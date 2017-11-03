More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
West Ham’s Hernandez, trio of MLS players called up to El Tri

By Daniel KarellNov 3, 2017, 3:25 PM EDT
Mexico National Team manager Juan Carlos Osorio has called up a strong squad for a pair of friendly matches this month against European opposition.

West Ham’s Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez along with the Dos Santos brothers Jonathan and Giovani and Los Angeles FC’s Carlos Vela were all called up in a 26-player squad set to face Poland on November 10 and Belgium on November 13.

Osorio has called in a mixed group with players both based domestically and abroad, but it’s as close to a potential World Cup squad as he could find.

The friendlies will be a big chance for Hernandez to regain his best form. The 29-year-old poacher has four goals in 10 Premier League games, including one in a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace last weekend, but they’ll need more from him in order to rise up the Premier League table.

The friendlies are also a great chance for English scouts to have another look at PSV Eindhoven’s Hirving Lozano, one of the bright young Mexican prospects.

MLS Cup Playoffs: Weekend Preview

By Daniel KarellNov 3, 2017, 5:10 PM EDT
The Seattle Sounders booked their place in the MLS Cup Conference Finals, but there’s three places up for grabs that will be decided this Sunday.

Toronto FC and the Columbus Crew take advantages into their second-leg bouts with the New York Red Bulls and New York City FC, respectively, while the Portland Timbers head back home to host the Houston Dynamo coming off a scoreless draw.

TFC is edging closer to a second-consecutive appearance in the Eastern Conference final after their 2-1 win at the Red Bulls while the Crew ran riot past NYCFC at home, leaving Patrick Vieira’s season on the brink.

Here’s a look at what we can expect to see in the final three second-leg matchups of the conference semifinals.

Sunderland owner Ellis Short: “We’ve got a crisis to solve”

By Daniel KarellNov 3, 2017, 4:01 PM EDT
Sunderland AFC has had a pretty miserable first few months back in the Championship, after suffering relegation from the Premier League last season.

The club has continued to struggle on the field, recording just one win and 10 points in 15 matches, leaving the team in the Championship relegation zone. Manager Simon Grayson was sacked late Tuesday night following a 3-3 draw with Bolton.

The decision, and subsequent rage and reaction from fans calling for turnover at the top of the club, led the club’s American owner Ellis Short to sit down for a short interview that was published on the club’s website.

Short began by immediately declaring a “crisis” at the club before spending the rest of the interview providing some insight behind the club’s decision to sack Grayson as well as other decisions the club has made. He also hit out at the British media for some of the reports that have come out of Sunderland.

Short also provided some detail in the on-again, off-again saga of him trying to sell the club, and what went wrong. He finished by stating he believed Sunderland should be a top-ten Premier League club, a comment that will sure rile up some fans across the world.

Catch the video below:

Cazorla’s long journey: Gangrene, skin grafts, eroding Achilles tendon

By Nicholas MendolaNov 3, 2017, 2:14 PM EDT
It’s been some time since we’ve seen diminutive Spanish wizard Santi Cazorla roaming the pitch for Arsenal.

One of the club’s true X-factors, Cazorla has had setback after setback in trying to return from injury, and he’s laid out some of the reasons for it.

They sound terrible.

At one point, doctors told Cazorla constant infections of a wound could deprive him of the chance to walk. He needed a skin graft from his forearm, taken from a tattoo of all places.

It’s wild. Here’s Cazorla, through MARCA:

“If you get to walk again with your son in the garden, be satisfied, they told me.”

Cazorla had been dealing with constant pain in his ankle dating back to 2013, and would play through it. He says even when he got the ankle properly warmed up, he’d be near tears in pain during halftime after it cooled down.

After surgery, the wound continued to open. He suffered gangrene, and has undergone eight operations. And the infections ate away at his tendons.

“He saw that I had a tremendous infection, that I had damaged part of the calcaneus bone and it had eaten the Achilles tendon,” Cazorla noted. “There was eight centimetres of it missing!”

Cazorla said people recognize him during rehab but don’t believe it’s him, and he plans to be able to train in January. For Arsenal, it means the return of one of its key “glue guys.” For Cazorla, it marks the next step in a harrowing journey.

Guardiola: “beatable” Man City doesn’t want to break Arsenal record

By Nicholas MendolaNov 3, 2017, 1:26 PM EDT
Pep Guardiola is congratulating Arsenal, whose Invincibles will stay the last Premier League team to go unbeaten for an entire season.

No, you didn’t miss anything. Manchester City is still yet to lose this season. But Guardiola is getting ahead of the news whether his men lose to Arsenal on Sunday or someone else down the line.

“I would like to say to Arsene, this record belongs to him,” Guardiola said. “We are not going to break it. We are beatable. I don’t know when, but someone is going to beat us.”

Probably, especially if City continues deep in the Champions League, League Cup, and presumably FA Cup, but Guardiola even added that City is fine leaving Arsenal’s record alone. From ManCity.com:

“The Invincibles record belongs to Arsene Wenger. We are not going to do it. It’s something fantastic. We don’t want to break this record.”

The good news for Guardiola is that his men will have one more day’s rest by the time the sides meet on Sunday. The bad news is that Arsenal used far less strong of a side in its 0-0 Europa League draw than Man City used in Napoli.