More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Alexander Scheuber/Getty Images Fuer MAN

Matthaus: Pulisic could replace Robben, Ribery; Reports say no USMNT duty

By Nicholas MendolaNov 5, 2017, 9:28 AM EST
Leave a comment

Not a post goes by in which a cynic or general naysayer says American media is guilty of overhyping 19-year-old USMNT phenom Christian Pulisic.

To which we say: Lothar Matthaus.

And to which we also say, statistics and advanced metrics which put him at a near elite level, and not “U.S. near elite level” but “worldwide near elite level.”

[ MORE: Cherries out of drop zone ]

Pulisic put one of the only star turns for Borussia Dortmund in a 3-1 Der Klassiker home loss to Bayern Munich, gaining oohs and ahs when he nutmegged Arjen Robben en route to what his hometown Hershey Bears would count as an assist but stays off the scoresheet in Europe.

The performance had BVB manager Peter Bosz lavishing praise on Pulisic, and had Germany and Bayern legend Matthaus calling the youngster a potential replacement for a pair of legends.

From Goal.com:

“If Bayern Munich someday looks for a replacement for Robben and [Franck] Ribery, then they have to put out their feelers for Pulisic.He is 19 years old and has high quality.” Matthaus continued. “With his confidence and his speed, he is called to higher [things].”

Meanwhile, reports out of Germany say the United States men’s national team will not have its best player for the Nov. 14 friendly versus Portugal.

Christian Pulisic is set to stay behind at Borussia Dortmund, so says Borussia Dortmund blogger Lars Pollman, citing “local journos.”

It’s been a busy year for Pulisic, who deserves a break. With Portugal keeping a wealth of big names home and interim USMNT boss Dave Sarachan just minding the store, it doesn’t hurt to see the other fellas perform without their talisman.

Pochettino praises Gazzaniga, resilience of Spurs

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 5, 2017, 10:36 AM EST
Leave a comment

Mauricio Pochettino had his worries ahead of Tottenham’s Sunday morning match versus Crystal Palace, but was confident his men wouldn’t take for granted a win over the Premier League bottom dwellers.

Injuries to Dele Alli, Toby Alderweireld, and captain/goalkeeper Hugo Lloris assured that confidence, and Palace delivered on the threat.

[ MORE: Spurs 1-0 Palace ]

Fortunately for Pochettino and his men, who climbed to 23 points with a 1-0 win, back-up backstop Paulo Gazzaniga was on point in Lloris’ stead.

“He is an unbelievable option to have as a keeper and I am really happy for him and his family that he performed like that,” Pochettino said.

As for the win, here are his words courtesy of the BBC:

“It was a tough game for us after Wednesday. Palace were compact, narrow and played on the counter attack. We had possession, but not many chances. They were fresh after one week to prepare for the game. We had a few problems after the Madrid game and that is why I am so happy with the victory. I am very pleased with an important three points.”

Spurs have won their last three PL home matches at Wembley. There’s a League Cup mess at West Ham in the mix, but also a dominant win over Real Madrid. Let’s call that a wash.

With the North London Derby coming after the international break, healing is the biggest thing on Mauricio Pochettino’s agenda. Harry Kane was wobbled in the Palace win, and the aforementioned names need to return. Though Gazzaniga looked quite decent, Lloris is one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Crystal Palace: Son leads ailing Spurs

By Nicholas MendolaNov 5, 2017, 8:53 AM EST
Leave a comment
  • Gazzaniga the star deputy
  • Son scores winner
  • Zaha misses golden chance
  • Kane wobbled, Dele out

Heung-Min Son‘s second half goal was enough to push injury-hit Tottenham Hotspur past Crystal Palace 1-0 at Wembley Stadium early Sunday.

Spurs were without Hugo Lloris, Dele Alli, and Toby Alderweireld for the match but got a star turn from backup keeper Paulo Gazzaniga to aid the effort.

Tottenham remains third, level on points with second place Manchester United, while Palace remains in 20th with four points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Palace could’ve been ahead inside of three minutes, but Mamadou Sakho instinctively took some mustard off his header attempt against a charging Paulo Gazzaniga.

Dele Alli, Hugo Lloris, and Kieran Trippier were all missing with injury, so Harry Kane‘s limping off in the 23rd minute was a scare. Fortunately, he returned to the pitch moments later in a bid to work it out.

Serge Aurier swept a 31st minute cross over the Palace defense to a free Danny Rose, who missed badly.

Gazzaniga made a nice save on Scott Dann‘s strong header off a 36th minute corner.

Heung-min Son and Harry Winks had opportunities before halftime, but failed to deliver a goal.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Andros Townsend forced Gazzaniga into a quality save after an Aurier giveaway just after the break.

And the best chance, cued up again by Aurier, was for Zaha, who dribbled around Gazzaniga but dragged a jumping shot wide of the yawning cage.

Moments later, Gazzaniga palmed away a back post header from Luka Milivojevic.

Spurs took advantage of the let-off, with Son scoring a lovely goal after Danny Rose’s effort was blocked by Palace. Son often slips under the radar, but is a special talent.

Son then missed a break in the 82nd minute, fooling Julian Speroni but hitting his shot off the outside of the net.

Watch Live: Manchester City vs. Arsenal

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 5, 2017, 8:33 AM EST
Leave a comment

Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez both start for Arsenal in a bid to hand Man City its first loss of the Premier League season on Sunday (Watch live at 9:15 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

Alexandre Lacazette is on the bench at the Etihad Stadium, as are Theo Walcott and Olivier Giroud.

Pep Guardiola opens the day with Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, and Gabriel Jesus on the bench, which is nice, we guess.

LINEUPS

Man City: Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Stones, Delph, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Silva (c), Sterling, Sane, Aguero. Subs: Bravo, Mangala, Gundogan, Bernardo, G Jesus, Danilo, Yaya Toure.

Arsenal: Cech, Bellerin, Koscielny, Monreal, Kolasinac, Coquelin, Ramsey, Xhaka, Ozil, Iwobi, Alexis. Subs: Macey, Debuchy, Elneny, Wilshere, Walcott, Lacazette, Giroud.

Moyes would like West Ham gig if Bilic is fired (video)

By Nicholas MendolaNov 5, 2017, 8:10 AM EST
Leave a comment

As West Ham United debates the future of current manager Slaven Bilic, a familiar face is being quizzed on his interest in the gig should it become open.

David Moyes says he has not been contacted by West Ham but would love the opportunity to manage a club like West Ham should it become open, and that he thinks his future remains in club football.

[ MORE: 2 Robbies discuss WHU-Liverpool ]

Not exactly the classiest topic, and the “I feel for Slaven because it’s not fun to hear people talk about your job while you still have it” line is as trite as it gets for a coach angling for a job.

It should be noted that Moyes had to agree to answer such questions, and was not blindsided, but also that the nature of broadcast media likely put him in a situation where it was going to be heavily encouraged.

With that said, it would’ve been nice to avoid the salacious stuff.

He’s not a bad manager, nor even a horrible choice for West Ham, but talk like this coupled with his sexist dress down of a reporter last season at Sunderland — he really did say, not paraphrasing, “You might get a slap even though you’re a woman” — would make us want to steer clear.