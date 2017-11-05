Moyes would like West Ham gig if Bilic is fired (video)

As West Ham United debates the future of current manager Slaven Bilic, a familiar face is being quizzed on his interest in the gig should it become open.

David Moyes says he has not been contacted by West Ham but would love the opportunity to manage a club like West Ham should it become open, and that he thinks his future remains in club football.

Not exactly the classiest topic, and the “I feel for Slaven because it’s not fun to hear people talk about your job while you still have it” line is as trite as it gets for a coach angling for a job.

It should be noted that Moyes had to agree to answer such questions, and was not blindsided, but also that the nature of broadcast media likely put him in a situation where it was going to be heavily encouraged.

With that said, it would’ve been nice to avoid the salacious stuff.

He’s not a bad manager, nor even a horrible choice for West Ham, but talk like this coupled with his sexist dress down of a reporter last season at Sunderland — he really did say, not paraphrasing, “You might get a slap even though you’re a woman” — would make us want to steer clear.

