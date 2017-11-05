Matthaus: Pulisic could replace Robben, Ribery; Reports say no USMNT duty

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Not a post goes by in which a cynic or general naysayer says American media is guilty of overhyping 19-year-old USMNT phenom Christian Pulisic.

To which we say: Lothar Matthaus.

And to which we also say, statistics and advanced metrics which put him at a near elite level, and not “U.S. near elite level” but “worldwide near elite level.”

Pulisic put one of the only star turns for Borussia Dortmund in a 3-1 Der Klassiker home loss to Bayern Munich, gaining oohs and ahs when he nutmegged Arjen Robben en route to what his hometown Hershey Bears would count as an assist but stays off the scoresheet in Europe.

The performance had BVB manager Peter Bosz lavishing praise on Pulisic, and had Germany and Bayern legend Matthaus calling the youngster a potential replacement for a pair of legends.

From Goal.com:

“If Bayern Munich someday looks for a replacement for Robben and [Franck] Ribery, then they have to put out their feelers for Pulisic.He is 19 years old and has high quality.” Matthaus continued. “With his confidence and his speed, he is called to higher [things].”

Meanwhile, reports out of Germany say the United States men’s national team will not have its best player for the Nov. 14 friendly versus Portugal.

Christian Pulisic is set to stay behind at Borussia Dortmund, so says Borussia Dortmund blogger Lars Pollman, citing “local journos.”

It’s been a busy year for Pulisic, who deserves a break. With Portugal keeping a wealth of big names home and interim USMNT boss Dave Sarachan just minding the store, it doesn’t hurt to see the other fellas perform without their talisman.

He's staying in Dortmund. Success https://t.co/8EMvRG8c9G — Lars Pollmann (@LarsPollmann) November 5, 2017

