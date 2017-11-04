More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

How will starting lineups look for Chelsea v. Man United?

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 4, 2017, 2:12 PM EDT
A monster clash takes place at Stamford Bridge on Sunday as Chelsea host Manchester United (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) in west London.

With Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho having plenty of injury concerns of late, how will both teams line up?

Let’s project the lineups for both teams below.

Chelsea

—– Courtois —–

—- Rudiger —- Luiz —- Cahill —-

—- Azpilicueta —- Kante —- Drinkwater —- Alonso —-

—- Pedro —- Morata —- Hazard —-

Manchester United

—– De Gea —-

—- Valencia —- Bailly —- Jones —- Darmian —-

—– Matic —- Herrera —-

—– Young —- Mkhitaryan —- Rashford —-

—– Lukaku —–

Conclusions

Defensively Chelsea have had plenty of problems this season and Victor Moses being out has often meant Cesar Azpilicueta shifting to right wing-back from center back. That has caused plenty of problems with Antonio Rudiger, Gary Cahill and David Luiz all guilty of shaky performances, especially during Chelsea’s 3-0 hammering at Roma in the Champions League in midweek.

In midfield N'Golo Kante is highly likely to return which would be a huge boost for Chelsea’s defensive unit but it will be intriguing to see who lines up alongside him in central midfield. Tiemoue Bakayoko is the more defensive option but he has struggled to adjust to the pace of the PL, while Cesc Fabregas’ attacking instincts may see him get the nod for such a huge game. It is believed Danny Drinkwater may start alongside Kante in midfield (just like the Leicester days) to try and shut down United’s attack. In attack the trio of Eden Hazard, Pedro and Alvaro Morata has been working well for Chelsea but Morata has been guilty of missing gilt-edged chances and speaking out of line lately.

As for Manchester United, Jose Mourinho doesn’t want to talk about injury concerns (honest), but he will be without Marcos Rojo, Paul Pogba, Marouane Fellaini and Zlatan Ibrahimovic once again for this clash. Mourinho could go for a 3-4-3 formation just like he did against Tottenham last week, but it seems likely he will revert to a 4-2-3-1 with Rashford and Young out wide to give plenty of cover to his full backs.

The big question in attacking midfield will be if Henrik Mkhitaryan keeps his place ahead of Juan Mata or if United’s lineup has a slightly more defensive look with another defensive midfielder included. Daley Blind could perhaps slot in to do a job in defense of midfield depending on the formation.

By Nicholas MendolaNov 4, 2017, 2:18 PM EDT
West Ham’s plans to topple Liverpool quickly went to the birds on Saturday at the London Stadium.

The Reds struck like lightning off a West Ham corner, and Opta tweeted that it took Mohamed Salah 13 seconds from the set piece to the back of its own net.

Edimilson Fernandes didn’t help things by charging and missing the counter attack, and Sadio Mane dribbled long down the pitch before setting Salah up for the goal.

It took under three minutes for Liverpool to double its lead and heap misery on Slaven Bilic‘s men. Salah’s corner was almost an own goal, but Joe Hart made a solid reaction save off Mark Noble only to see the ball zip to the path of Joel Matip for a tap-in.

Wagner praises “proper Terriers reaction” and fans

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 4, 2017, 1:34 PM EDT
David Wagner was beaming after Huddersfield Town’s hard-fought 1-0 victory against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

Huddersfield won the game thanks to Rajiv Van la Parra‘s stunning goal in the first half and their fighting spirit after Christopher Schindler was sent off early in the second half.

Speaking to the media after the game, Wagner said the gutsy display was one of the highlights of his entire two years in charge of the Terriers.

“Today was one of the highlights of my two years here,” Wagner said. “The players totally deserved the win and had a long way to go after the red card, but the players showed a proper ‘Terriers’ reaction. The crowd played their part in getting the result over the line; they were unbelievable again. We showed team spirit, fighting spirit and the ability to defend. The game’s story makes it one of our biggest wins.”

Huddersfield secured back-to-back wins in the top-flight for the first time since 1971 and they’ve now won four games in the Premier League and gained 15 points to nestle themselves safely into midtable after 11 games of their debut campaign in the PL.

It’s all going very nicely for German-American coach Wagner who is getting the best out of his players and the synergy between the staff and the fans is incredible after the home fans helped push their short-handed side over the line late on against West Brom.

The win in a game they simply had to win to keep their feel-good factor going, was also largely down to their goalkeeper who Wagner ran straight towards at the final whistle.

Jonas Lossl came up with big saves to deny James McClean and Matt Phillips late on and the Huddersfield ‘keeper was mobbed by players and staff at the final whistle.

In a nutshell, this game summed up exactly why Huddersfield gained promotion to the Premier League and also why they’re doing such a fine job early in the season.

With Wagner’s two-year anniversary of taking charge of Huddersfield coming up on Sunday, he can reflect on an incredible journey so far.

Eddie Howe reacts to Bournemouth climbing out of drop zone

By Nicholas MendolaNov 4, 2017, 1:20 PM EDT
Now that tiny Bournemouth is back out of the drop zone, perhaps we’ll begin to hear Eddie Howe‘s name in managerial switch rumors again?

Joking aside, the Cherries rebounded from a poor first half to get a big three away points at Newcastle United when Steve Cook nodded in a stoppage time goal.

It should’ve been 1-0 well before that — and Newcastle can argue the same considering Dwight Gayle‘s razor-thin first half goal was called offside — as Callum Wilson missed a straight-forward finish and Marc Pugh had one cleared off the line.

But it finished 1-0, and the Cherries are two points clear of the red line going into the international break. That will help the Bournemouth men relax a bit, and could set their table for the rest of the season. Here’s Howe, from the BBC:

“It’s a huge win. We were second best in the first half but we upped our game. We should have sealed the game earlier, we haven’t been clinical enough all season but we got the points we deserved in the end.

“Back-to-back away wins are huge, our record has not been good. You need to know that you can win anywhere. It sets us up nicely, being out of the bottom three before the break.”

With Huddersfield, Swansea, Burnley, and Southampton ahead, there’s a clear route to a few more points and some safe feelings before December. Can Howe keep his men running? If the past is prologue, Saturday can be a mile marker for the Cherries.

Swansea City 0-1 Brighton and Hove Albion: Swans dip into drop zone

By Nicholas MendolaNov 4, 2017, 1:05 PM EDT
  • Swans into drop zone
  • Brighton go ninth
  • Murray stays hot

Red-hot Glenn Murray — yep, we said it — led Brighton and Hove Albion past Swansea City for a 1-0 win at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

The win boosts Chris Hughton‘s men into ninth with 15 points, while Swans slip 18th thanks to Bournemouth’s late win at Newcastle.

The sides traded early corners, but there wasn’t much danger in the first quarter hour.

A dangerous sliding challenge from behind only drew yellow for Federico Fernandez of Swansea.

Brighton wouldn’t be too bothered, going the direct route to take the lead soon after ensuing free kick from midfield.

Fernandez lost Murray, who saw the ball bound off his knee and over the line.

An even second half saw Swans threaten, and Brighton whiffed on a chance to put the welsh hosts away when Pascal Gross was a bit indecisive before passing to Solly March.

Tammy Abraham smashed a ball off the cross bar in stoppage time, and Swans wasted a corner kick.

