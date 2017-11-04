Wagner praises “proper Terriers reaction” and fans

David Wagner was beaming after Huddersfield Town’s hard-fought 1-0 victory against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

Huddersfield won the game thanks to Rajiv Van la Parra‘s stunning goal in the first half and their fighting spirit after Christopher Schindler was sent off early in the second half.

Speaking to the media after the game, Wagner said the gutsy display was one of the highlights of his entire two years in charge of the Terriers.

“Today was one of the highlights of my two years here,” Wagner said. “The players totally deserved the win and had a long way to go after the red card, but the players showed a proper ‘Terriers’ reaction. The crowd played their part in getting the result over the line; they were unbelievable again. We showed team spirit, fighting spirit and the ability to defend. The game’s story makes it one of our biggest wins.”

Huddersfield secured back-to-back wins in the top-flight for the first time since 1971 and they’ve now won four games in the Premier League and gained 15 points to nestle themselves safely into midtable after 11 games of their debut campaign in the PL.

It’s all going very nicely for German-American coach Wagner who is getting the best out of his players and the synergy between the staff and the fans is incredible after the home fans helped push their short-handed side over the line late on against West Brom.

The win in a game they simply had to win to keep their feel-good factor going, was also largely down to their goalkeeper who Wagner ran straight towards at the final whistle.

Jonas Lossl came up with big saves to deny James McClean and Matt Phillips late on and the Huddersfield ‘keeper was mobbed by players and staff at the final whistle.

In a nutshell, this game summed up exactly why Huddersfield gained promotion to the Premier League and also why they’re doing such a fine job early in the season.

With Wagner’s two-year anniversary of taking charge of Huddersfield coming up on Sunday, he can reflect on an incredible journey so far.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports