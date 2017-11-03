Sunderland owner Ellis Short: “We’ve got a crisis to solve”

Sunderland AFC has had a pretty miserable first few months back in the Championship, after suffering relegation from the Premier League last season.

The club has continued to struggle on the field, recording just one win and 10 points in 15 matches, leaving the team in the Championship relegation zone. Manager Simon Grayson was sacked late Tuesday night following a 3-3 draw with Bolton.

The decision, and subsequent rage and reaction from fans calling for turnover at the top of the club, led the club’s American owner Ellis Short to sit down for a short interview that was published on the club’s website.

Short began by immediately declaring a “crisis” at the club before spending the rest of the interview providing some insight behind the club’s decision to sack Grayson as well as other decisions the club has made. He also hit out at the British media for some of the reports that have come out of Sunderland.

Short also provided some detail in the on-again, off-again saga of him trying to sell the club, and what went wrong. He finished by stating he believed Sunderland should be a top-ten Premier League club, a comment that will sure rile up some fans across the world.

Catch the video below: