Conte, Mourinho rivalry continues after Chelsea beat Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 5, 2017, 2:05 PM EST
LONDON — At the final whistle Antonio Conte punched the air with delight, turning around to Chelsea’s fans and saluting them in the cold, dark west London night.

Then, there weren’t quite fireworks as is commonplace on November 5th in England, but another fiery torch had been added to the slowly simmering Bonfire ignited by Jose Mourinho last season.

Following Chelsea’s 4-0 shellacking of United in the Premier League last October, Mourinho took exception to Conte celebrating N'Golo Kante‘s fourth goal wildly and had a word with Conte at the final whistle.

This season there was no time for that as Conte ran straight onto the pitch at the final whistle and celebrated with his players as Mourinho stood on the sidelines waiting for the Italian coach to return. He didn’t.

Speaking after the game, Mourinho said he had no problem with Conte not shaking his hand.

“You want me to go and chase him on the middle of pitch?” Mourinho said. “I was there. I shook hands with the people that were there. I think one of them was his brother, his assistant, so I feel that by shaking the hands of his brother and the other assistants, I feel that I did my duty. I cannot go and run to chase him. He [Conte] doesn’t have to wait. There is no problem with this at all.”

Conte did not wait for Mourinho in the tunnel after the game to shake his hand either and the simmering rivalry between the current Chelsea boss and the former Blues manager is obvious.

“It’s not important,” Conte told Sky Sports afterwards. “It’s important to win the game. You have to have the respect on the pitch, not outside the pitch.”

Conte then told the media in his press conference that he “shook hands two times” with Mourinho and that “I think that’s enough” before weighing in on Mourinho saying that United will be a different team in November and December when Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo return from injury.

“When you have 24 players in your squad, if you have one, two or three injuries it doesn’t work,” Conte said. “The problem is when you don’t have 23 or 24 players in the squad. Then it is totally different.”

Injuries aside, Chelsea got the better of their former manager on the pitch once again as Mourinho’s pragmatic approach succumbed to an Alvaro Morata header in the second half to give Chelsea all three points.

Mourinho didn’t think his team deserved to lose the game

“We had chances to equalize, which I think would be a fair result,” Mourinho said. “But this is not about what I think it is. This isn’t even about what I think is fair or is not fair. It is about the pragmatism of the result. One goal. Three points. Congratulations.”

In truth, Manchester City were the big winners as they’re now eight points clear atop the Premier League table heading into the international break.

With United in second place on 23 points, they are level with third-place Tottenham and Chelsea, despite all of their early season struggles, are just one point behind in fourth. Mourinho said they are “worried” about the gap to Man City but said they are “18 teams more worried than us” and said that City’s lead in the Premier League is not the same as it is in the Bundesliga or La Liga.

We didn’t see fireworks on the sidelines at Stamford Bridge on Bonfire night but Conte’s actions will surely light a fire under Mourinho which will simmer until the two clubs meet again at Old Trafford on Feb. 24, 2018.

Baines happy to win for Unsworth: “He’s been faultless”

By Nicholas MendolaNov 5, 2017, 2:01 PM EST
Longtime Everton servant Leighton Baines was a man of two minds.

For one, the left back knows the club’s big spending summer should have it much better than 15th in the table. This helps to show his non-plussed expression in the moments after Everton completed a 3-2 comeback win over Watford on Sunday at Goodison Park.

But he also knows his team won a thriller, one that gives caretaker manager David Unsworth a not insignificant three points after losing his first three matches in charge of his longtime club.

From the BBC:

“Nothing to get carried away with, the sort of win we should be getting but we showed the character Unsy deserves. I’m sure the fans would have really felt the emotion. When we conceded the penalty it summed up how it’s gone for us.

“David Unsworth deserves more than what he’s had from us in terms of results. He’s been magnificent. The way he’s conducted himself, he’s been faultless. It is extra special to give him the result he deserved.”

Everton is unlikely to go with Unsworth long term, but the fight back was impressive with goals from Oumar Niasse, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and Baines.

As for Unsworth, he’s brimming with the performance, and not counting on anything:

“Whatever will be will be. I have been the proudest man in the world to take charge for the last two weeks and no one can take that away from me. I know nothing about it. I’m sure I’ll speak to the chiarman and owner and I’ll keep giving my best for this wonderful club.”

Now comes the international break. Regardless of who’s in charge when it ends, Everton’s players owe the supporters more efforts like Sunday’s final half hour.

Everton 3-2 Watford: Toffees climb back for win

By Nicholas MendolaNov 5, 2017, 1:31 PM EST
  • Richarlison nets 4th PL goal
  • Kabasele nabs first
  • Niasse pulls one back
  • Everton first win since Sept. 23

Leighton Baines converted a stoppage time penalty to complete a big comeback for a 3-2 win over Watford at Goodison Park after a thrilling five-goal second half on Sunday.

Ex-Toffee midfielder Tom Cleverley missed a 101st minute penalty during 12 minutes of stoppage time.

Oumar Niasse and Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored to lead Everton back from a 2-0 deficit, and out of the drop zone. The Toffees climb into 15th, sending West Ham into the drop zone.

The Hornets got second half goals from Richarlison and Christian Kabasele, but drop 10th.

Richarlison worked around Jordan Pickford but couldn’t maneuver his shot inside the gaping frame, letting Everton off the hook in the first half’s best chance.

The Brazilian had a similar chance to start the second half, and buried it.

Another Brazilian, Watford goalkeeper and captain Heurelho Gomes, had to leave the match with injury and was replaced before the hour mark by Orestis Karnezis.

Kabasele made it 2-0 when he got past Phil Jagielka to head home, but Niasse struck within three minutes to bring the Everton deficit back to one. Calvert-Lewin then supplied this equalizer:

Then Jose Holebas, who infamously won a late goal against Liverpool, took down Aaron Lennon in the box to set up a huge chance for Everton. Baines buried it.

The Toffees held on through 12 minutes stoppage to ice the huge win.

Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United: Blues superb in win

By Nicholas MendolaNov 5, 2017, 1:22 PM EST
  • Chelsea out-attempts Utd 18-10
  • Morata heads home winner
  • Jones o.g. called back for foul

Alvaro Morata led Chelsea to a controlling 1-0 win over Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

It was Morata’s eighth Chelsea goal, and the fifth to come courtesy of a Cesar Azpiliecueta assist.

Chelsea stays fourth with 22 points, one behind Spurs and United and nine behind Man City.

Chelsea believed it had a 1-0 lead, but only for a moment, when Alvaro Morata shoved Phil Jones into a cross for what would’ve been an own goal. Jones went down rather easily, but focus is magnified inside the box.

At the other end, Marcus Rashford mistimed his leap to meet a fine cross from Ashley Young, popping the ball over the frame.

Blue-haired Tiemoue Bakayoko missed a solid chance when Davide Zappacosta‘s cross eluded three players to find him at the back post. He took another chance moments later, deflected out for a corner kick.

Then…

A testy first half continued into the second half, as Ander Herrera stamped on Eden Hazard‘s foot after the Belgian cut past him.

De Gea caught a Hazard rip that had vicious pace but improper aim.

That’s when Morata put Chelsea ahead running between Eric Bailly and Chris Smalling to head a beautiful Azpilicueta cross past a helpless De Gea.

Morata took a superfluous touch after Cesc Fabregas dispossessed sub Marouane Fellaini, missing a chance to try for a brace in the 65th.

Bakayoko stripped Fellaini and hit a right footed effort wide of the goal in the 75th minute. De Gea stopped Hazard moments later.

Thibaut Courtois made a fantastic save on Fellaini in the 90th minute, getting horizontal to slap away his header.

Three things we learned from Chelsea v Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 5, 2017, 1:21 PM EST
LONDON — Chelsea beat Manchester United 1-0 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday as the Blues breathed new life into their Premier League campaign.

Alvaro Morata’s second half header was enough to beat Jose Mourinho’s men with United starting the game well but then pinned back by Chelsea after the opening 30 minutes.

The win sees Chelsea move just one point behind second-place United heading into the international break, while Manchester City’s lead at the top of the table has now been increased to eight points.

Here’s what we learned from a lively encounter in west London.

MORATA A MENACE

Even though he was adjudged to have fouled Phil Jones early on as the United center back shanked a clearance into his own net to score a spectacular own goal, Alvaro Morata had set the tone early.

The Spaniard was a menace for United’s defense all afternoon.

After his comments during the week to the Italian media which seemed to suggest he wasn’t enjoying life in London, Morata needed a big display. He delivered.

Morata’s towering header from Cesar Azpilicueta’s cross — the fifth time he and his countryman have linked up this season for a goal and an assist — won the game for Chelsea to lift some of the growing gloom around Antonio Conte‘s side following their 3-0 shellacking at AS Roma on Tuesday in the Champions League.

Morata had missed chances at Roma and at Bournemouth in recent weeks but despite his wastefulness he has eight goals in 15 games for Chelsea. Not a bad ratio for a striker still adjusting to life in the PL.

More impressive than his goal was Morata’s ability to bully United’s defense. In the first half he charged into Jones with a good old fashioned shoulder barge and sent the bustling United center back to the ground.

At times this season Morata’s inability to mix it up in the Premier League has been questioned. As a direct replacement for Diego Costa (a man who “mixed it up” for a living) Morata was said to be soft. On Sunday he was not with the only blot on his copybook getting it all wrong as he raced in on goal in stoppage time when he only had David De Gea to beat.

UNITED TOO CONCERNED WITH CHELSEA

Eden Hazard was a marked man on Sunday with Phil Jones, Ander Herrera and Eric Bailly rotating the man-marking job on Chelsea’s playmaker.

Despite early promise where Romelu Lukaku had a smart turn and shot saved and then Marcus Rashford nodded just over, United were never in the game after the opening 30 minutes. Don’t let the scoreline fool you.

Mourinho was ushering Bailly to step high on Hazard when United had the ball in Chelsea’s half from the very first whistle.

Once again, in a big game, United’s approach was too defensive and this time they didn’t get the result they wanted.

After a 0-0 draw at Liverpool and a 1-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur, Mourinho’s defensive masterclass didn’t work against Chelsea.

Maybe if he focused more on getting the ball to Lukaku and Rashford and involving Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the game they’d have forced the issue more than they did. Lukaku was a spectator for most of this game and will no doubt receive plenty of criticism for once again not delivering in a big game against a top six side, but he had little to no service.

Then again, this was a Mourinho team set up to play away from home in a defensive formation with Ashley Young and Antonio Valencia at wing back, three center backs and two holding midfielders. What else did we expect?

KANTE CONTINUES TO MAKE CHELSEA TICK

The last month has been a long one for Chelsea. That’s because they’ve been without N'Golo Kante.

In the six games Chelsea were without Kante in October, they only kept one clean sheet.

Kante, the reigning PFA Player of the Year, returned from a hamstring injury on Sunday and dominated midfield. The French international was everywhere, snapping at the heels of Lukaku and Rashford whenever they dropped back and stepping into defensive gaps when Gary Cahill or Azpilicueta surged forward.

He also kept Nemanja Matic (who has been a pivotal figure for United since he transfer from Chelsea in the summer) quiet as the diminutive Frenchman dominated in midfield.

We all know how important Kante is but his first lengthy injury spell of the last two seasons since he arrived in the PL proved it.

Chelsea are a completely different team with Kante in midfield and their defensive solidity is down to him. No one player makes a team but one player can make a heck of a difference. See: Kante, N’Golo.