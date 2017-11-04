More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Jose Mourinho: I should cry every week about injuries

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 4, 2017, 8:44 AM EDT
For now, Jose Mourinho has taken the high road. So he says.

Speaking ahead of Manchester United’s trip to title contenders, and his former club, Chelsea, on Sunday (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), Mourinho believes his side would be getting more credit if he had complained more about recent injuries.

Despite United sitting second in the Premier League table 10 weeks into the season, his side have been heavily criticized for defensive displays in recent weeks.

Mourinho says he doesn’t complain about injuries as much as other managers and that’s probably why his team are getting plenty of criticism.

“It’s my fault because I should cry every week about our injuries and remind everybody, day after day or press conference after press conference,” Mourinho said. “So it’s my fault. It’s my decision. It’s my way of dealing with problems. It’s my way of trying to motivate and respect and give confidence to the players that are going to replace those people. But maybe I have to reconsider my profile. I know that I moan about a lot of things but I don’t with injuries and probably I should.

“I think any other manager would be speaking about Pogba every day. ‘Oh, I don’t have Pogba. Oh, when will I have Pogba? Oh, 10 matches without Pogba. Oh, all the Champions League group phase without Pogba. Oh, all the big matches, against Liverpool, against Chelsea, against Spurs without Pogba. Oh.’ I don’t speak about Pogba one single time. It’s only when you ask me about his situation. And it’s not just Pogba. It’s Pogba, it’s Fellaini, it’s Carrick, it’s Ibra, it’s Marcos Rojo. It’s a big group of players. So I think we are doing very, very well.”

Does he have a point?

Hmmm. This is a tough one. Mourinho has definitley mentioned injuries to Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marouane Fellaini in previous press conferences. What about his rivals?

Manchester City have had to deal with a season-ending injury to Benjamin Mendy, Vincent Kompany out for most of the campaign and a few games without Sergio Aguero. Pep Guardiola‘s men have coped just fine but he has mentioned their absentees on a few occasions.

Chelsea have had multiple absentees across their squad this season (Eden Hazard, Alvaro Morata and N'Golo Kante among them) and there have been a few rumblings from Antonio Conte during their up and down start to the campaign.

Liverpool have been missing Adam Lallana and Nathaniel Clyne for all of the season so far, plus Philippe Coutinho and Sadio Mane have been out injured for spells. Jurgen Klopp has certainly pointed towards those injuries for some poor displays from the Reds.

The timing of these comments from Mourinho is somewhat expected.

Heading into the final international break of 2017, he knows the likes of Fellaini, Pogba, Rojo and even Ibrahimovic will return within the next few weeks. When they return to full fitness he can have no excuses.

Until then, he will keep reminding us just how good United were early in the season before they were struck by a raft of injuries he doesn’t want to talk about.

“I really think that you and the specialists know the football that we were playing at the beginning of the season,” Mourinho told the media. “You know. Now you pretend that you don’t know. Now you pretend that we never played amazing football, that we never scored lots of goals, that we never scored amazing goals. That we never had our midfield players and our defenders arriving in the opposition box and scoring goals and creating chances.

“I know that you know that. You just pretend, because it’s convenient for you to pretend that these things didn’t exist. But they exist. And we miss our players, of course we miss our players. And we have to play big matches without them, and we are probably going to play one more without them again.”

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 4, 2017, 7:53 AM EDT
Stoke City host Leicester City at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday (Watch live, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with both teams in good form.

After a win at Watford last week, Mark Hughes‘ Stoke will be looking to make it back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

As for Leicester and their new manager Claude Puel, the Frenchman won his first game in charge of the Foxes as they beat Everton and Leicester are currently on a three-game winning run in all competitions since Craig Shakespeare was fired.

In team news Stoke with what looks like a 3-4-2-1 formation with Ryan Shawcross fit enough to start at center back as the Potters are unchanged from the win at Watford.

Leicester start Shinji Okazaki up top with Jamie Vardy, as Riyad Mahrez slots over to the left wing with Ben Chilwell ruled out through injury.

LINEUPS

Stoke City: Butland; Zouma, Shawcross, Wimmer; Diouf, Fletcher, Allen, Pieters; Shaqiri, Ramadan; Choupo-Moting. Subs: Grant; Berahino, Jese, Afellay, Martins Indi, Adam, Crouch.

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Simpson, Morgan, Maguire, Fuchs; Gray, Ndidi, Iborra, Mahrez; Okazaki, Vardy. Subs: Hamer; Dragovic, Amartey, King, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Slimani

Report: Kante, Drinkwater to reunite at Chelsea vs. Man United

By Daniel KarellNov 3, 2017, 9:39 PM EDT
From Leicester City to Chelsea, N'Golo Kante and Danny Drinkwater are finally set to be reunited on the field.

According to a report from The Guardian, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is set to bring back the title-winning partnership in central midfield as a way to shakeup the lineup following a 3-0 bashing at Roma midweek. Drinkwater has made just three appearances this season for Chelsea after rehabbing from a calf injury that he suffered prior to his deadline-day move.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

If Drinkwater does start alongside Kante in midfield, it could mean a move to the bench for Cesc Fabregas and Tiemoué Bakayoko or a change in formation. Chelsea has continued to use Conte’s preferred 3-4-3 formation but the Blues have struggled when Cesar Azpilicueta plays as a wing back instead of with the centerbacks. That was the case at Roma, when Antonio Rudiger played in central defense.

With Manchester City nine points ahead in the standings, Chelsea’s margin of error in the Premier League has dropped significantly. Perhaps the return of a Kante-Drinkwater partnership can help Chelsea find its mojo again.

Report: MLS to investigate fan behavior towards Jozy Altidore

By Daniel KarellNov 3, 2017, 8:51 PM EDT
Jozy Altidore had a difficult welcome back to Red Bull Arena and New Jersey earlier this week, where his career started.

The veteran striker was booed and jeered by the partisan-New York Red Bulls crowd, and one fan in particular by the visitors bench allegedly called into question Altidore’s respect for the United States.

Now, Major League Soccer is reportedly investigating the incident, which led to Toronto FC coach Greg Vanney to turn around and try and quiet the fan down.

“It was ongoing throughout the course of the game,” Vanney said, via the Canadian Press. “And then a fan came up right over the top of the bench and in a very forthright, semi-aggressive manner was going after Jozy, just ultimately questioning his patriotism.

“I was just telling him to sit down politely and to mind his own business.”

For his part, Altidore said earlier in the week he understands the anger over the USMNT’s failure to qualify for the World Cup, but the personal attacks he said were jarring.

“My comment about Red Bulls fans being ‘classless’ was because of the stuff that had nothing to do with soccer,” Altidore told the Toronto Sun. “My mother raised us as Jehovah’s Witness, and there were comments being said that my beliefs have no place in this country. It’s ridiculous.

“Coming off the field — with Tosaint Ricketts and Raheem Edwards as my witness — there’s a (fan) standing a foot away from me telling me I have no idea what it’s like to represent this country, that I didn’t die for this country and I don’t deserve to be in this country because I don’t put my hand on my heart and that I don’t sing (the Star-Spangled Banner).”

Obviously, personal attacks have no place in any sport and hopefully the league and Red Bulls will investigate and ensure that the fan in question is banned.

USMNT legend Paul Caligiuri announces candidacy for U.S. Soccer president

By Daniel KarellNov 3, 2017, 8:40 PM EDT
A familiar name to U.S. Soccer fans has thrown his hat in the ring for the upcoming federation presidential election.

Paul Caligiuri, who scored the famous goal in Trinidad and Tobago to qualify the U.S. Men’s National Team for the 1990 World Cup announced on his Twitter account that he is running for U.S. Soccer federation president.

[MORE: USMNT name new interim coach]

Caligiuri joins incumbent president Sunil Gulati, fellow former USMNT player Eric Wynalda, U.S. Soccer vice president Carlos Cordeiro, Steve Gans, Paul LaPointe and Michael Winograd.

Caligiuri’s decision to run is a boost to those who want to see a former player in charge, as opposed to a business man with no experience playing at the highest level. While U.S. Soccer is currently on very good financial ground, the sporting side has suffered at all levels, of course most recently with World Cup qualifying.

Perhaps even if Caligiuri and Wynalda don’t win, some of their platform will be adopted by the eventual winner.