Pochettino praises Gazzaniga, resilience of Spurs

Mauricio Pochettino had his worries ahead of Tottenham’s Sunday morning match versus Crystal Palace, but was confident his men wouldn’t take for granted a win over the Premier League bottom dwellers.

Injuries to Dele Alli, Toby Alderweireld, and captain/goalkeeper Hugo Lloris assured that confidence, and Palace delivered on the threat.

Fortunately for Pochettino and his men, who climbed to 23 points with a 1-0 win, back-up backstop Paulo Gazzaniga was on point in Lloris’ stead.

“He is an unbelievable option to have as a keeper and I am really happy for him and his family that he performed like that,” Pochettino said.

As for the win, here are his words courtesy of the BBC:

“It was a tough game for us after Wednesday. Palace were compact, narrow and played on the counter attack. We had possession, but not many chances. They were fresh after one week to prepare for the game. We had a few problems after the Madrid game and that is why I am so happy with the victory. I am very pleased with an important three points.”

Spurs have won their last three PL home matches at Wembley. There’s a League Cup mess at West Ham in the mix, but also a dominant win over Real Madrid. Let’s call that a wash.

With the North London Derby coming after the international break, healing is the biggest thing on Mauricio Pochettino’s agenda. Harry Kane was wobbled in the Palace win, and the aforementioned names need to return. Though Gazzaniga looked quite decent, Lloris is one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

