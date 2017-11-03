More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Premier League Preview: West Ham vs. Liverpool

By Nicholas MendolaNov 3, 2017, 11:14 AM EDT
  • Hammers 4-2-2 in last 8 vs. Reds
  • Liverpool won last tilt 4-0
  • Reds lead all-time 69W-37D-28L

Liverpool looks to build on a pair of clean sheets when it visits the London Stadium to face Slaven Bilic and desperate West Ham United on Saturday (Watch live at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds blanked Huddersfield Town last weekend before shutting out Maribor in the UEFA Champions League. West Ham has scored more freely than either opponent this season.

The Irons haven’t won in three-straight Premier League matches, but did pick up a significant League Cup win over Spurs last week. That win made a late concession to draw Crystal Palace on Saturday sting even more.

Klopp said Philippe Coutinho is out but Sadio Mane may be able to come off the bench. Georginio Wijnaldum could also make an appearance if need be.

What they’re saying

West Ham’s Aaron Cresswell on rebounding from Palace““We know it’s frustrating at times. If you’re a fan sitting there you can understand why and we certainly fully understand. We need to come together as one. We’ve been working hard week in and week out to put it right. We want to generate that atmosphere, against a team like Liverpool, and put it right.”

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp on who will take the next pen“I really understand it’s a big story but in the past it is not to change. We will never try to get penalties, but when we have them in future we will score from the penalty spot, 100 per cent. We only have to make sure [we are] not getting this story all over the season because it’s a good opportunity to score when you have a penalty. The boys are all able to do it. As I said, (Milner’s) penalty was really, really good, but it was a brilliant save and that’s something we have to respect as well.”

Prediction

If West Ham’s men are still playing for their boss, they stand a good chance at getting a point or better against a banged up Liverpool. If the effort’s there, the Hammers just may scoot away with a 2-1 win.

Pochettino: Spurs cannot fall into post-Real Madrid trap

AP Photo/Matt Dunham
By Nicholas MendolaNov 3, 2017, 10:29 AM EDT
Forgive Mauricio Pochettino for digging his cliche well a little too deep following a huge win over Real Madrid, he knows how big of a trap awaits his men on Sunday.

Tottenham Hotspur will battle Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, and the Eagles had a midweek rest while Spurs were posting a historic win over the Bernabeu set at Wembley Stadium.

The energy expenditure alone is cause enough for concern, but a loss or draw at Palace would sink the club’s Premier League title hopes on a weekend it has a chance to take advantage of a pair of Top Four squabbles (Man City-Arsenal and Chelsea-Man Utd).

From the BBC:

“Palace have a very good team, it’s true they struggled at the start but Hodgson is a great manager and we had a very good relationship with him when he was national manager. Crystal Palace is a final for us, after the defeat at Manchester United.

“We know very well that in football you must keep your feet on the grass, all the games are difficult and you cannot be relaxed when you compete at this level.”

Pochettino says Harry Kane came through his return to action without any problems, but Hugo Lloris and Toby Alderweireld will both be out for Spurs as they attempt to deal with electric Palace man Wilfried Zaha.

As stated, it’s a trap game of the highest order, but Spurs should be relishing the chance to make amends for Sunday’s loss to Manchester United.

Premier League Preview: Stoke City vs. Leicester City

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 3, 2017, 9:40 AM EDT
  • Foxes 3W-2D-1L vs. Stoke since promotion
  • Vardy 3 goals in last 4 vs. Stoke
  • Leicester leads all-time 34W-33D-31L

Two clubs who’ve climbed off the mat look to keep ascending the Premier League table when Stoke City hosts Leicester City at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Leicester is up to 11th following a convincing win over Everton, while Stoke is out of the drop zone after a surprising victory at Watford.

The Foxes are, perhaps quietly, unbeaten in four and winners of two on the bounce. New boss Claude Puel is a pristine 1-0 and relishing the concept of getting Leicester closer to European qualification than another drop zone battle.

USMNT veteran Geoff Cameron is out for Stoke City.

What they’re saying

Stoke’s Mark Hughes on a table rise“We know how important it is to get two wins on the bounce in the Premier League and that is certainly our intention this weekend. A couple of wins can propel you up the table and of course when you win an away game then obviously you want to follow that up with a good performance and a good result at home. We need to do that because the biggest disappointment for everybody was the Bournemouth result which was our first opportunity against a team that were below us.”

Leicester’s Claude Puel on the club’s short-term future“We continue to try to work on some details in the training sessions. It is an evolution not a revolution. We cannot change everything in just a few days. It is important to continue this work and continue to have some good habits with the players so they can play with confidence with good habits. We have time to work gradually and improve together. Now is just to make natural things without disturbing them.”

Prediction

Breaking down Leicester hasn’t been easy, and Stoke’s proven capable of being breached. The Potteries will be behind its men, and the hosts may well walk away with a 1-1 draw.

Newcastle joins Arsenal, Milan in race for Atlanta United star

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 3, 2017, 8:58 AM EDT
Ayoze Perez could soon face competition from an MLS star at St. James’ Park.

Miguel Almiron has been linked with a move to Arsenal or AC Milan, but the Northeast Chronicle says Rafa Benitez would like to bring the Paraguayan to the Premier League.

It would be a January move for Almiron, who turns 24 in February.

Almiron scored nine goals and added eight assists in 30 matches for Atlanta after the expansion club purchased him from Lanus for $9 million.

Citing Calcio Mercato, the Chronicle says Atlanta expects to sell Almiron for more than twice the price (around $20 million).

The Magpies remain interested in Cenk Tosun of Besiktas, but reportedly now like teammates Tolgay Arslan and Oguzhan Ozyakup after some midweek UEFA Champions League scouting work.

Benitez is said to have two plans for the January market, a standard one and another which would be buttressed if Mike Ashley sells the team.

Portugal announces squad for USMNT visit

Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 3, 2017, 8:14 AM EDT
More: USMNT

Report: Jurgen Klinsmann interested in coaching Liga MX side Tijuana Clint Dempsey: USMNT must learn after World Cup failure How will US Soccer’s presidential election work?

Portugal’s squad to face the United States men’s national team on Nov. 14 at Estádio Dr. Magalhães Pessoa in Leiria includes Man City’s Bernardo Silva and Besiktas’ Pepe but leaves Cristiano Ronaldo at home.

Barcelona’s Nelson Semedo, AC Milan’s Andre Silva, and promising Valencia forward Goncalo Guedes are a part of Fernando Santos’ side.

Other notable names missing for the match against a youth-heavy USMNT are Rui Patricio, Jose Fonte, Cedric Soares, William Carvalho, Andre Gomes, Ricardo Quaresma, and Renato Sanches.

The match is the first for the United States since its elimination from World Cup qualifying, and will be the first for caretaker manager Dave Sarachan. It will be the second for Portugal following a friendly with Saudi Arabia.

The USMNT roster likely waits to see which MLS teams are eliminated from the playoffs at the conclusion of Sunday’s MLS Cup Playoffs conference semifinals.

Goalkeepers: Beto, Anthony Lopes, Jose Sa

Defenders: Antunes, Kevin Rodrigues, Pepe, Luis Neto, Ricardo Ferreira, Edgar Ie, Nelson Semedo, Ricardo Pereira, Joao Cancelo.

Midfielders: Danilo Pereira, Ruben Neves, Joao Mario, Manuel Fernandes, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Ronny Lopes, Gelson Martins, Bruma.

Forwards: Goncalo Guedes, Andre Silva, Eder.