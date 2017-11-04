Newcastle 0-1 Bournemouth: Cook wins it in stoppage

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Cherries ride strong second half

Newcastle wasteful in first

Cook nets first of year

Steve Cook‘s stoppage time goal gave Bournemouth a deserved win over Newcastle United at St. James Park on Saturday.

Bournemouth’s win pushed Swansea into the drop zone, and lifts the Cherries out on 10 points. The Magpies drop bottom half with 14.

Newcastle started well, but a Jonjo Shelvey giveaway sprung Bournemouth into the Magpies third for an early corner kick.

Matt Ritchie laced a left-footed shot that Asmir Begovic pushed wide of the far post in the sixth minute. And Dwight Gayle, getting a rare start, headed Ritchie’s 13th minute cross off a defender and out for a corner.

Begovic stopped Christian Atsu soon after, as the Magpies kept knocking. That’s when Ritchie cranked a shot off the post and Gayle’s rebound goal was deemed offside. It was razor thin if off.

Joselu missed Newcastle’s next chance, after an uncharacteristic turnover from Andrew Surman. It remained scoreless in the 29th minute.

Bournemouth turned the tide for a five-minute span, and Rob Elliot made a pair of strong saves including a remarkable stop on Joshua King.

Can confirm Newcastle United's interest in Miguel Almiron. Source says if he leaves MLS "90% he would leave for England". — MLS Transfers (@MLSTransfers) November 4, 2017

Begovic was just a busy after the break, palming over a header from Joselu off a Newcastle corner.

The Cherries should have taken the lead when Callum Wilson found himself alone with Elliot, but he hammered his shot wide.

Bournemouth was very much in the match, and Marc Pugh got away from DeAndre Yedlin to force Elliot into a leaping collection in the 62nd.

Yedlin had a penalty shout at the other end, but Paul Tierney was rightly unmoved. Ciaran Clark then headed a Shelvey corner over the bar.

Pugh cut Yedlin again and beat Elliot only to be denied by Clark and the goal post. Elliot then denied substitute and noted Newcastle killer Jermain Defoe in stoppage time.

