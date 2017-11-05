Report: American teen could begin with Man City, go on loan

Petr Cech was diplomatic when it came to Manchester City’s third goal, but his manager was far from that adjective.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger was left seething with officials after David Silva appeared to be just offside in a darting run past the Gunners back line.

[ RECAP: Man City 3-1 Arsenal ]

The run led to a Gabriel Jesus goal (video above), who had little work to do with four Arsenal players with their hands raised in protest.

“I was surprised,” Cech said. “David Silva looked far behind everybody but the referee has a better view than me. Referees have a difficult job to do. I don’t know if he got it right or wrong but that goal made the difference.”

Arsenal was trailing 2-1 at the time and strong enough to get a point on the day were it to manage an equalizer. That didn’t materialize. From Sky Sports:

“It was an intense game of quality from both sides,” Wenger said. “Overall once again the referee made the decision today. It was a soft penalty and an offside goal but we are used to it when you come here. Last year we had two offsides goals against us. “The referees don’t work enough and the level drops every season. Overall it’s unacceptable what happens.”

Someone’s getting fined.

Both decisions were certainly debatable, and the penalty would not have been called in another error. The offside call, like many, depends on when you freeze the screen on the through ball to Silva.

Additionally and editorially, if the quality of refereeing is dipping I’ll blame a long-held theory for it: In this day and age, from the lower levels and up, who in the world really wants to sign up for the constant abuse that comes from trying to do an official’s job correctly?

What’s your take on the decisions, and the officials? Let’s chat in the comments.

