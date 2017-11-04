More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo credit: Toronto FC / @torontofc

3 keys to Sunday’s decisive return legs in MLS Cup Playoffs

By Andy EdwardsNov 4, 2017, 8:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Three keys to Sunday’s three decisive second-leg matchups in the 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs conference semifinals…

[ MORE: Previewing Sunday’s 2nd legs, from Toronto and NYC, to PDX ]

Toronto FC (2) vs. (1) New York Red Bulls — 3 p.m. ET

With a 2-1 lead — and a pair of away goals — heading into Sunday’s second leg at home, TFC’s key to advancing is quite obvious, while anything but simple: the numbers advantage must translate to a territorial advantage against Bradley Wright-Phillips and Daniel Royer.

MLSsoccer.com

On the right, you’ll see the combined touches of Wright-Phillips and Royer, New York’s two most prolific final-product providers, in the first leg. You’ll immediately notice BWP and Royer, New York’s leading scorers with 17 and 12 goals during the regular season, respectively, combined for two open-play touches inside TFC’s penalty area over the whole of 90 minutes — the first an unsuccessful pass by BWP (6th minute), the second a blocked shot from BWP (87th).

TFC’s three-man backline, which quickly becomes a five-man unit when Steven Beitashour and Justin Morrow track back in times of need, dealt so well with the unconventional and coordinated movement of BWP and Royer. They’re a nightmare come alive for most central duos, but faced with the organization and continuity of Chris Mavinga, Drew Moor and Eriq Zavaleta on Monday, TFC’s central trio put on a clinic of communication and spatial responsibilities.

New York City FC (1) vs. (4) Columbus Crew SC — 5 p.m. ET

One might look at the scoreline from the first leg — 4-1 to Crew SC — and say there’s simply no way back for NYCFC on Sunday. To which this writer would be so inclined to agree… if not for the magical presence of David Villa.

MLSsoccer.com

Let’s go to the MLSsoccer.com chalkboard again, this time to see Villa’s in-possession actions from the 52nd minute onward — the 38 minutes which remained after Alexander Callens earned himself a straight red card. Completely starved for service and support after Rodney Wallace was sacrificed to bring on a defender, Villa still managed to create five chances, either for himself or for others, including the one he scored in the 78th minute. Of course, Crew SC were busy breaking the other direction for three more goals while enjoying their man advantage, but that’s something with which NYCFC won’t have to wrestle again on Sunday (presumably).

Admittedly, it takes the most devoted of optimists to conjure a scenario in which NYCFC break down a bunkering Columbus side by three goals or more, but a man with 84 combined goals and assists (in 94 career MLS games) is as good a place as any to begin your search for hope.

Portland Timbers (0) vs. (0) Houston Dynamo — 7:30 p.m. ET

Finally, a tie without a presumed winner with 90 minutes still left to play. Feel free to imply any lessons from the abomination that was the first leg — I won’t be joining you, but you’re more than welcome to do so yourself — and I’ll focus on the absence of Diego Chara (broken foot suffered in leg 1) and David Guzman (knee).

Typically, Houston’s go-to strategy is to bypass the midfield altogether with long diagonal balls out to wingers Alberth Elis and Romell Quioto, or quick, cutting balls into the channels for the rotating duo at center forward, Erick Torres and Mauro Manotas. With Chara out for the rest of the season and Guzman’s status uncertain at this point, the tactical tweaks applied by Houston manager Wilmer Cabrera will almost certainly determine the outcome of leg 2.

A continued refusal to deviate from Plan A would be the most welcome of sights for Portland’s eyes. Quickly bypassing the middle third of the field, where Caleb Porter’s side was once so strong but now so depleted, wouldn’t be all too different from refusing to shoot against a team playing without a goalkeeper. If Houston can work a bit of possession in the middle third and entice Amobi Okugo and/or Zarek Valentin to abandon the space just in front of the backline, space — and chances — will undoubtedly open up against a Timbers defense which only ever looked competent when shielded by Chara and Guzman.

The 2 Robbies: Liverpool Light Up London Stadium

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsNov 4, 2017, 7:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle dissect a day of Premier League action that leaves one manger’s job hanging by a thread. Liverpool heaped the pressure on Slaven Bilic (00:30), they take a closer look at who else is in the manager hot seat (10:00), preview the Manchester City vs. Arsenal game (24:00) and the clash between Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho (29:30).

Join Earle & Mustoe on The 2 Robbies Football Show, Saturdays at 5pm ET. Listen on the NBCSports Radio App and call 855-323-4622 in the U.S. for lively passionate debate.

All of the The 2 Robbies content can be accessed by clicking on this link:

Click here for The 2 Robbies archive ]

Follow them on Twitter @The2Robbies

La Liga: Barcelona still unbeaten after Alcacer brace (video)

Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsNov 4, 2017, 6:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A roundup of all of Saturday’s action in Spain’s top flight…

[ PREMIER LEAGUE: Saturday roundup | Sunday preview ]

Barcelona 2-1 Sevilla

It took a Paco Alcacer brace — not to mention, a bit of patience and resolve — but Barcelona outlasted Sevilla and picked up a 2-1 victory at the Camp Nou, thus continuing their unbeaten start (one draw) to the 2017-18 La Liga season. Alcacer scored the opener in the 23rd minute, after Sergio Escudero’s calamitous error left him one-on-one with David Soria. The 24-year-old Spaniard touched the ball around the goalkeeper for 1-0.

1-0 was the score until just before the hour mark, when Guido Pizarro rose above Gerard Pique to head home Ever Banega’s corner kick in the 59th minute.

Six minutes later, Alcacer struck again, poking home Ivan Rakitic’s menacing cross to the near post. In just is fourth league appearance this season, Saturday’s goals were the first and second of the campaign for Alcacer, who was expected to be heavily relied upon after Neymar’s departure in the summer.

Valencia 3-0 Leganes

As for the title race, Valencia have shown no signs of going quietly into the night, as Marcelino Garcia Toral’s side picked up its seventh straight win and maintaining its own unbeaten start by beating eighth-place Leganes handily.

Daniel Parejo opened the scoring after only 14 minutes. Los Che held onto that 1-0 scoreline for the next 57 minutes, until Rodrigo’s Moreno’s seventh goal of the season made it 2-0 and all but put the game to bed. Santi Mina converted from the penalty spot in the 82nd minute, and Villarreal were within a point of Barca for eight hours.

Deportivo La Coruña 0-1 Atletico Madrid

For 90-plus minutes, Atletico Madrid couldn’t find a way through Deportivo La Coruña’s disciplined defense. Diego Simeone’s side looked headed for another disappointing result — it would have been their fourth draw in five games — until Thomas Partey smashed a scripted restart sequence around the wall and into the top corner. The victory keeps Atleti perfectly paced alongside their capital rivals, Real Madrid, with the defending champions set to take on Las Palmas on Sunday.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Alaves 1-0 Espanyol

Sunday’s La Liga schedule

Levante vs. Girona — 6 a.m. ET
Celta Vigo vs. Athletic Bilbao — 10:15 a.m. ET
Real Sociedad vs. Eibar — 12:30 p.m. ET
Villarreal vs. Malaga — 12:30 p.m. ET
Real Madrid vs. Las Palmas — 2:45 p.m. ET

VIDEO: West Ham’s Bilic the next PL manager to go?

By Andy EdwardsNov 4, 2017, 4:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Will he stay, or will he go? It’s the question which West Ham United fans will be pondering tonight, as they await official word from the club’s hierarchy regarding the future of manager Slaven Bilic.

[ PL ROUNDUP: Liverpool thrash West Ham; Burnley top-six contenders? ]

Following Saturday’s 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool, a defeat which leaves the Hammers just one place and one point clear of the relegation zone, NBC Sports broadcasters Arlo White and Lee Dixon tackled the question of whether or not Bilic should and/or will be given more time to save his job (above video) and begin steering the club toward the top half of the Premier League table.

Perhaps working in his favor, as White points out, is the fact that no obvious replacement has emerged from the sea of retread candidates. West Ham find themselves stranded somewhere in the awkward middle — too big and with too much to lose, thus unable to take a risk on an up-and-comer; yet, not yet established as one of the PL’s “big boys,” thus unable to attract anyone of consequence who already holds a similar mid-to-upper-level job.

[ PREVIEW: Super-Duper Sunday — Chelsea-Man United & Man City-Arsenal ]

As much as everyone else, Bilic is in the dark and anxiously awaits a resolution, though he steadfastly maintains confidence in his ability to do the job — quotes from the BBC:

“The pressure mounts game by game and at this moment it is big. We will see what the club will do. The club is above everyone.”

“I don’t feel a broken man. On the other hand, the situation for West Ham is not good and the club is above every individual.

“I cannot say anything negative [about the owners]. They have been supportive, very good to me in my two and half seasons, but the situation is very difficult.”

PL Sunday preview: Chelsea-Man United & Man City-Arsenal

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images & Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsNov 4, 2017, 4:18 PM EDT
Leave a comment

If the Premier League must pause during this week’s international window, Sunday’s slate of fixtures, featuring every last one of the first- through fifth-place sides, sure is one heck of a way to head into the break…

[ PL ROUNDUP: Liverpool thrash West Ham; Burnley top-six contenders? ]

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Crystal Palace — 7 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

The toast of Europe this week, Mauricio Pochettino‘s Tottenham must quickly divert its attention from beating Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday to avoiding a colossal slip-up against last-place Palace on Sunday. Spurs will surely find motivation in righting a perceived wrong — last weekend’s late defeat away to Manchester United — as they bid for a third straight PL title challenge this season. The gap between themselves and leaders Manchester City is presently eight points, but a friendly favor from their north London rivals on Sunday could see that number shrink to five.

With Harry Kane back from  last week’s hamstring “injury,” Spurs’ fitness issues now exist almost solely in their defensive half: Toby Aldeweireld left the win over Madrid with a hamstring strain of his own (expected to miss three to four weeks); Hugo Lloris was visibly ailed by a groin injury (two weeks); and Victor Wanyama remains unavailable with a knee injury. With Eric Dier expected to again drop into the backline alongside Davinson Sanchez and Jan Vertonghen, Harry Winks‘ coming-out party will likely be given another chapter against an impotent Palace side which has scored only four goals all season, and has scored in just two of their 10 games thus far.

INJURIES: Tottenham — OUT: Toby Aldeweireld (hamstring), Hugo Lloris (groin), Victor Wanyama (knee), Erik Lamela (hip) | Crystal Palace — OUT: Christian Benteke (knee), Connor Wickham (knee); RETURNING: Mamadou Sakho (calf)

Manchester City vs. Arsenal — 9:15 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

The last remaining unbeaten side in the PL, Pep Guardiola‘s Man City, welcomes Arsene Wenger‘s Arsenal — the only manager and club to complete an unbeaten season in the PL era — to the Etihad Stadium. Having already knocked off two of their presumed title contenders (Liverpool, 5-0; Chelsea, 1-0), City aim to make it a third and extend their winning run to nine games. A 4-2 victory over Napoli, Serie A’s lone remaining unbeaten side, has City full of form and confidence. As for the prospects of chasing the unbeaten season, Guardiola is having none of it.

“I would like to say to Arsene that this record belongs to him; we are not going to break it,” he said. “He has to be calm and sure that is not going to happen. It belongs to his team, an exceptional team, because to go through the Premier League unbeaten is something fantastic. It belongs to him. He has to know that we don’t want to break this record. We want to play well and beat him on Sunday. That is what we want to do.”

Similarly, the Gunners are in the best form they’ve achieved all season, having won four of their last five after a tumultuous start (two losses from their first three games). City, though, are a beast of a much higher order, and it’s the task of Wenger’s men to curtail a side which has scored 30 goals in its last seven league games. One might assume Wenger will adopt a defensive approach on Sunday, though the legendary boss told the assembled media on Friday that “the best way to defend sometimes is to attack.”

There will be goals if that’s how Arsenal approach this game.

INJURIES: Man City — OUT: Benjamin Mendy (knee), Vincent Kompany (calf) | Arsenal — OUT: Danny Welbeck (hamstring), Shkodran Mustafi (thigh), Santi Cazorla (achilles); PROBABLE: Sead Kolasinac (hip)

Chelsea vs. Manchester United — 11:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Here are some little-known facts that’ll likely gain some traction over the next 24 hours: Jose Mourinho, who’s now the manager at Man United, used to be the boss at Chelsea; he was succeeded by Antonio Conte, who won the PL title in his first season at Stamford Bridge; Mourinho, despite employment elsewhere, still appears transfixed by Conte’s threat to his own legacy; the two have engage one another in a war of words (and attempted hand-to-hand combat) in the past. You will almost certainly be reminded of this on Sunday, and probably a few further more days.

Chelsea are reeling ahead of Sunday’s clash after their 3-0 defeat at the hands of Roma in the Champions League on Tuesday. This is, by Conte’s lofty standards, the lowest point of his Chelsea tenure — coincidentally, Mourinho knows all too well Chelsea’s post-title struggles. After losing back-to-back games to Man City and Palace last month, the Blues currently sit nine points adrift of the PL leaders and find themselves still with plenty of work to do in Europe. Even their most recent win — last weekend’s 1-0 triumph over then-19th-place Bournemouth — highlighted the lack of attacking cohesion for the side with the lowest goals output (18 in 10 games) from any of the league’s top-six sides.

Meanwhile, United are slightly more confident, thanks to a 2-0 victory over Benfica during the week and a smashed-and-grabbed three points against Spurs last weekend. Mourinho, for his part, is trying to downplay the importance of his return.

“It isn’t a big thing,” he said this week. “It is normal, it is football, it is professionalism, it is football life. It’s a big thing because it’s a big match, because it’s a big opponent. They are the champions, because it’s one of these matches between the top teams in the country, but by the emotional point of view it’s just one more game.

“I played there with Inter and twice with Manchester United. I have to admit it’s a little bit different, but in the end, I want to win, like I did with Inter, and they want to win like they did last season. In four or five more years nobody will probably remember that I was Chelsea manager.”

In truth, nothing would upset him more than everyone forgetting he was once the Chelsea manager.

INJURIES: Chelsea — OUT: Victor Moses (hamstring); RETURNING: N'Golo Kante (hamstring) | Man United — OUT: Paul Pogba (hamstring), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (knee), Marouane Fellaini (knee), Marcos Rojo (knee), Michael Carrick (calf); QUESTIONABLE: Jesse Lingard (back)

Everton vs. Watford — 11:30 a.m. ET, on NBC Sports Gold

While plenty has been said of Everton’s early-season struggles — and the firing of Ronald Koeman — not nearly enough attention has been paid to Watford and their new manager, Marco Silva. Three points against the 19th-place Toffees would see the Hornets rise up to eighth in the PL table, as few as one or two points behind the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool, all of whom are currently level for fourth with 19 points. Like Conte and Chelsea, Silva and Watford find themselves wading through their first turbulent period together, having lost back-to-back games for the first time (Chelsea, 2-4; Stoke, 0-1). Silva knows his side must bounce back against Everton.

“I think we didn’t play well in the first-half,” Silva said of the loss to Stoke. “We gave our opponents the advantage for 45 minutes, we gave them a big lift in the goal we conceded. We made a mistake, we gave them a gift. We lost our focus in that moment and they scored a good goal. Everything was too slow and we knew they would come here with 10 men behind the ball and wait for our mistake. We needed to play faster and with more intensity.”

INJURIES: Everton — OUT: James McCarthy (hamstring), Ross Barkley (hamstring), Ramiro Funes Mori (knee), Seamus Coleman (leg), Yannick Bolasie (knee); RETURNING: Micheal Keane (foot) | Watford — OUT: Troy Deeney (suspension), Nathaniel Chalobah (knee), Younes Kaboul (hamstring), Sebastien Prodl (hamstring), Craig Cathcart (knee), Isaac Success (knee), Roberto Pereyra (hamstring)