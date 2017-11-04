Eddie Howe reacts to Bournemouth climbing out of drop zone

Now that tiny Bournemouth is back out of the drop zone, perhaps we’ll begin to hear Eddie Howe‘s name in managerial switch rumors again?

[ RECAP: Newcastle 0-1 Bournemouth ]

Joking aside, the Cherries rebounded from a poor first half to get a big three away points at Newcastle United when Steve Cook nodded in a stoppage time goal.

It should’ve been 1-0 well before that — and Newcastle can argue the same considering Dwight Gayle‘s razor-thin first half goal was called offside — as Callum Wilson missed a straight-forward finish and Marc Pugh had one cleared off the line.

But it finished 1-0, and the Cherries are two points clear of the red line going into the international break. That will help the Bournemouth men relax a bit, and could set their table for the rest of the season. Here’s Howe, from the BBC:

“It’s a huge win. We were second best in the first half but we upped our game. We should have sealed the game earlier, we haven’t been clinical enough all season but we got the points we deserved in the end. “Back-to-back away wins are huge, our record has not been good. You need to know that you can win anywhere. It sets us up nicely, being out of the bottom three before the break.”

With Huddersfield, Swansea, Burnley, and Southampton ahead, there’s a clear route to a few more points and some safe feelings before December. Can Howe keep his men running? If the past is prologue, Saturday can be a mile marker for the Cherries.

