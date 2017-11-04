More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Stoke 2-2 Leicester: Potters fight back twice

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 4, 2017, 10:28 AM EDT
  • Iborra, Mahrez gave Leicester lead
  • Shaqiri, Crouch net equalizers
  • Ref Bobby Madley off injured early on

Stoke City fought back twice on Saturday to draw 2-2 with Leicester City at the bet365 Stadium.

The Foxes created the better chances throughout and took the lead through Vicente Iborra in the first half. Before the break Xherdan Shaqiri made it 1-1 but Leicester went 2-1 up early in the second half with Riyad Mahrez scoring a fine solo goal.

Late on Peter Crouch jumped off the bench to head home an equalizer as the Potters and Foxes played out a third 2-2 draw in their last four meetings at the bet365 Stadium.

With the point Stoke move on to 12 points, while Leicester have 13 with Claude Puel unbeaten in two games as Foxes boss.

The first change of the game game unexpectedly as referee Bobby Madley suffered a calf strain and had to be replaced by fourth official Jon Moss.  Stoke had the best chance of the game early on as Eric Chopou-Moting raced free but Kasper Schmeichel saved well.

After plenty of counters, Leicester then took the lead as Riyad Mahrez’s corner from the right found Harry Maguire and his header fell to Iborra who volleyed home his first Premier League. 1-0 to the Foxes.

Mahrez broke free soon after the goal and should’ve played in Vardy but Kurt Zouma recovered well to deny the Algerian winger, then Shaqiri’s pass on the break was too heavy for Joe Allen and moments later Shinji Okazaki had a header brilliantly saved by Jack Butland after Demarai Gray‘s rapid break.

The chances kept coming and Choupo-Moting played a wonderful flicked pass to Shaqiri who finished superbly off the far post to make it 1-1. Moments later Leicester were almost back ahead as Zouma shanked a cross towards his own goal but his clearance flew just over.

Leicester started well in the second half as Mahrez forced Butland to tip a dipping effort over the bar, then the Algerian flashed an effort just wide of the far post.

At the other end Choupo-Moting pulled the ball back for Allen but the onrushing Welshman couldn’t sort his feet out at the chance came and went.

In the space of 60 seconds Schmeichel denied Ryan Shawcross‘ header and then Wilfried Ndidi broke up play with a fine challenge which allowed Mahrez to race towards goal, cut inside and slam an effort home. 2-1 to Leicester.

Stoke pushed for the equalizer but looked vulnerable on the break, however Crouch jumped off the bench and nodded home from Shaqiri’s corner to score for the third time this season off the bench. 2-2.

Zouma then nodded a header towards goal in the final seconds of the game but Schmeichel kept it out as Leicester secured a point.

Celtic set new British record with 63 unbeaten domestic matches

By Nicholas MendolaNov 4, 2017, 10:49 AM EDT
Say what you will about the nature of the Scottish Premiership, but there’s no denying Brendan Rodgers‘ Celtic has achieved quite the feat.

Celtic’s 3-0 win at St. Johnstone means the Bhoys have not lost in 63 matches, a new British record.

According to the BBC’s math, Celtic has won 32 games by three or more goals during that stretch, and drawn just seven times.

The hiring of Rodgers was seen as a recipe of entertainment, good or bad, but few expected he’d be this dominant. And Rangers have proven the diagram for winning Scottish titles isn’t not simply about tossing money at big name players (though it certainly helps to be able to spend, as Celtic has).

Here’s Rodgers:

“It’s everything. How and what it stood for before – 100 years – and Celtic holding that British record. It’s an incredible feat by the players and a wonderful example of professionalism.”

To be fair to Rodgers, his personality drove me nuts at Liverpool, but this has been quite a reclamation project (if he needed one). And Jurgen Klopp‘s record at Anfield has been on the same trajectory as Rodgers, so perhaps he needed that just as much.

The next step? Maintain its UEFA Champions League third place lead on Anderlecht and make a decent run in Europa League.

Congrats to Celtic, who’ve topped their own record set in 1917 when Willie Maley was manager.

Watch Live: Four Premier League games at 11am ET

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 4, 2017, 10:37 AM EDT
Four Premier League games are coming your way at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday and you can watch them all live online.

Newcastle United host Bournemouth, West Brom head to Huddersfield, Southampton welcome Burnley and Swansea clash with Brighton.

You can access additional games by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold which also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 11 a.m. ET window. More info is available here.

The schedule for all four games at 11 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

10 a.m. ET: Newcastle United vs. Bournemouth – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Huddersfield Town vs. West Bromwich Albion – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. Burnley – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
10 a.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Report: Real Madrid enter race to sign Philippe Coutinho

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 4, 2017, 9:42 AM EDT
This is not the first time Real Madrid and Barcelona have gone head-to-head to try and sign a player and it certainly won’t be the last.

A report from Mundo Deportivo in Spain say that Real Madrid have contacted Liverpool about trying to sign Coutinho, 25, in January.

The reported fee for the Brazilian playmaker is said to be around $174 million and per the report, Real want to sign him during the January transfer window rather than next summer when competition will be greater for his signature.

Coutinho has already expressed his desire to leave Liverpool for Barcelona when multiple bids from the Catalan club were turned down in the summer transfer window.

The Brazilian star has since been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain to link up with his good friend and former Barca star Neymar, while his form on the pitch has been up and down despite stunning goals against Leicester and Newcastle in the Premier League.

Which club would suit Coutinho best?

Quite simply, he’s the type of player who could slot into any team and make it better but it would seem that Barcelona would be his best fit as a direct replacement for Andres Iniesta who isn’t getting any younger. At Real he would have plenty of competition from Isco, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric for a role in the center of the pitch but you can understand why the reigning European champs are considering a bid for Coutinho.

With Zinedine Zidane’s men struggling at the start of the season in La Liga and the Champions League, pipping Barca to the signing of Coutinho would give everyone a boost at the Santiago Bernabeu and also give them a chance of kicking on in the second half of the season.

Still, Liverpool would have to agree to sell Coutinho and with Jurgen Klopp and Co. incredibly reliant on the Brazilian forward, it seems as if that’s unlikely, particularly in January with the Reds all but sealing qualification to the Champions League knockout stages. That said, Liverpool are 12 points off leaders Manchester City already and by January their title hopes could be over.

Maybe that would be a good time to cash in on Coutinho and bring in defensive reinforcements.

Jose Mourinho: I should cry every week about injuries

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 4, 2017, 8:44 AM EDT
For now, Jose Mourinho has taken the high road. So he says.

Speaking ahead of Manchester United’s trip to title contenders, and his former club, Chelsea, on Sunday (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), Mourinho believes his side would be getting more credit if he had complained more about recent injuries.

Despite United sitting second in the Premier League table 10 weeks into the season, his side have been heavily criticized for defensive displays in recent weeks.

Mourinho says he doesn’t complain about injuries as much as other managers and that’s probably why his team are getting plenty of criticism.

“It’s my fault because I should cry every week about our injuries and remind everybody, day after day or press conference after press conference,” Mourinho said. “So it’s my fault. It’s my decision. It’s my way of dealing with problems. It’s my way of trying to motivate and respect and give confidence to the players that are going to replace those people. But maybe I have to reconsider my profile. I know that I moan about a lot of things but I don’t with injuries and probably I should.

“I think any other manager would be speaking about Pogba every day. ‘Oh, I don’t have Pogba. Oh, when will I have Pogba? Oh, 10 matches without Pogba. Oh, all the Champions League group phase without Pogba. Oh, all the big matches, against Liverpool, against Chelsea, against Spurs without Pogba. Oh.’ I don’t speak about Pogba one single time. It’s only when you ask me about his situation. And it’s not just Pogba. It’s Pogba, it’s Fellaini, it’s Carrick, it’s Ibra, it’s Marcos Rojo. It’s a big group of players. So I think we are doing very, very well.”

Does he have a point?

Hmmm. This is a tough one. Mourinho has definitley mentioned injuries to Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marouane Fellaini in previous press conferences. What about his rivals?

Manchester City have had to deal with a season-ending injury to Benjamin Mendy, Vincent Kompany out for most of the campaign and a few games without Sergio Aguero. Pep Guardiola‘s men have coped just fine but he has mentioned their absentees on a few occasions.

Chelsea have had multiple absentees across their squad this season (Eden Hazard, Alvaro Morata and N'Golo Kante among them) and there have been a few rumblings from Antonio Conte during their up and down start to the campaign.

Liverpool have been missing Adam Lallana and Nathaniel Clyne for all of the season so far, plus Philippe Coutinho and Sadio Mane have been out injured for spells. Jurgen Klopp has certainly pointed towards those injuries for some poor displays from the Reds.

The timing of these comments from Mourinho is somewhat expected.

Heading into the final international break of 2017, he knows the likes of Fellaini, Pogba, Rojo and even Ibrahimovic will return within the next few weeks. When they return to full fitness he can have no excuses.

Until then, he will keep reminding us just how good United were early in the season before they were struck by a raft of injuries he doesn’t want to talk about.

“I really think that you and the specialists know the football that we were playing at the beginning of the season,” Mourinho told the media. “You know. Now you pretend that you don’t know. Now you pretend that we never played amazing football, that we never scored lots of goals, that we never scored amazing goals. That we never had our midfield players and our defenders arriving in the opposition box and scoring goals and creating chances.

“I know that you know that. You just pretend, because it’s convenient for you to pretend that these things didn’t exist. But they exist. And we miss our players, of course we miss our players. And we have to play big matches without them, and we are probably going to play one more without them again.”