: Stoke City vs. Leicester City

By Nicholas MendolaNov 3, 2017, 9:40 AM EDT
  • Foxes 3W-2D-1L vs. Stoke since promotion
  • Vardy 3 goals in last 4 vs. Stoke
  • Leicester leads all-time 34W-33D-31L

Two clubs who’ve climbed off the mat look to keep ascending the Premier League table when Stoke City hosts Leicester City at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Leicester is up to 11th following a convincing win over Everton, while Stoke is out of the drop zone after a surprising victory at Watford.

The Foxes are, perhaps quietly, unbeaten in four and winners of two on the bounce. New boss Claude Puel is a pristine 1-0 and relishing the concept of getting Leicester closer to European qualification than another drop zone battle.

USMNT veteran Geoff Cameron is out for Stoke City.

What they’re saying

Stoke’s Mark Hughes on a table rise“We know how important it is to get two wins on the bounce in the Premier League and that is certainly our intention this weekend. A couple of wins can propel you up the table and of course when you win an away game then obviously you want to follow that up with a good performance and a good result at home. We need to do that because the biggest disappointment for everybody was the Bournemouth result which was our first opportunity against a team that were below us.”

Leicester’s Claude Puel on the club’s short-term future“We continue to try to work on some details in the training sessions. It is an evolution not a revolution. We cannot change everything in just a few days. It is important to continue this work and continue to have some good habits with the players so they can play with confidence with good habits. We have time to work gradually and improve together. Now is just to make natural things without disturbing them.”

Prediction

Breaking down Leicester hasn’t been easy, and Stoke’s proven capable of being breached. The Potteries will be behind its men, and the hosts may well walk away with a 1-1 draw.

Pochettino: Spurs cannot fall into post-Real Madrid trap

AP Photo/Matt Dunham
By Nicholas MendolaNov 3, 2017, 10:29 AM EDT
Forgive Mauricio Pochettino for digging his cliche well a little too deep following a huge win over Real Madrid, he knows how big of a trap awaits his men on Sunday.

Tottenham Hotspur will battle Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, and the Eagles had a midweek rest while Spurs were posting a historic win over the Bernabeu set at Wembley Stadium.

[ MORE: Newcastle in for Almiron? ]

The energy expenditure alone is cause enough for concern, but a loss or draw at Palace would sink the club’s Premier League title hopes on a weekend it has a chance to take advantage of a pair of Top Four squabbles (Man City-Arsenal and Chelsea-Man Utd).

From the BBC:

“Palace have a very good team, it’s true they struggled at the start but Hodgson is a great manager and we had a very good relationship with him when he was national manager. Crystal Palace is a final for us, after the defeat at Manchester United.

“We know very well that in football you must keep your feet on the grass, all the games are difficult and you cannot be relaxed when you compete at this level.”

Pochettino says Harry Kane came through his return to action without any problems, but Hugo Lloris and Toby Alderweireld will both be out for Spurs as they attempt to deal with electric Palace man Wilfried Zaha.

As stated, it’s a trap game of the highest order, but Spurs should be relishing the chance to make amends for Sunday’s loss to Manchester United.

Newcastle joins Arsenal, Milan in race for Atlanta United star

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 3, 2017, 8:58 AM EDT
Ayoze Perez could soon face competition from an MLS star at St. James’ Park.

Miguel Almiron has been linked with a move to Arsenal or AC Milan, but the Northeast Chronicle says Rafa Benitez would like to bring the Paraguayan to the Premier League.

It would be a January move for Almiron, who turns 24 in February.

[ MORE: Lukaku responds to criticism ]

Almiron scored nine goals and added eight assists in 30 matches for Atlanta after the expansion club purchased him from Lanus for $9 million.

Citing Calcio Mercato, the Chronicle says Atlanta expects to sell Almiron for more than twice the price (around $20 million).

The Magpies remain interested in Cenk Tosun of Besiktas, but reportedly now like teammates Tolgay Arslan and Oguzhan Ozyakup after some midweek UEFA Champions League scouting work.

Benitez is said to have two plans for the January market, a standard one and another which would be buttressed if Mike Ashley sells the team.

Portugal announces squad for USMNT visit

Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 3, 2017, 8:14 AM EDT
More: USMNT

Report: Jurgen Klinsmann interested in coaching Liga MX side Tijuana Clint Dempsey: USMNT must learn after World Cup failure How will US Soccer's presidential election work?

Portugal’s squad to face the United States men’s national team on Nov. 14 at Estádio Dr. Magalhães Pessoa in Leiria includes Man City’s Bernardo Silva and Besiktas’ Pepe but leaves Cristiano Ronaldo at home.

Barcelona’s Nelson Semedo, AC Milan’s Andre Silva, and promising Valencia forward Goncalo Guedes are a part of Fernando Santos’ side.

[ MORE: Lukaku responds to criticism ]

Other notable names missing for the match against a youth-heavy USMNT are Rui Patricio, Jose Fonte, Cedric Soares, William Carvalho, Andre Gomes, Ricardo Quaresma, and Renato Sanches.

The match is the first for the United States since its elimination from World Cup qualifying, and will be the first for caretaker manager Dave Sarachan. It will be the second for Portugal following a friendly with Saudi Arabia.

The USMNT roster likely waits to see which MLS teams are eliminated from the playoffs at the conclusion of Sunday’s MLS Cup Playoffs conference semifinals.

Goalkeepers: Beto, Anthony Lopes, Jose Sa

Defenders: Antunes, Kevin Rodrigues, Pepe, Luis Neto, Ricardo Ferreira, Edgar Ie, Nelson Semedo, Ricardo Pereira, Joao Cancelo.

Midfielders: Danilo Pereira, Ruben Neves, Joao Mario, Manuel Fernandes, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Ronny Lopes, Gelson Martins, Bruma.

Forwards: Goncalo Guedes, Andre Silva, Eder.

Lukaku: “You can’t judge me as the finished article”

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 3, 2017, 7:47 AM EDT
From the outside, there isn’t much to criticize about Romelu Lukaku‘s first season at Manchester United.

Lukaku, 24, has seven goals in 10 Premier League matches this season, adding three in the Champions League and a UEFA SuperCup goal for 11 total for United.

Only Leroy Sane (six goals and five assists) has been directly involved in more goals than Lukaku (7+3), and Harry Kane is the only player with more league goals.

[ MORE: Seattle moves on ]

He had the same amount of league goals through 10 matches for Everton last season, when United talisman Zlatan Ibrahimovic boasted four. The previous season, United’s leading league scorer scored 11 goals total (Anthony Martial) and 2014-15 saw Wayne Rooney (12) and Robin Van Persie (10) barely eclipse that figure as a team leader in PL play.

So while expectations are a bit higher this season, the second for Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford, it’s surprising for many outside the United orbit to see the manager compelled to publicly support Lukaku.

That’s what happened earlier this week, and now the player himself has been quizzed on the matter by Thierry Henry. Here’s what Lukaku said:

“I’m 24. You can’t judge me as the finished article. I’d rather have a year where I improve, improve, improve rather than going straight to the top and then declining.

“I know I have a lot of talent. I can do a lot of stuff, score goals with my left, right and head. But I want to be a creator – I want to have more assists. I want to make sure when my team is having difficulties they can count on me.”

The knock on Lukaku is his relative struggles against top teams, which happens because, well, top teams are generally better at defending than others. While the Belgian was kept off the scoreboard against Liverpool, he assisted Martial’s winner versus Spurs and scored against Real Madrid in the Super Cup.

His hefty price tag plus position as striker on one of the world’s most monitored teams will keep the focus on his play, and rightly so (especially against big teams). Yet from the outside, do any other neutrals — or enemies — find it all a bit odd?