Swansea City 0-1 Brighton and Hove Albion: Swans dip into drop zone

Swans into drop zone

Brighton go ninth

Murray stays hot

Red-hot Glenn Murray — yep, we said it — led Brighton and Hove Albion past Swansea City for a 1-0 win at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

The win boosts Chris Hughton‘s men into ninth with 15 points, while Swans slip 18th thanks to Bournemouth’s late win at Newcastle.

The sides traded early corners, but there wasn’t much danger in the first quarter hour.

A dangerous sliding challenge from behind only drew yellow for Federico Fernandez of Swansea.

Brighton wouldn’t be too bothered, going the direct route to take the lead soon after ensuing free kick from midfield.

Fernandez lost Murray, who saw the ball bound off his knee and over the line.

An even second half saw Swans threaten, and Brighton whiffed on a chance to put the welsh hosts away when Pascal Gross was a bit indecisive before passing to Solly March.

Tammy Abraham smashed a ball off the cross bar in stoppage time, and Swans wasted a corner kick.

3 – Glenn Murray has scored in three successive Premier League games for the first time since April 2015. Trio. pic.twitter.com/XyNSYKoZ1U — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 4, 2017

