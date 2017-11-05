More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Toronto FC beat RBNY at soccer, royal rumble to reach East finals

By Andy EdwardsNov 5, 2017, 5:19 PM EST
The game in 100 words (or less more): When fans of Toronto FC, the New York Red Bulls and MLS in general tuned in for the second leg of the above sides’ Eastern Conference semifinal on Sunday, surely every last one of them thought, “Gee, I really am looking forward to The Chris Penso Show this afternoon.” Thrust upon the big stage, Penso duly delivered eight yellow cards, two red cards, and lost complete control of the game very early on, which resulted in no fewer than a half-dozen chest-to-chest and hand-to-hand confrontations between players from both sides, and even Penso himself. Jozy Altidore and Sacha Kljestan were each sent off at halftime after reported “violent conduct” as the two sides left the field; the two U.S. national teamers were involved in a silly, seemingly nothing dust-up minutes earlier. As for the actual soccer that was played, New York entered BMO Field 2-1 down before pulling level to 2-2 (though still behind on away goals) through Daniel Royer in the 54th minute. 11 shots between the two sides, just three on target With both sides down to 10 men for the entirety of the second half, the game opened up and a handful of chances came for — and were wasted by — both sides.

Three Four moments that mattered

HT — Altidore, Kljestan get second yellows in the tunnel — It started like this a few minutes before halftime…

… and ended with “violent conduct” in the tunnel, for which both players were shown a second yellow card.

54′ — Royer gets a wicked deflection, scores from nothing — After the halftime shenanigans — and with all that extra space on the field — this game needed a goal to keep it interesting. Royer and/or Bradley Wright-Phillips delivered in short order. Game on.

78′ — Adams puts it in his own net, but Osorio is offside — It’s the (own) TFC needed to put the tie to bed, but Jonathan Osorio was offside and clearly affected Tyler Adams’ ability to clear the ball.

80′ — Giovinco mouths off, gets himself suspended next game — After picking up a yellow in the first leg, Giovinco reached the limit when he chased after and shouted at Penso.

Man of the match: Aaron Long

Goalscorers: Royer (54′)

Marseille fans turn on Evra after attack

Associated PressNov 5, 2017, 4:03 PM EST
Marseille fans have told Patrice Evra he is no longer welcome at the club after the defender kicked a supporter in the head.

Evra was suspended by Marseille on Friday, a day after he confronted a fan and aimed a kick at his head ahead of a Europa League game in Portugal. Evra, who appeared to make light contact with his foot, had shortly before aimed a punch at the same fan.

Fans held aloft two banners criticizing Evra before Sunday’s home match against Caen at Stade Velodrome.

“This Game Is Over,” read one banner in English, mocking Evra’s regular posts on social media where he films himself talking about football and says, “I love this game,” as he breaks into laughter.

Another banner, in French, read: “Love for the jersey. Respect for supporters. Professionalism. Is that too much to ask?”

Other fans chanted against Evra during the game against Caen, which Marseille won 5-0.

Thursday’s incident before the match against Vitoria caused many other Marseille fans to come down from the stands to try and confront Evra, who was then led away by a teammate.

As the players were warming up before the match, Evra had moved away from the field and toward the away section of Marseille fans where an argument began and then escalated.

The 36-year-old Evra is a controversial and often unpopular figure in French football. He was the captain when France went on strike at training during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa in protest after teammate Nicolas Anelka was sent home. He was given a five-match ban by the French Football Federation.

The reaction this time round was intense, with former national team players and television pundits roundly condemning him.

UEFA said Friday that Evra will be banned for at least one game. Its disciplinary body will meet next Friday to rule on the incident. He also faces further sanctions from Marseille, which has opened an internal investigation.

Although Marseille said it accepted Evra received some “hateful insults” from a group of fans, the club said he could in no way “respond in such an inappropriate manner.”

Evra’s temperament has been an issue in the past. He has clashed verbally with former players — especially Lilian Thuram and Christophe Dugarry — and with television pundits, often mocking some of them with invented names as a pun on their names.

The attack-minded left back’s 81st and last appearance for France was a year ago in a World Cup qualifier against Sweden.

Earlier this season, Evra was heavily criticized in some sections of the media, including by Dugarry, for filming himself offering a bag of food to a homeless person on Marseille’s streets and posting a message asking others what they were doing to help.

Conte, Mourinho rivalry continues after Chelsea beat Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 5, 2017, 2:05 PM EST
LONDON — At the final whistle Antonio Conte punched the air with delight, turning around to Chelsea’s fans and saluting them in the cold, dark west London night.

Then, there weren’t quite fireworks as is commonplace on November 5th in England, but another fiery torch had been added to the slowly simmering Bonfire ignited by Jose Mourinho last season.

Following Chelsea’s 4-0 shellacking of United in the Premier League last October, Mourinho took exception to Conte celebrating N'Golo Kante‘s fourth goal wildly and had a word with Conte at the final whistle.

This season there was no time for that as Conte ran straight onto the pitch at the final whistle and celebrated with his players as Mourinho stood on the sidelines waiting for the Italian coach to return. He didn’t.

Speaking after the game, Mourinho said he had no problem with Conte not shaking his hand.

“You want me to go and chase him on the middle of pitch?” Mourinho said. “I was there. I shook hands with the people that were there. I think one of them was his brother, his assistant, so I feel that by shaking the hands of his brother and the other assistants, I feel that I did my duty. I cannot go and run to chase him. He [Conte] doesn’t have to wait. There is no problem with this at all.”

Conte did not wait for Mourinho in the tunnel after the game to shake his hand either and the simmering rivalry between the current Chelsea boss and the former Blues manager is obvious.

“It’s not important,” Conte told Sky Sports afterwards. “It’s important to win the game. You have to have the respect on the pitch, not outside the pitch.”

Conte then told the media in his press conference that he “shook hands two times” with Mourinho and that “I think that’s enough” before weighing in on Mourinho saying that United will be a different team in November and December when Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo return from injury.

“When you have 24 players in your squad, if you have one, two or three injuries it doesn’t work,” Conte said. “The problem is when you don’t have 23 or 24 players in the squad. Then it is totally different.”

Injuries aside, Chelsea got the better of their former manager on the pitch once again as Mourinho’s pragmatic approach succumbed to an Alvaro Morata header in the second half to give Chelsea all three points.

Mourinho didn’t think his team deserved to lose the game

“We had chances to equalize, which I think would be a fair result,” Mourinho said. “But this is not about what I think it is. This isn’t even about what I think is fair or is not fair. It is about the pragmatism of the result. One goal. Three points. Congratulations.”

In truth, Manchester City were the big winners as they’re now eight points clear atop the Premier League table heading into the international break.

With United in second place on 23 points, they are level with third-place Tottenham and Chelsea, despite all of their early season struggles, are just one point behind in fourth. Mourinho said they are “worried” about the gap to Man City but said they are “18 teams more worried than us” and said that City’s lead in the Premier League is not the same as it is in the Bundesliga or La Liga.

We didn’t see fireworks on the sidelines at Stamford Bridge on Bonfire night but Conte’s actions will surely light a fire under Mourinho which will simmer until the two clubs meet again at Old Trafford on Feb. 24, 2018.

Baines happy to win for Unsworth: “He’s been faultless”

By Nicholas MendolaNov 5, 2017, 2:01 PM EST
1 Comment

Longtime Everton servant Leighton Baines was a man of two minds.

For one, the left back knows the club’s big spending summer should have it much better than 15th in the table. This helps to show his non-plussed expression in the moments after Everton completed a 3-2 comeback win over Watford on Sunday at Goodison Park.

But he also knows his team won a thriller, one that gives caretaker manager David Unsworth a not insignificant three points after losing his first three matches in charge of his longtime club.

From the BBC:

“Nothing to get carried away with, the sort of win we should be getting but we showed the character Unsy deserves. I’m sure the fans would have really felt the emotion. When we conceded the penalty it summed up how it’s gone for us.

“David Unsworth deserves more than what he’s had from us in terms of results. He’s been magnificent. The way he’s conducted himself, he’s been faultless. It is extra special to give him the result he deserved.”

Everton is unlikely to go with Unsworth long term, but the fight back was impressive with goals from Oumar Niasse, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and Baines.

As for Unsworth, he’s brimming with the performance, and not counting on anything:

“Whatever will be will be. I have been the proudest man in the world to take charge for the last two weeks and no one can take that away from me. I know nothing about it. I’m sure I’ll speak to the chiarman and owner and I’ll keep giving my best for this wonderful club.”

Now comes the international break. Regardless of who’s in charge when it ends, Everton’s players owe the supporters more efforts like Sunday’s final half hour.

Everton 3-2 Watford: Toffees climb back for win

By Nicholas MendolaNov 5, 2017, 1:31 PM EST
  • Richarlison nets 4th PL goal
  • Kabasele nabs first
  • Niasse pulls one back
  • Everton first win since Sept. 23

Leighton Baines converted a stoppage time penalty to complete a big comeback for a 3-2 win over Watford at Goodison Park after a thrilling five-goal second half on Sunday.

Ex-Toffee midfielder Tom Cleverley missed a 101st minute penalty during 12 minutes of stoppage time.

Oumar Niasse and Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored to lead Everton back from a 2-0 deficit, and out of the drop zone. The Toffees climb into 15th, sending West Ham into the drop zone.

The Hornets got second half goals from Richarlison and Christian Kabasele, but drop 10th.

Richarlison worked around Jordan Pickford but couldn’t maneuver his shot inside the gaping frame, letting Everton off the hook in the first half’s best chance.

The Brazilian had a similar chance to start the second half, and buried it.

Another Brazilian, Watford goalkeeper and captain Heurelho Gomes, had to leave the match with injury and was replaced before the hour mark by Orestis Karnezis.

Kabasele made it 2-0 when he got past Phil Jagielka to head home, but Niasse struck within three minutes to bring the Everton deficit back to one. Calvert-Lewin then supplied this equalizer:

Then Jose Holebas, who infamously won a late goal against Liverpool, took down Aaron Lennon in the box to set up a huge chance for Everton. Baines buried it.

The Toffees held on through 12 minutes stoppage to ice the huge win.

