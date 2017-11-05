More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Three things we learned from Chelsea v Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 5, 2017, 1:21 PM EST
Leave a comment

LONDON — Chelsea beat Manchester United 1-0 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday as the Blues breathed new life into their Premier League campaign.

Alvaro Morata’s second half header was enough to beat Jose Mourinho’s men with United starting the game well but then pinned back by Chelsea after the opening 30 minutes.

The win sees Chelsea move just one point behind second-place United heading into the international break, while Manchester City’s lead at the top of the table has now been increased to eight points.

Here’s what we learned from a lively encounter in west London.

MORATA A MENACE

Even though he was adjudged to have fouled Phil Jones early on as the United center back shanked a clearance into his own net to score a spectacular own goal, Alvaro Morata had set the tone early.

The Spaniard was a menace for United’s defense all afternoon.

After his comments during the week to the Italian media which seemed to suggest he wasn’t enjoying life in London, Morata needed a big display. He delivered.

Morata’s towering header from Cesar Azpilicueta’s cross — the fifth time he and his countryman have linked up this season for a goal and an assist — won the game for Chelsea to lift some of the growing gloom around Antonio Conte‘s side following their 3-0 shellacking at AS Roma on Tuesday in the Champions League.

Morata had missed chances at Roma and at Bournemouth in recent weeks but despite his wastefulness he has eight goals in 15 games for Chelsea. Not a bad ratio for a striker still adjusting to life in the PL.

More impressive than his goal was Morata’s ability to bully United’s defense. In the first half he charged into Jones with a good old fashioned shoulder barge and sent the bustling United center back to the ground.

At times this season Morata’s inability to mix it up in the Premier League has been questioned. As a direct replacement for Diego Costa (a man who “mixed it up” for a living) Morata was said to be soft. On Sunday he was not with the only blot on his copybook getting it all wrong as he raced in on goal in stoppage time when he only had David De Gea to beat.

UNITED TOO CONCERNED WITH CHELSEA

Eden Hazard was a marked man on Sunday with Phil Jones, Ander Herrera and Eric Bailly rotating the man-marking job on Chelsea’s playmaker.

Despite early promise where Romelu Lukaku had a smart turn and shot saved and then Marcus Rashford nodded just over, United were never in the game after the opening 30 minutes. Don’t let the scoreline fool you.

Mourinho was ushering Bailly to step high on Hazard when United had the ball in Chelsea’s half from the very first whistle.

Once again, in a big game, United’s approach was too defensive and this time they didn’t get the result they wanted.

After a 0-0 draw at Liverpool and a 1-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur, Mourinho’s defensive masterclass didn’t work against Chelsea.

Maybe if he focused more on getting the ball to Lukaku and Rashford and involving Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the game they’d have forced the issue more than they did. Lukaku was a spectator for most of this game and will no doubt receive plenty of criticism for once again not delivering in a big game against a top six side, but he had little to no service.

Then again, this was a Mourinho team set up to play away from home in a defensive formation with Ashley Young and Antonio Valencia at wing back, three center backs and two holding midfielders. What else did we expect?

KANTE CONTINUES TO MAKE CHELSEA TICK

The last month has been a long one for Chelsea. That’s because they’ve been without N'Golo Kante.

In the six games Chelsea were without Kante in October, they only kept one clean sheet.

Kante, the reigning PFA Player of the Year, returned from a hamstring injury on Sunday and dominated midfield. The French international was everywhere, snapping at the heels of Lukaku and Rashford whenever they dropped back and stepping into defensive gaps when Gary Cahill or Azpilicueta surged forward.

He also kept Nemanja Matic (who has been a pivotal figure for United since he transfer from Chelsea in the summer) quiet as the diminutive Frenchman

We all know how important Kante is but his first lengthy injury spell of the last two seasons since he arrived in the PL proved it.

Chelsea are a completely different team with Kante in midfield and their defensive solidity is down to him. No one player makes a team but one player can make a heck of a difference. See: Kante, N’Golo.

Everton 3-2 Watford: Toffees climb back for win

By Nicholas MendolaNov 5, 2017, 1:31 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Richarlison nets 4th PL goal
  • Kabasele nabs first
  • Niasse pulls one back
  • Everton first win since Sept. 23

Leighton Baines converted a stoppage time penalty to complete a big comeback for a 3-2 win over Watford at Goodison Park after a thrilling five-goal second half on Sunday.

Ex-Toffee midfielder Tom Cleverley missed a 101st minute penalty during 12 minutes of stoppage time.

Oumar Niasse and Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored to lead Everton back from a 2-0 deficit, and out of the drop zone. The Toffees climb into 15th, sending West Ham into the drop zone.

The Hornets got second half goals from Richarlison and Christian Kabasele, but drop 10th.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Richarlison worked around Jordan Pickford but couldn’t maneuver his shot inside the gaping frame, letting Everton off the hook in the first half’s best chance.

The Brazilian had a similar chance to start the second half, and buried it.

Another Brazilian, Watford goalkeeper and captain Heurelho Gomes, had to leave the match with injury and was replaced before the hour mark by Orestis Karnezis.

Kabasele made it 2-0 when he got past Phil Jagielka to head home, but Niasse struck within three minutes to bring the Everton deficit back to one. Calvert-Lewin then supplied this equalizer:

Then Jose Holebas, who infamously won a late goal against Liverpool, took down Aaron Lennon in the box to set up a huge chance for Everton. Baines buried it.

The Toffees held on through 12 minutes stoppage to ice the huge win.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United: Blues superb in win

By Nicholas MendolaNov 5, 2017, 1:22 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Chelsea out-attempts Utd 18-8
  • Morata heads home winner
  • Jones o.g. called back for foul

Alvaro Morata led Chelsea to a controlling 1-0 win over Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

It was Morata’s eighth Chelsea goal, and the fifth to come courtesy of a Cesar Azpiliecueta assist.

Chelsea stays fourth with 22 points, one behind Spurs and United and nine behind Man City.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Chelsea believed it had a 1-0 lead, but only for a moment, when Alvaro Morata shoved Phil Jones into a cross for what would’ve been an own goal. Jones went down rather easily, but focus is magnified inside the box.

At the other end, Marcus Rashford mistimed his leap to meet a fine cross from Ashley Young, popping the ball over the frame.

Blue-haired Tiemoue Bakayoko missed a solid chance when Davide Zappacosta‘s cross eluded three players to find him at the back post. He took another chance moments later, deflected out for a corner kick.

Then…

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

A testy first half continued into the second half, as Ander Herrera stamped on Eden Hazard‘s foot after the Belgian cut past him.

De Gea caught a Hazard rip that had vicious pace but improper aim.

That’s when Morata put Chelsea ahead running between Eric Bailly and Chris Smalling to head a beautiful Azpilicueta cross past a helpless De Gea.

Morata took a superfluous touch after Cesc Fabregas dispossessed sub Marouane Fellaini, missing a chance to try for a brace in the 65th.

Bakayoko stripped Fellaini and hit a right footed effort wide of the goal in the 75th minute. De Gea stopped Hazard moments later.

Thibaut Courtois made a fantastic save on Fellaini in the 90th minute, getting horizontal to slap away his header.

Report: American teen could begin with Man City, go on loan

By Nicholas MendolaNov 5, 2017, 12:25 PM EST
Leave a comment

Erik Palmer-Brown is leaving Sporting KC for Manchester City, and a report says the Premier League club may know the plan for its new center back.

Long sought by European clubs including Juventus and reportedly Ajax, the Ohio-born 20-year-old danced off to Porto for a stint with the Portuguese powers’ B-side last year.

[ MORE: City beats Arsenal 3-1 ]

Now noted Twitter feed @MLSTransfers says Palmer-Brown’s stint with Man City could follow something close to the Matt Miazga playbook.

Although whereas Miazga’s transfer from the Red Bulls to Chelsea saw him see a short stint with the Blues which included first team action before going to Vitesse on loan, EPB would spend a couple weeks with Man City before going on loan with PSV Eindhoven.

Mexican winger Hirving Lozano is with PSV, as is Chelsea loanee Marco Van Ginkel (who is also the club captain. European soccer can be weird).

Wenger rips league-wide refereeing after Arsenal loss

By Nicholas MendolaNov 5, 2017, 11:54 AM EST
2 Comments

Petr Cech was diplomatic when it came to Manchester City’s third goal, but his manager was far from that adjective.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger was left seething with officials after David Silva appeared to be just offside in a darting run past the Gunners back line.

[ RECAP: Man City 3-1 Arsenal ]

The run led to a Gabriel Jesus goal (video above), who had little work to do with four Arsenal players with their hands raised in protest.

“I was surprised,” Cech said. “David Silva looked far behind everybody but the referee has a better view than me. Referees have a difficult job to do. I don’t know if he got it right or wrong but that goal made the difference.”

Arsenal was trailing 2-1 at the time and strong enough to get a point on the day were it to manage an equalizer. That didn’t materialize. From Sky Sports:

“It was an intense game of quality from both sides,” Wenger said. “Overall once again the referee made the decision today. It was a soft penalty and an offside goal but we are used to it when you come here. Last year we had two offsides goals against us.

“The referees don’t work enough and the level drops every season. Overall it’s unacceptable what happens.”

Someone’s getting fined.

Both decisions were certainly debatable, and the penalty would not have been called in another error. The offside call, like many, depends on when you freeze the screen on the through ball to Silva.

Additionally and editorially, if the quality of refereeing is dipping I’ll blame a long-held theory for it: In this day and age, from the lower levels and up, who in the world really wants to sign up for the constant abuse that comes from trying to do an official’s job correctly?

What’s your take on the decisions, and the officials? Let’s chat in the comments.