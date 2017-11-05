Man City tops Arsenal 3-1

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Aguero gets guard of honor, then banks PK

De Bruyne opens scoring

Sub striker Lacazette pulls one back

City onto 31 points

Kevin De Bruyne, Sergio Aguero, and Gabriel Jesus led Manchester City to another win, this time 3-1 over visiting Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Alexandre Lacazette scored off the bench for Arsenal, who drops to sixth, below Liverpool on tiebreakers. The Gunners are now 12 points behind Man City.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Sergio Aguero was given a guard of honor for breaking Man City’s all-time scoring record.

Aguero nearly followed up his pre-match moment with a fitting salute to the home fans, but he hit a pass from Kevin De Bruyne just high and wide of Petr Cech‘s goal.

De Bruyne was the man to put City ahead in the 19th minute, as the Belgian followed up Cech’s save of a direct shot by playing a 1-2 en route to a team goal which had Arsenal looking like training ground cut-outs.

Raheem Sterling murdered a chance to make it 2-0. On a 2v1, Sterling took multiple superfluous touches before hitting a pass beyond a wide open Leroy Sane.

Aaron Ramsey had a decent chance to pull Arsenal level in first half stoppage, but Ederson went low to make a save.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

50 – Kevin de Bruyne's strike was @ManCity's 50th in all competitions this season, 10 more than any other Premier League side. Relentless. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 5, 2017

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Nacho Monreal saw yellow and Michael Oliver gave Man City a chance at the spot when Sterling won a clear cut penalty. Aguero banked his shot off the right post and behind Cech. 2-0.

Lacazette was a questionable omission from the Starting XI, and took a feed from in-form Ramsey to make it 2-1 with 25 minutes plus stoppage to play.

Petr Cech made a sliding save on Gabriel Jesus’ hard low shot off a Man City corner to keep it 2-1. He pushed another shot out for a corner.

City would restore it’s two-goal cushion when David Silva was adjudged to have stayed onside for a through ball, then cut back for Jesus for a finish.

Follow @NicholasMendola