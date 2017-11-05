More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Peter Byrne/PA via AP

Baines happy to win for Unsworth: “He’s been faultless”

By Nicholas MendolaNov 5, 2017
Longtime Everton servant Leighton Baines was a man of two minds.

For one, the left back knows the club’s big spending summer should have it much better than 15th in the table. This helps to show his non-plussed expression in the moments after Everton completed a 3-2 comeback win over Watford on Sunday at Goodison Park.

But he also knows his team won a thriller, one that gives caretaker manager David Unsworth a not insignificant three points after losing his first three matches in charge of his longtime club.

From the BBC:

“Nothing to get carried away with, the sort of win we should be getting but we showed the character Unsy deserves. I’m sure the fans would have really felt the emotion. When we conceded the penalty it summed up how it’s gone for us.

“David Unsworth deserves more than what he’s had from us in terms of results. He’s been magnificent. The way he’s conducted himself, he’s been faultless. It is extra special to give him the result he deserved.”

Everton is unlikely to go with Unsworth long term, but the fight back was impressive with goals from Oumar Niasse, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and Baines.

As for Unsworth, he’s brimming with the performance, and not counting on anything:

“Whatever will be will be. I have been the proudest man in the world to take charge for the last two weeks and no one can take that away from me. I know nothing about it. I’m sure I’ll speak to the chiarman and owner and I’ll keep giving my best for this wonderful club.”

Now comes the international break. Regardless of who’s in charge when it ends, Everton’s players owe the supporters more efforts like Sunday’s final half hour.

Top-seeded Timbers ousted, at home, by road-woeful Dynamo

Photo credit: Houston Dynamo / @HoustonDynamo
By Andy EdwardsNov 5, 2017
The game in 100 words (or less more): One by one, the trendy, higher-seeded favorites are falling away in the 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs — same as the postseason has ever been. Sunday saw the Eastern Conference’s 2-seed, New York City FC, bow out at the hands of 5th-seeded Columbus Crew SC, not long before the Western Conference’s top-seeded Portland Timbers fell victim to 4th-seeded Houston Dynamo. Having secured a 0-0 draw in the first leg down in Houston, Caleb Porter’s side entered Sunday’s second leg with a decided advantage — Houston won just once away from home all season, and managed just 10 points in total from 17 tries. After Dairon Asprilla put Portland 1-0 ahead in the 39th minute, it seemed a foregone conclusion that the 2015 champions would move on to face the defending champs, their Cascadia rivals, the Seattle Sounders, in the West finals beginning on Nov. 21. Alas, Dylan Remick, a former Sounder himself, made it 1-1 just four minutes later, and Mauro Manotas delivered the final blow 13 minutes from full-time to propel Wilmer Cabrera’s side into the final four. In their 12 seasons of existence, Houston have been to the playoffs eight times, reached the conference finals seven times, appeared in MLS Cup four times, and won it twice.

Three moments that mattered

39′ — Asprilla fires home the opener — Diego Valeri played the ball wide to Vytas, who lofted it into the box. Asprilla was quickest to react when the cross was a bit too deep, and the Colombian hit an unstoppable ball past Joe Willis.

43′ — Remick smashes home a loose ball for 1-1 — Tomas Martinez played the free kick into the box, Jalil Anibaba headed it down, and Remick smashed it past Jeff Artinella to put Houston ahead on away goals.

77′ — Manotas hits a slow bouncer past Attinella for 2-1 — Insurance.

Man of the match: Juan Cabezas

Goalscorers: Asprilla (39′), Remick (43′), Manotas (77′)

Serie A: Juventus come back after major scare from Benevento

Alessandro Di Marco/ANSA via AP
Nov 5, 2017
MILAN (AP) Last-place Benevento threatened a major shock in Turin before Juventus eventually fought back to win 2-1 Sunday and close the gap on leader Napoli in Serie A.

Benevento had not picked up a single point in its previous 11 league games – the worst start in the division’s history — but took a surprise lead through Amato Ciciretti in the 19th minute.

That lead lasted nearly 40 minutes before Gonzalo Higuain leveled. Juan Cuadrado scored what was to prove the winner in the 65th.

“We went behind with the only shot we allowed our opponents, but we kept our heads. It seemed like a cursed match, the ball didn’t want to go in, but we managed to turn it around,” Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said.

“The season is long, we have to maintain the speed of a cruise ship because too many ups and downs are not positive. It will be a battle right until the final day.”

Juventus moved into second spot, a point behind Napoli, which was held 0-0 at Chievo Verona.

Inter slipped to third, two points behind Napoli, after drawing 1-1 at home to Torino.

Lazio was four points behind Napoli after its home match against Udinese was postponed because of heavy rain in the Italian capital.

Juventus was expected to sweep aside bottom Benevento and celebrate this week’s 120th anniversary of the club’s foundation.

The hosts hit the woodwork twice early but Benevento, which had scored just four goals all season, took the lead when Ciciretti curled a stunning free kick around the wall and into the bottom left corner.

Juventus wasted several chances before eventually finding the equalizer in the 57th. Blaise Matuidi headed Mattia De Sciglio’s cross back to Higuain, who volleyed into the top right corner.

And the Bianconeri turned the match around completely eight minutes later when Cuadrado met Alex Sandro‘s cross from the left with a downward header at the far post.

Napoli dropped points for only the second time this season, unable to find a way past a solid Chievo team in a 0-0 stalemate.

Maurizio Sarri’s team was eager to bounce back from Wednesday’s 4-2 defeat to Manchester City and almost certain Champions League elimination.

Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina was out with a back injury, with Luigi Sepe making his first Serie A appearance for the club since 2009.

Sepe was almost embarrassed on the hour mark when Ivan Radovanovic spotted him off his line and tried his luck from 60 yards out, but the goalkeeper scrambled back to reach the ball from under the bar.

Inter had to come from behind to draw 1-1 against Torino and maintain its unbeaten start to the season.

More than 70,000 fans were at San Siro for the lunchtime match.

But they were left stunned when Iago Falque gave Torino the lead on the hour mark, surging between two defenders before blasting the ball into the near bottom corner from the edge of the area.

Joel Obi missed a great chance to double Torino’s lead before substitute Eder fired in the equalizer when Mauro Icardi headed down Ivan Perisic’s cross to the Italy forward.

Inter almost won the match two minutes from time but Matias Vecino’s effort from distance crashed off the crossbar.

Roma set a Serie A record with its 12th consecutive away victory as it won 4-2 at Fiorentina, thanks to two first-half goals from Gerson – his first for the club.

Alessio Romagnoli’s header and a wonderful curler from Suso saw AC Milan win 2-0 at Sassulo, while Spal drew 1-1 at 10-man Atalanta.

Elsewhere, Cagliari beat relegation-threatened Hellas Verona 2-1 to move six points above the drop zone.

NYCFC’s comeback falls just short; Crew SC through to East finals

AP Photo/Jay LaPrete
By Andy EdwardsNov 5, 2017
The game in 100 words (or less more): New York City FC, trailing 4-1, had the steepest of hills to climb during Sunday’s Eastern Conference semifinals second leg against Columbus Crew SC. Thanks to another star performance from David Villa, Patrick Vieira’s side so nearly did the unthinkable, but ultimately fell a goal short, winning 2-0 on the day, but falling 4-3 on aggregate. It wasn’t for a lack of chances either, as NYCFC peppered Zack Steffen’s goal to the tune of 16 shots (6 target, plus another that smashed the post late in the second half). Villa gave the home side a real belief when he converted from the penalty spot in the 16th minute, but Columbus held firm another 37 minutes before conceding again, to Andraz Struna. Crew SC will host Toronto FC, the 2017 Supporters’ Shield winners, in the first leg of the East finals on Nov. 21. Sunday’s game at Yankee Stadium is expected to be the final appearance of Andrea Pirlo’s illustrious career after the Italian legend announced last month that he’ll retire at season’s end.

[ MORE: 3 keys to Sunday’s 2nd legs ]

Three moments that mattered

16′ — Villa converts from the spot to make it 4-2 — Josh Williams tripped Rodney Wallace in a largely inconsequential part of the penalty area, and Villa converted the spot kick to pull NYCFC to within two goals on aggregate.

53′ — Struna’s shot deflected past Steffen for 4-3 — Eerily similar to Daniel Royer’s goal for the New York Red Bulls earlier on Sunday, Struna did little more than hit this one into a sea of bodies and come up lucky.

70′ — Wallace does everything right… except hitting the post — From three goals down, to within an inch or two of making it 4-4 and advancing to the conference finals on away goals — it’s the thinnest of margins.

Man of the match: Yangel Herrera

Goalscorers: Villa (16′ – PK), Struna (53′)

The 2 Robbies: Conte & Chelsea Outclass Mourinho & Man United

AP Photo/Frank Augstein
By Andy EdwardsNov 5, 2017
In today’s podcast, the Robbies examine Antonio Conte’s line up decisions against Man United (1:00) before being joined by Robbie M’s old Middlesbrough teammate Mark Schwarzer (5:00). The former Boro, Fulham, Chelsea and Leicester goalkeeper weighs in on the Chelsea-Man United match and offers his take on Jose Mourinho, who managed Mark at Chelsea. Plus, the guys analyze Man City’s win against Arsenal (23:40), discuss Arsene Wenger’s post-match comments on Raheem Sterling (26:50), cover Tottenham’s win against Palace (25:15) and react to all the craziness in Everton’s win against Watford (27:20).

