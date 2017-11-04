NASL lawsuit denied; League vows appeal, further fight vs. USSF

The North American Soccer League has failed in its lawsuit to regain Division 2 status through U.S. Soccer, as Judge Margo Brodie denied the league’s claims early Saturday.

The league claimed that U.S. Soccer was in bed with Major League Soccer and Soccer United Marketing, and that leagues like the NASL were being held down unfairly by a blockade between MLS and the United Soccer League.

Judge Brodie, for what it’s worth, said the NASL’s been treated very poorly but did not prove it deserved relief.

From Judge Margo K. Brodie's decision to deny #NASL an unjunction… pic.twitter.com/q1UQARnbcR — Jeff Carlisle (@JeffreyCarlisle) November 4, 2017

In a sense, it feels like thats says, “Yeah you got treated like hot garbage, and it looks pretty corrupt, but a part of your argument is missing.”

Here’s what US Soccer says.

U.S. Soccer's Statement re: Court's Decision on NASL Preliminary Injunction: pic.twitter.com/tc5LoFLDqw — U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) November 4, 2017

And here’s the NASL’s response, from interim commissioner Rishi Sehgal:

We are very disappointed with the Court’s decision in denying our motion for a preliminary injunction. We remain steadfast in our pursuit of antitrust claims against the U.S. Soccer Federation and are confident that justice will ultimately be served. In light of the extreme harm this decision poses to the NASL and our teams, players, coaches and fans, we will immediately begin reviewing all of our legal options including the process for appealing today’s ruling.

