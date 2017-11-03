West Ham’s Hernandez, trio of MLS players called up to El Tri

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Mexico National Team manager Juan Carlos Osorio has called up a strong squad for a pair of friendly matches this month against European opposition.

West Ham’s Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez along with the Dos Santos brothers Jonathan and Giovani and Los Angeles FC’s Carlos Vela were all called up in a 26-player squad set to face Poland on November 10 and Belgium on November 13.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

¡Con ellos nos vamos a Europa! Dos rivales 🔝 nos esperan 🇧🇪 y 🇵🇱 👉🏻 https://t.co/48c8QIq1Cr#SoyMéxico pic.twitter.com/tZDMe7OH7N — Selección Nacional (@miseleccionmx) November 3, 2017

Osorio has called in a mixed group with players both based domestically and abroad, but it’s as close to a potential World Cup squad as he could find.

The friendlies will be a big chance for Hernandez to regain his best form. The 29-year-old poacher has four goals in 10 Premier League games, including one in a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace last weekend, but they’ll need more from him in order to rise up the Premier League table.

The friendlies are also a great chance for English scouts to have another look at PSV Eindhoven’s Hirving Lozano, one of the bright young Mexican prospects.