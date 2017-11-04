Watch Live: West Ham vs. Liverpool

Rajiv Van la Parra scores stunner

Schindler sent off in 57th minute

West Brom without a PL win since August

Huddersfield Town secured back-to-back home wins in top-flight for the first time since 1971 as David Wagner‘s men battled to a 1-0 victory against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

Rajiv Van La Parra’s goal proved to be the difference for a Terriers side who had Christopher Schindler sent off early in the second half but goalkeeper Jonas Lossl came up big late on to secure all three points.

With the win Huddersfield move on to 15 points for the season and into the top 10, while West Brom are just two points off the relegation zone.

West Brom looked dangerous from set pieces early and Ahmed Hegazi almost got on the end of a corner but Huddersfield cleared.

Huddersfield responded well and Aaron Mooy‘s corner reached the back post but Christopher Schindler’s effort was off target.

Tom Ince then forced Ben Foster into a save with a low effort as the Terriers continued to press. From another Mooy corner the ball dropped to Ince but he smashed his shot over the bar under pressure from Kieran Gibbs.

Just before half time a magical moment arrived as Van La Parra picked up the ball 30 yards from goal, then sent a dipping, curling effort into the top corner to send the John Smith’s Stadium wild.

Huddersfield were dealt a huge blow in the second half as Schnidler was shown a second yellow card (his first yellow came in the first half for blocking off Hal Robson-Kanu) for a reckless tackle on Hegazi. The Terries were down to 10-men for the final 35 minutes.

The home side handled the challenge of going down to 10-men well but West Brom sent on plenty of attackers to try and grab a point. Salomon Rondon flicked a header just wide of the near post as Huddersfield had to batten down the hatches late on.

There were some tough moments for Huddersfield late on with goalkeeper Lossl coming up with several big saves as the Terriers fans, as always, created a great atmosphere to help drag their team through.

What a gutsy win from the newly-promoted team.

