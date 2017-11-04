More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Swansea City 0-1 Brighton and Hove Albion: Swans dip into drop zone

By Nicholas MendolaNov 4, 2017, 1:05 PM EDT
  • Swans into drop zone
  • Brighton go ninth
  • Murray stays hot

Red-hot Glenn Murray — yep, we said it — led Brighton and Hove Albion past Swansea City for a 1-0 win at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

The win boosts Chris Hughton‘s men into ninth with 15 points, while Swans slip 18th thanks to Bournemouth’s late win at Newcastle.

The sides traded early corners, but there wasn’t much danger in the first quarter hour.

A dangerous sliding challenge from behind only drew yellow for Federico Fernandez of Swansea.

Brighton wouldn’t be too bothered, going the direct route to take the lead soon after ensuing free kick from midfield.

Fernandez lost Murray, who saw the ball bound off his knee and over the line.

An even second half saw Swans threaten, and Brighton whiffed on a chance to put the welsh hosts away when Pascal Gross was a bit indecisive before passing to Solly March.

Tammy Abraham smashed a ball off the cross bar in stoppage time, and Swans wasted a corner kick.

By Nicholas MendolaNov 4, 2017, 1:20 PM EDT
Now that tiny Bournemouth is back out of the drop zone, perhaps we’ll begin to hear Eddie Howe‘s name in managerial switch rumors again?

Joking aside, the Cherries rebounded from a poor first half to get a big three away points at Newcastle United when Steve Cook nodded in a stoppage time goal.

It should’ve been 1-0 well before that — and Newcastle can argue the same considering Dwight Gayle‘s razor-thin first half goal was called offside — as Callum Wilson missed a straight-forward finish and Marc Pugh had one cleared off the line.

But it finished 1-0, and the Cherries are two points clear of the red line going into the international break. That will help the Bournemouth men relax a bit, and could set their table for the rest of the season. Here’s Howe, from the BBC:

“It’s a huge win. We were second best in the first half but we upped our game. We should have sealed the game earlier, we haven’t been clinical enough all season but we got the points we deserved in the end.

“Back-to-back away wins are huge, our record has not been good. You need to know that you can win anywhere. It sets us up nicely, being out of the bottom three before the break.”

With Huddersfield, Swansea, Burnley, and Southampton ahead, there’s a clear route to a few more points and some safe feelings before December. Can Howe keep his men running? If the past is prologue, Saturday can be a mile marker for the Cherries.

Huddersfield 1-0 West Brom: 10-man Terriers dig deep

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 4, 2017, 1:00 PM EDT
  • Rajiv Van la Parra scores stunner
  • Schindler sent off in 57th minute
  • West Brom without a PL win since August

Huddersfield Town secured back-to-back home wins in top-flight for the first time since 1971 as David Wagner‘s men battled to a 1-0 victory against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

Rajiv Van La Parra’s goal proved to be the difference for a Terriers side who had Christopher Schindler sent off early in the second half but goalkeeper Jonas Lossl came up big late on to secure all three points.

With the win Huddersfield move on to 15 points for the season and into the top 10, while West Brom are just two points off the relegation zone.

West Brom looked dangerous from set pieces early and Ahmed Hegazi almost got on the end of a corner but Huddersfield cleared.

Huddersfield responded well and Aaron Mooy‘s corner reached the back post but Christopher Schindler’s effort was off target.

Tom Ince then forced Ben Foster into a save with a low effort as the Terriers continued to press. From another Mooy corner the ball dropped to Ince but he smashed his shot over the bar under pressure from Kieran Gibbs.

Just before half time a magical moment arrived as Van La Parra picked up the ball 30 yards from goal, then sent a dipping, curling effort into the top corner to send the John Smith’s Stadium wild.

Huddersfield were dealt a huge blow in the second half as Schnidler was shown a second yellow card (his first yellow came in the first half for blocking off Hal Robson-Kanu) for a reckless tackle on Hegazi. The Terries were down to 10-men for the final 35 minutes.

The home side handled the challenge of going down to 10-men well but West Brom sent on plenty of attackers to try and grab a point. Salomon Rondon flicked a header just wide of the near post as Huddersfield had to batten down the hatches late on.

There were some tough moments for Huddersfield late on with goalkeeper Lossl coming up with several big saves as the Terriers fans, as always, created a great atmosphere to help drag their team through.

What a gutsy win from the newly-promoted team.

Newcastle 0-1 Bournemouth: Cook wins it in stoppage

By Nicholas MendolaNov 4, 2017, 12:54 PM EDT
  • Cherries ride strong second half
  • Newcastle wasteful in first
  • Cook nets first of year

Steve Cook‘s stoppage time goal gave Bournemouth a deserved win over Newcastle United at St. James Park on Saturday.

Bournemouth’s win pushed Swansea into the drop zone, and lifts the Cherries out on 10 points. The Magpies drop bottom half with 14.

Newcastle started well, but a Jonjo Shelvey giveaway sprung Bournemouth into the Magpies third for an early corner kick.

Matt Ritchie laced a left-footed shot that Asmir Begovic pushed wide of the far post in the sixth minute. And Dwight Gayle, getting a rare start, headed Ritchie’s 13th minute cross off a defender and out for a corner.

Begovic stopped Christian Atsu soon after, as the Magpies kept knocking. That’s when Ritchie cranked a shot off the post and Gayle’s rebound goal was deemed offside. It was razor thin if off.

Joselu missed Newcastle’s next chance, after an uncharacteristic turnover from Andrew Surman. It remained scoreless in the 29th minute.

Bournemouth turned the tide for a five-minute span, and Rob Elliot made a pair of strong saves including a remarkable stop on Joshua King.

Begovic was just a busy after the break, palming over a header from Joselu off a Newcastle corner.

The Cherries should have taken the lead when Callum Wilson found himself alone with Elliot, but he hammered his shot wide.

Bournemouth was very much in the match, and Marc Pugh got away from DeAndre Yedlin to force Elliot into a leaping collection in the 62nd.

Yedlin had a penalty shout at the other end, but Paul Tierney was rightly unmoved. Ciaran Clark then headed a Shelvey corner over the bar.

Pugh cut Yedlin again and beat Elliot only to be denied by Clark and the goal post. Elliot then denied substitute and noted Newcastle killer Jermain Defoe in stoppage time.

Southampton 0-1 Burnley: Vokes wins it late on

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 4, 2017, 12:50 PM EDT
  • Vokes heads home winner late on
  • 1 defeat in nine PL games for Burnley
  • Burnley up to sixth in PL table

Burnley beat Southampton 1-0 at St Mary’s Stadium on Saturday with Sean Dyche‘s team continuing their fine form away from home this season.

Substitute Sam Vokes scored the game-winner late on with Burnley’s only effort on target as Saints once again dominated possession but failed to score at home.

With the win Burnley momentarily move into sixth place in the table, while Southampton drop into the bottom half.

After a slow start at St Mary’s, the home side did most of the pressing but just like in recent games they struggled to break down a stubborn defense.

Sofiane Boufal smashed in a volley on goal which Nick Pope saved well at the near post as Saints cranked up the pressure before half time.

Ryan Bertrand then had a powerful drive blocked by James Tarkowski as Southampton had plenty of joy down their left flank.

Soon after Nathan Redmond cut inside, again from the left, but his shot was saved well down low by Pope.

Pope made another great stop early in the second half as Maya Yoshida volleyed acrobatically towards goal but Burnley’s goalkeeper tipped it over the bar.

Burnley threatened on the break in the second half after bringing on Sam Vokes and Ashley Barnes, while Southampton brought on Charlie Austin and Shane Long but failed to break the Clarets down.

Steven Davis found some space on the edge of the box but fired his shot over the bar and late on Burnley went 1-0 up.

A fine cross from Johan Gudmundsson found Vokes who headed home to put the away side ahead with their first, and only, effort on target during the game.