Report: MLS to investigate fan behavior towards Jozy Altidore

Jozy Altidore had a difficult welcome back to Red Bull Arena and New Jersey earlier this week, where his career started.
The veteran striker was booed and jeered by the partisan-New York Red Bulls crowd, and one fan in particular by the visitors bench allegedly called into question Altidore’s respect for the United States.
Now, Major League Soccer is reportedly investigating the incident, which led to Toronto FC coach Greg Vanney to turn around and try and quiet the fan down.
“It was ongoing throughout the course of the game,” Vanney said, via the Canadian Press. “And then a fan came up right over the top of the bench and in a very forthright, semi-aggressive manner was going after Jozy, just ultimately questioning his patriotism.
“I was just telling him to sit down politely and to mind his own business.”
For his part, Altidore said earlier in the week he understands the anger over the USMNT’s failure to qualify for the World Cup, but the personal attacks he said were jarring.
“My comment about Red Bulls fans being ‘classless’ was because of the stuff that had nothing to do with soccer,” Altidore told the Toronto Sun. “My mother raised us as Jehovah’s Witness, and there were comments being said that my beliefs have no place in this country. It’s ridiculous.
“Coming off the field — with Tosaint Ricketts and Raheem Edwards as my witness — there’s a (fan) standing a foot away from me telling me I have no idea what it’s like to represent this country, that I didn’t die for this country and I don’t deserve to be in this country because I don’t put my hand on my heart and that I don’t sing (the Star-Spangled Banner).”
Obviously, personal attacks have no place in any sport and hopefully the league and Red Bulls will investigate and ensure that the fan in question is banned.
A familiar name to U.S. Soccer fans has thrown his hat in the ring for the upcoming federation presidential election.
Paul Caligiuri, who scored the famous goal in Trinidad and Tobago to qualify the U.S. Men’s National Team for the 1990 World Cup announced on his Twitter account that he is running for U.S. Soccer federation president.
[MORE: USMNT name new interim coach]
Caligiuri joins incumbent president Sunil Gulati, fellow former USMNT player Eric Wynalda, U.S. Soccer vice president Carlos Cordeiro, Steve Gans, Paul LaPointe and Michael Winograd.
Caligiuri’s decision to run is a boost to those who want to see a former player in charge, as opposed to a business man with no experience playing at the highest level. While U.S. Soccer is currently on very good financial ground, the sporting side has suffered at all levels, of course most recently with World Cup qualifying.
Perhaps even if Caligiuri and Wynalda don’t win, some of their platform will be adopted by the eventual winner.
LIMA, Peru (AP) Peru captain and striker Paolo Guerrero has been provisionally suspended by FIFA for 30 days after failing a doping test.
Guerrero tested positive on Oct. 5 after the World Cup qualifying match against Argentina, the Peruvian Football Federation added on Friday.
The federation did not disclose the banned substance.
[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]
If the decision is upheld, Peru will miss its main striker for both World Cup playoff matches against New Zealand this month. Peru and New Zealand meet on Nov. 11 and 16.
The federation said it “believes the facts will soon be clarified and this issue will be permanently solved.”
Guerrero, who plays his club football for Flamengo, scored six times in South American qualifiers and led Peru to fifth place.
Earlier Friday, the head of doping control of the Brazilian Football Confederation said Guerrero could still provide evidence that he did not take prohibited substances without warning Peru and Flamengo.
“If Guerrero has justification for this and that justification was offered before the match against Argentina, it is not a doping case,” Fernando Solera told channel SporTV.
Solera also said Flamengo showed evidence that Guerrero did not take any illegal substances during his time with the Brazilian club.
Patrice Evra‘s career may be at a crossroads.
In the hours after kicking an Olympique Marseille fan that earned him a pre-match red card, Evra’s club swiftly announced that he had been suspended, with a interview set to come that could lead to more punishment. While he has a one-match Europa League ban currently, UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings, and he could fact both a longer internal and external ban.
[ MORE: Ligue 1 score, schedule ]
In its statement, the club admitted that its own fans had provoked Evra along with rushing onto the edge of the field to cause trouble, but that Evra had no right to act in that manner. Evra broke a Europa League record with his red card, as Marseille fell on the road, 1-0 to Vitoria Guimaraes.
The 36-year-old is in his second season at Marseille after three seasons with Juventus and nine seasons at Manchester United.
This isn’t Evra’s first brush with controversy. Evra accused Luis Suarez in 2011 of racial abuse, leading to an awkward exchange in which Suarez wouldn’t shake Evra’s hand before a Manchester United-Liverpool match.
Evra was also involved in the French National Team mutiny in 2010 that sabotaged the nation’s hopes at the World Cup in South Africa.
The Seattle Sounders booked their place in the MLS Cup Conference Finals, but there’s three places up for grabs that will be decided this Sunday.
Toronto FC and the Columbus Crew take advantages into their second-leg bouts with the New York Red Bulls and New York City FC, respectively, while the Portland Timbers head back home to host the Houston Dynamo coming off a scoreless draw.
[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]
TFC is edging closer to a second-consecutive appearance in the Eastern Conference final after their 2-1 win at the Red Bulls while the Crew ran riot past NYCFC at home, leaving Patrick Vieira’s season on the brink.
Here’s a look at what we can expect to see in the final three second-leg matchups of the conference semifinals.
(more…)