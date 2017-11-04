Bundesliga wrap: Bayern claims Der Klassiker; RBL goes second

The Bavarians’ return to ascendancy under Jupp Heynckes is complete after Bayern Munich went into the Westfalenstadion and captured a 3-1 Der Klassiker win on Saturday.
Dortmund had more shot attempts than its visitors, but shot attempts don’t accumulate points on the table, and BVB finds itself third in the Bundesliga. (video)
Borussia Dortmund 1-3 Bayern Munich
Arjen Robben and Robert Lewandowski scored first half goals to put Peter Bosz under plenty of pressure in front of that great Yellow Wall.
David Alaba made it 3-0 67th minute, and the idea of a title race in Germany is already feeling a bit like a dream.
There’s silver lining for American fans, as Christian Pulisic nutmegged Robben en route to Bayern’s lone goal, an 88th minute wonder from ex-Barcelona center back Marc Bartra.
Also… thanks to Paul Carr of ESPN for these nuggets:
RB Leipzig 2-1 Hannover 96
Test passed for RBL, who moved four points clear of Hannover and into second place with a comeback win. Jonathas put the visitors ahead, but Yannick Poulsen and Timo Werner scored in 15 second half minutes for all three points.
Freiburg 0-1 Schalke
Daniel Caligiuri scored a Bundesliga goal for the seventh-straight season, and it’s a big one. Schalke has moved level with BVB on 20 points, and five back of leaders Bayern.
Elsewhere
Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Werder Bremen — Friday
Hamburg 3-1 Stuttgart
Augsburg 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen
Borussia Monchengladbach 1-1 Mainz
Koln vs. Hoffenheim — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Wolfsburg vs. Hertha Berlin — Noon ET Sunday
STANDINGS
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Home
|Away
|PTS
|Bayern Munich
|11
|8
|2
|1
|27
|8
|19
|4-1-0
|4-1-1
|26
|RB Leipzig
|11
|7
|1
|3
|18
|13
|5
|4-1-0
|3-0-3
|22
|Borussia Dortmund
|11
|6
|2
|3
|28
|14
|14
|3-0-2
|3-2-1
|20
|FC Schalke 04
|11
|6
|2
|3
|14
|10
|4
|3-2-1
|3-0-2
|20
|Hannover 96
|11
|5
|3
|3
|15
|11
|4
|3-1-1
|2-2-2
|18
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|11
|5
|3
|3
|13
|11
|2
|2-1-2
|3-2-1
|18
|Mönchengladbach
|11
|5
|3
|3
|17
|19
|-2
|3-1-2
|2-2-1
|18
|Bayer Leverkusen
|11
|4
|4
|3
|23
|16
|7
|3-2-0
|1-2-3
|16
|FC Augsburg
|11
|4
|4
|3
|16
|11
|5
|2-2-2
|2-2-1
|16
|1899 Hoffenheim
|10
|4
|4
|2
|17
|14
|3
|3-2-1
|1-2-1
|16
|Hertha BSC Berlin
|10
|3
|4
|3
|11
|12
|-1
|3-2-1
|0-2-2
|13
|VfB Stuttgart
|11
|4
|1
|6
|10
|14
|-4
|4-1-0
|0-0-6
|13
|FSV Mainz 05
|11
|3
|3
|5
|12
|17
|-5
|3-1-2
|0-2-3
|12
|VfL Wolfsburg
|10
|1
|7
|2
|10
|13
|-3
|0-4-1
|1-3-1
|10
|Hamburger SV
|11
|3
|1
|7
|10
|18
|-8
|2-1-3
|1-0-4
|10
|SC Freiburg
|11
|1
|5
|5
|6
|21
|-15
|1-4-1
|0-1-4
|8
|Werder Bremen
|11
|0
|5
|6
|4
|14
|-10
|0-1-4
|0-4-2
|5
|1. FC Köln
|10
|0
|2
|8
|4
|19
|-15
|0-1-3
|0-1-5
|2