Southampton 0-1 Burnley: Vokes wins it late on

Vokes heads home winner late on

1 defeat in nine PL games for Burnley

Burnley up to sixth in PL table

Burnley beat Southampton 1-0 at St Mary’s Stadium on Saturday with Sean Dyche‘s team continuing their fine form away from home this season.

Substitute Sam Vokes scored the game-winner late on with Burnley’s only effort on target as Saints once again dominated possession but failed to score at home.

With the win Burnley momentarily move into sixth place in the table, while Southampton drop into the bottom half.

After a slow start at St Mary’s, the home side did most of the pressing but just like in recent games they struggled to break down a stubborn defense.

Sofiane Boufal smashed in a volley on goal which Nick Pope saved well at the near post as Saints cranked up the pressure before half time.

Ryan Bertrand then had a powerful drive blocked by James Tarkowski as Southampton had plenty of joy down their left flank.

Soon after Nathan Redmond cut inside, again from the left, but his shot was saved well down low by Pope.

Pope made another great stop early in the second half as Maya Yoshida volleyed acrobatically towards goal but Burnley’s goalkeeper tipped it over the bar.

Burnley threatened on the break in the second half after bringing on Sam Vokes and Ashley Barnes, while Southampton brought on Charlie Austin and Shane Long but failed to break the Clarets down.

Steven Davis found some space on the edge of the box but fired his shot over the bar and late on Burnley went 1-0 up.

A fine cross from Johan Gudmundsson found Vokes who headed home to put the away side ahead with their first, and only, effort on target during the game.

