AP Photo/Martin Meissner

Bundesliga wrap: Bayern claims Der Klassiker; RBL goes second

By Nicholas MendolaNov 4, 2017, 3:24 PM EDT
2 Comments

The Bavarians’ return to ascendancy under Jupp Heynckes is complete after Bayern Munich went into the Westfalenstadion and captured a 3-1 Der Klassiker win on Saturday.

Dortmund had more shot attempts than its visitors, but shot attempts don’t accumulate points on the table, and BVB finds itself third in the Bundesliga. (video)

Borussia Dortmund 1-3 Bayern Munich

Arjen Robben and Robert Lewandowski scored first half goals to put Peter Bosz under plenty of pressure in front of that great Yellow Wall.

David Alaba made it 3-0 67th minute, and the idea of a title race in Germany is already feeling a bit like a dream.

There’s silver lining for American fans, as Christian Pulisic nutmegged Robben en route to Bayern’s lone goal, an 88th minute wonder from ex-Barcelona center back Marc Bartra.

Also… thanks to Paul Carr of ESPN for these nuggets:

RB Leipzig 2-1 Hannover 96

Test passed for RBL, who moved four points clear of Hannover and into second place with a comeback win. Jonathas put the visitors ahead, but Yannick Poulsen and Timo Werner scored in 15 second half minutes for all three points.

Freiburg 0-1 Schalke

Daniel Caligiuri scored a Bundesliga goal for the seventh-straight season, and it’s a big one. Schalke has moved level with BVB on 20 points, and five back of leaders Bayern.

Elsewhere
Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Werder Bremen — Friday
Hamburg 3-1 Stuttgart
Augsburg 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen
Borussia Monchengladbach 1-1 Mainz
Koln vs. Hoffenheim — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Wolfsburg vs. Hertha Berlin — Noon ET Sunday

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Bayern Munich 11 8 2 1 27 8 19 4-1-0 4-1-1 26
 RB Leipzig 11 7 1 3 18 13 5 4-1-0 3-0-3 22
 Borussia Dortmund 11 6 2 3 28 14 14 3-0-2 3-2-1 20
 FC Schalke 04 11 6 2 3 14 10 4 3-2-1 3-0-2 20
 Hannover 96 11 5 3 3 15 11 4 3-1-1 2-2-2 18
 Eintracht Frankfurt 11 5 3 3 13 11 2 2-1-2 3-2-1 18
 Mönchengladbach 11 5 3 3 17 19 -2 3-1-2 2-2-1 18
 Bayer Leverkusen 11 4 4 3 23 16 7 3-2-0 1-2-3 16
 FC Augsburg 11 4 4 3 16 11 5 2-2-2 2-2-1 16
 1899 Hoffenheim 10 4 4 2 17 14 3 3-2-1 1-2-1 16
 Hertha BSC Berlin 10 3 4 3 11 12 -1 3-2-1 0-2-2 13
 VfB Stuttgart 11 4 1 6 10 14 -4 4-1-0 0-0-6 13
 FSV Mainz 05 11 3 3 5 12 17 -5 3-1-2 0-2-3 12
 VfL Wolfsburg 10 1 7 2 10 13 -3 0-4-1 1-3-1 10
 Hamburger SV 11 3 1 7 10 18 -8 2-1-3 1-0-4 10
 SC Freiburg 11 1 5 5 6 21 -15 1-4-1 0-1-4 8
 Werder Bremen 11 0 5 6 4 14 -10 0-1-4 0-4-2 5
 1. FC Köln 10 0 2 8 4 19 -15 0-1-3 0-1-5 2

VIDEO: West Ham’s Bilic the next PL manager to go?

By Andy EdwardsNov 4, 2017, 4:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Will he stay, or will he go? It’s the question which West Ham United fans will be pondering tonight, as they await official word from the club’s hierarchy regarding the future of manager Slaven Bilic.

Following Saturday’s 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool, a defeat which leaves the Hammers just one place and one point clear of the relegation zone, NBC Sports broadcasters Arlo White and Lee Dixon tackled the question of whether or not Bilic should and/or will be given more time to save his job (above video) and begin steering the club toward the top half of the Premier League table.

Perhaps working in his favor, as White points out, is the fact that no obvious replacement has emerged from the sea of retread candidates. West Ham find themselves stranded somewhere in the awkward middle — too big and with too much to lose, thus unable to take a risk on an up-and-comer; yet, not yet established as one of the PL’s “big boys,” thus unable to attract anyone of consequence who already holds a similar mid-to-upper-level job.

As much as everyone else, Bilic is in the dark and anxiously awaits a resolution, though he steadfastly maintains confidence in his ability to do the job — quotes from the BBC:

“The pressure mounts game by game and at this moment it is big. We will see what the club will do. The club is above everyone.”

“I don’t feel a broken man. On the other hand, the situation for West Ham is not good and the club is above every individual.

“I cannot say anything negative [about the owners]. They have been supportive, very good to me in my two and half seasons, but the situation is very difficult.”

PL Sunday preview: Chelsea-Man United & Man City-Arsenal

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images & Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsNov 4, 2017, 4:18 PM EDT
Leave a comment

If the Premier League must pause during this week’s international window, Sunday’s slate of fixtures, featuring every last one of the first- through fifth-place sides, sure is one heck of a way to head into the break…

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Crystal Palace — 7 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

The toast of Europe this week, Mauricio Pochettino‘s Tottenham must quickly divert its attention from beating Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday to avoiding a colossal slip-up against last-place Palace on Sunday. Spurs will surely find motivation in righting a perceived wrong — last weekend’s late defeat away to Manchester United — as they bid for a third straight PL title challenge this season. The gap between themselves and leaders Manchester City is presently eight points, but a friendly favor from their north London rivals on Sunday could see that number shrink to five.

With Harry Kane back from  last week’s hamstring “injury,” Spurs’ fitness issues now exist almost solely in their defensive half: Toby Aldeweireld left the win over Madrid with a hamstring strain of his own (expected to miss three to four weeks); Hugo Lloris was visibly ailed by a groin injury (two weeks); and Victor Wanyama remains unavailable with a knee injury. With Eric Dier expected to again drop into the backline alongside Davinson Sanchez and Jan Vertonghen, Harry Winks‘ coming-out party will likely be given another chapter against an impotent Palace side which has scored only four goals all season, and has scored in just two of their 10 games thus far.

INJURIES: Tottenham — OUT: Toby Aldeweireld (hamstring), Hugo Lloris (groin), Victor Wanyama (knee), Erik Lamela (hip) | Crystal Palace — OUT: Christian Benteke (knee), Connor Wickham (knee); RETURNING: Mamadou Sakho (calf)

Manchester City vs. Arsenal — 9:15 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

The last remaining unbeaten side in the PL, Pep Guardiola‘s Man City, welcomes Arsene Wenger‘s Arsenal — the only manager and club to complete an unbeaten season in the PL era — to the Etihad Stadium. Having already knocked off two of their presumed title contenders (Liverpool, 5-0; Chelsea, 1-0), City aim to make it a third and extend their winning run to nine games. A 4-2 victory over Napoli, Serie A’s lone remaining unbeaten side, has City full of form and confidence. As for the prospects of chasing the unbeaten season, Guardiola is having none of it.

“I would like to say to Arsene that this record belongs to him; we are not going to break it,” he said. “He has to be calm and sure that is not going to happen. It belongs to his team, an exceptional team, because to go through the Premier League unbeaten is something fantastic. It belongs to him. He has to know that we don’t want to break this record. We want to play well and beat him on Sunday. That is what we want to do.”

Similarly, the Gunners are in the best form they’ve achieved all season, having won four of their last five after a tumultuous start (two losses from their first three games). City, though, are a beast of a much higher order, and it’s the task of Wenger’s men to curtail a side which has scored 30 goals in its last seven league games. One might assume Wenger will adopt a defensive approach on Sunday, though the legendary boss told the assembled media on Friday that “the best way to defend sometimes is to attack.”

There will be goals if that’s how Arsenal approach this game.

INJURIES: Man City — OUT: Benjamin Mendy (knee), Vincent Kompany (calf) | Arsenal — OUT: Danny Welbeck (hamstring), Shkodran Mustafi (thigh), Santi Cazorla (achilles); PROBABLE: Sead Kolasinac (hip)

Chelsea vs. Manchester United — 11:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Here are some little-known facts that’ll likely gain some traction over the next 24 hours: Jose Mourinho, who’s now the manager at Man United, used to be the boss at Chelsea; he was succeeded by Antonio Conte, who won the PL title in his first season at Stamford Bridge; Mourinho, despite employment elsewhere, still appears transfixed by Conte’s threat to his own legacy; the two have engage one another in a war of words (and attempted hand-to-hand combat) in the past. You will almost certainly be reminded of this on Sunday, and probably a few further more days.

Chelsea are reeling ahead of Sunday’s clash after their 3-0 defeat at the hands of Roma in the Champions League on Tuesday. This is, by Conte’s lofty standards, the lowest point of his Chelsea tenure — coincidentally, Mourinho knows all too well Chelsea’s post-title struggles. After losing back-to-back games to Man City and Palace last month, the Blues currently sit nine points adrift of the PL leaders and find themselves still with plenty of work to do in Europe. Even their most recent win — last weekend’s 1-0 triumph over then-19th-place Bournemouth — highlighted the lack of attacking cohesion for the side with the lowest goals output (18 in 10 games) from any of the league’s top-six sides.

Meanwhile, United are slightly more confident, thanks to a 2-0 victory over Benfica during the week and a smashed-and-grabbed three points against Spurs last weekend. Mourinho, for his part, is trying to downplay the importance of his return.

“It isn’t a big thing,” he said this week. “It is normal, it is football, it is professionalism, it is football life. It’s a big thing because it’s a big match, because it’s a big opponent. They are the champions, because it’s one of these matches between the top teams in the country, but by the emotional point of view it’s just one more game.

“I played there with Inter and twice with Manchester United. I have to admit it’s a little bit different, but in the end, I want to win, like I did with Inter, and they want to win like they did last season. In four or five more years nobody will probably remember that I was Chelsea manager.”

In truth, nothing would upset him more than everyone forgetting he was once the Chelsea manager.

INJURIES: Chelsea — OUT: Victor Moses (hamstring); RETURNING: N'Golo Kante (hamstring) | Man United — OUT: Paul Pogba (hamstring), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (knee), Marouane Fellaini (knee), Marcos Rojo (knee), Michael Carrick (calf); QUESTIONABLE: Jesse Lingard (back)

Everton vs. Watford — 11:30 a.m. ET, on NBC Sports Gold

While plenty has been said of Everton’s early-season struggles — and the firing of Ronald Koeman — not nearly enough attention has been paid to Watford and their new manager, Marco Silva. Three points against the 19th-place Toffees would see the Hornets rise up to eighth in the PL table, as few as one or two points behind the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool, all of whom are currently level for fourth with 19 points. Like Conte and Chelsea, Silva and Watford find themselves wading through their first turbulent period together, having lost back-to-back games for the first time (Chelsea, 2-4; Stoke, 0-1). Silva knows his side must bounce back against Everton.

“I think we didn’t play well in the first-half,” Silva said of the loss to Stoke. “We gave our opponents the advantage for 45 minutes, we gave them a big lift in the goal we conceded. We made a mistake, we gave them a gift. We lost our focus in that moment and they scored a good goal. Everything was too slow and we knew they would come here with 10 men behind the ball and wait for our mistake. We needed to play faster and with more intensity.”

INJURIES: Everton — OUT: James McCarthy (hamstring), Ross Barkley (hamstring), Ramiro Funes Mori (knee), Seamus Coleman (leg), Yannick Bolasie (knee); RETURNING: Micheal Keane (foot) | Watford — OUT: Troy Deeney (suspension), Nathaniel Chalobah (knee), Younes Kaboul (hamstring), Sebastien Prodl (hamstring), Craig Cathcart (knee), Isaac Success (knee), Roberto Pereyra (hamstring)

Premier League roundup: Managers under fire

By Nicholas MendolaNov 4, 2017, 4:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Before Saturday’s Premier League action, we had already seen Ronald Koeman, Frank De Boer, and Craig Shakespeare fired from managerial posts claimed before the season’s start.

Several others will be feeling serious heat following home losses on Saturday, as Slaven Bilic‘s West Ham was smoked by Liverpool, Paul Clement and Swansea lost to Brighton, and Southampton’s Mauricio Pellegrino slumped a shutout loss versus Burnley.

West Brom’s Tony Pulis limped through a loss at Huddersfield Town, but the location won’t likely soothe the fury of Baggies’ fans, who already prefer their club play free-flowing almost regardless of results.

West Ham United 1-4 LiverpoolRECAP

In a match which, sadly for Slaven Bilic, had a similar feel to Koeman’s last match in charge of Everton, Liverpool ran rampant over the hosts at the London Stadium.

Mohamed Salah scored twice and Joel Matip scored, but the nail in the coffin may have been Liverpool’s third goal, which came within moments of Manuel Lanzini‘s lone marker for West Ham.

Just look at Joe Hart:

Huddersfield Town 1-0 West Bromwich Albion — RECAP

Rajiv Van la Parra‘s remarkable goal from outside the box propelled Huddersfield Town to a long-sought win, and sank Tony Pulis deep into the bad graces of West Brom fans. The Baggies are officially in a relegation scrap.

Newcastle United 0-1 BournemouthRECAP

Rafa Benitez warned that Newcastle would have to deal with a slump at some point this season, though perhaps he didn’t mean, “Hey, boys, lose to Burnley and Bournemouth immediately.” The Magpies wilted after Dwight Gayle‘s seemingly onside goal was ruled off, and the Cherries used a strong second half to pick up a huge win which boosts them outside the drop zone.

Swansea City 0-1 Brighton and Hove AlbionRECAP

Glenn Murray is red hot, as the Seagulls veteran striker scored for the third-straight match to give Chris Hughton‘s men a deserved win on the road and put Paul Clement’s Swans in a bind.

Let’s put it this way:

Southampton 0-1 BurnleyRECAP

Sean Dyche‘s remarkable Burnley tenure may be coming to a close should keep up performances like this (cough, Everton, cough). Sam Vokes scored a goal in what was admittedly a bit of smash-and-grab at St. Mary’s. Is Mauricio Pellegrino in trouble already?

Stoke City 2-2 Leicester CityRECAP

This one snapped to life late in the first half, as Xherdan Shaqiri equalizer after Vicente Iborra nabbed his first Leicester goal. Riyad Mahrez put Leicester back ahead in the second half, but super duper sub Peter Crouch did what Peter Crouch does to earn Mark Hughes‘ men a share of the points.

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Manchester City 10 9 1 0 35 6 29 4-1-0 5-0-0 28
 Manchester United 10 7 2 1 23 4 19 5-0-0 2-2-1 23
 Tottenham Hotspur 10 6 2 2 19 7 12 2-2-1 4-0-1 20
 Chelsea 10 6 1 3 18 10 8 2-1-2 4-0-1 19
 Arsenal 10 6 1 3 19 13 6 5-0-0 1-1-3 19
 Liverpool 11 5 4 2 21 17 4 3-2-0 2-2-2 19
 Burnley 11 5 4 2 10 9 1 2-2-1 3-2-1 19
 Brighton & Hove Albion 11 4 3 4 11 11 0 2-2-1 2-1-3 15
 Watford 10 4 3 3 15 18 -3 1-2-2 3-1-1 15
 Huddersfield Town 11 4 3 4 8 13 -5 3-2-1 1-1-3 15
 Newcastle United 11 4 2 5 10 10 0 3-1-2 1-1-3 14
 Leicester City 11 3 4 4 16 16 0 2-1-2 1-3-2 13
 Southampton 11 3 4 4 9 11 -2 2-2-3 1-2-1 13
 Stoke City 11 3 3 5 13 22 -9 2-2-2 1-1-3 12
 West Bromwich Albion 11 2 4 5 9 14 -5 1-3-1 1-1-4 10
 Bournemouth 11 3 1 7 7 14 -7 1-1-3 2-0-4 10
 West Ham United 11 2 3 6 11 23 -12 2-0-3 0-3-3 9
 Swansea City 11 2 2 7 7 13 -6 1-0-5 1-2-2 8
 Everton 10 2 2 6 7 20 -13 2-0-3 0-2-3 8
 Crystal Palace 10 1 1 8 4 21 -17 1-1-3 0-0-5 4

West Ham 1-4 Liverpool: Salah keeps shining

By Nicholas MendolaNov 4, 2017, 3:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Reds score twice in 3 first half minutes
  • Liverpool sixth with 19 points
  • West Ham now 17th

Red-hot Mohamed Salah scored two more goals as Liverpool hammered West Ham United 4-1 at the London Stadium on Saturday in what will surely lead to more calls for Irons coach Slaven Bilic‘s job.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Joel Matip also scored for the Reds, while Manuel Lanzini scored West Ham’s only marker.

Liverpool finishes the day in sixth, climbing back above Burnley on 19 points.

West Ham could finish the weekend in the drop zone if Everton beats Watford on Sunday.

Joe Hart made a fine intervention early, and it was Simon Mignolet‘s chance to feel danger when Andre Ayew beat him but not the goal in the ninth minute.

West Ham looked up for it until opening up for a counter after a misplayed corner kick. Sadio Mane dribbled the majority of the pitch before deferring to Salah to beat Hart.

Matip then tapped a rebound past Hart off a corner kick. Salah’s corner came off Mark Noble to force Hart’s parry. That fell right to Matip. 2-0, 24′.

Lanzini bodied Joe Gomez to make it 2-1 with two slick touches, but West Ham made it 3-1 within a minute when Oxlade-Chamberlain had two cracks at Hart.

It could’ve been 3-2 through Lanzini again, but he skied his chance over the bar after a nice feed from Andy Carroll.

Javier Hernandez was pushed in the back with a chance to nod home, but Neil Swarbrick didn’t see a enough for a penalty kick.

Salah made it a three-goal cushion with his final marker of the day.