Premier League Preview: West Ham vs. Liverpool

Hammers 4-2-2 in last 8 vs. Reds

Liverpool won last tilt 4-0

Reds lead all-time 69W-37D-28L

Liverpool looks to build on a pair of clean sheets when it visits the London Stadium to face Slaven Bilic and desperate West Ham United on Saturday (Watch live at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds blanked Huddersfield Town last weekend before shutting out Maribor in the UEFA Champions League. West Ham has scored more freely than either opponent this season.

The Irons haven’t won in three-straight Premier League matches, but did pick up a significant League Cup win over Spurs last week. That win made a late concession to draw Crystal Palace on Saturday sting even more.

Klopp said Philippe Coutinho is out but Sadio Mane may be able to come off the bench. Georginio Wijnaldum could also make an appearance if need be.

What they’re saying

West Ham’s Aaron Cresswell on rebounding from Palace: ““We know it’s frustrating at times. If you’re a fan sitting there you can understand why and we certainly fully understand. We need to come together as one. We’ve been working hard week in and week out to put it right. We want to generate that atmosphere, against a team like Liverpool, and put it right.”

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp on who will take the next pen: “I really understand it’s a big story but in the past it is not to change. We will never try to get penalties, but when we have them in future we will score from the penalty spot, 100 per cent. We only have to make sure [we are] not getting this story all over the season because it’s a good opportunity to score when you have a penalty. The boys are all able to do it. As I said, (Milner’s) penalty was really, really good, but it was a brilliant save and that’s something we have to respect as well.”

Prediction

If West Ham’s men are still playing for their boss, they stand a good chance at getting a point or better against a banged up Liverpool. If the effort’s there, the Hammers just may scoot away with a 2-1 win.

