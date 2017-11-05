Report: American teen could begin with Man City, go on loan

Erik Palmer-Brown is leaving Sporting KC for Manchester City, and a report says the Premier League club may know the plan for its new center back.
Long sought by European clubs including Juventus and reportedly Ajax, the Ohio-born 20-year-old danced off to Porto for a stint with the Portuguese powers’ B-side last year.
Now noted Twitter feed @MLSTransfers says Palmer-Brown’s stint with Man City could follow something close to the Matt Miazga playbook.
Although whereas Miazga’s transfer from the Red Bulls to Chelsea saw him see a short stint with the Blues which included first team action before going to Vitesse on loan, EPB would spend a couple weeks with Man City before going on loan with PSV Eindhoven.
Mexican winger Hirving Lozano is with PSV, as is Chelsea loanee Marco Van Ginkel (who is also the club captain. European soccer can be weird).