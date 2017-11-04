Stoke 2-2 Leicester: Potters fight back twice

Iborra, Mahrez gave Leicester lead

Shaqiri, Crouch net equalizers

Ref Bobby Madley off injured early on

Stoke City fought back twice on Saturday to draw 2-2 with Leicester City at the bet365 Stadium.

The Foxes created the better chances throughout and took the lead through Vicente Iborra in the first half. Before the break Xherdan Shaqiri made it 1-1 but Leicester went 2-1 up early in the second half with Riyad Mahrez scoring a fine solo goal.

Late on Peter Crouch jumped off the bench to head home an equalizer as the Potters and Foxes played out a third 2-2 draw in their last four meetings at the bet365 Stadium.

With the point Stoke move on to 12 points, while Leicester have 13 with Claude Puel unbeaten in two games as Foxes boss.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

The first change of the game game unexpectedly as referee Bobby Madley suffered a calf strain and had to be replaced by fourth official Jon Moss. Stoke had the best chance of the game early on as Eric Chopou-Moting raced free but Kasper Schmeichel saved well.

After plenty of counters, Leicester then took the lead as Riyad Mahrez’s corner from the right found Harry Maguire and his header fell to Iborra who volleyed home his first Premier League. 1-0 to the Foxes.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Mahrez broke free soon after the goal and should’ve played in Vardy but Kurt Zouma recovered well to deny the Algerian winger, then Shaqiri’s pass on the break was too heavy for Joe Allen and moments later Shinji Okazaki had a header brilliantly saved by Jack Butland after Demarai Gray‘s rapid break.

The chances kept coming and Choupo-Moting played a wonderful flicked pass to Shaqiri who finished superbly off the far post to make it 1-1. Moments later Leicester were almost back ahead as Zouma shanked a cross towards his own goal but his clearance flew just over.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Leicester started well in the second half as Mahrez forced Butland to tip a dipping effort over the bar, then the Algerian flashed an effort just wide of the far post.

At the other end Choupo-Moting pulled the ball back for Allen but the onrushing Welshman couldn’t sort his feet out at the chance came and went.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

In the space of 60 seconds Schmeichel denied Ryan Shawcross‘ header and then Wilfried Ndidi broke up play with a fine challenge which allowed Mahrez to race towards goal, cut inside and slam an effort home. 2-1 to Leicester.

Stoke pushed for the equalizer but looked vulnerable on the break, however Crouch jumped off the bench and nodded home from Shaqiri’s corner to score for the third time this season off the bench. 2-2.

Zouma then nodded a header towards goal in the final seconds of the game but Schmeichel kept it out as Leicester secured a point.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports