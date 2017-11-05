Watch Live: Chelsea-Man Utd, Everton-Watford

A pair of matches kickoff at 11:30 a.m. ET to spur the Premier League into the international break.
Chelsea and Manchester United is the big one, on tap from Stamford Bridge on NBCSN.
WATCH CHELSEA-MAN UTD LIVE, ONLINE, HERE
Meanwhile on Merseyside, Everton will look to give caretaker manager David Unsworth a huge win courtesy of visiting upstarts Watford.
WATCH EVERTON-WATFORD ON NBC SPORTS GOLD HERE
LINEUPS
Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Cahill (c); Zappacosta, Bakayoko, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Hazard, Morata. Subs: Caballero, Rudiger, Ampadu, Drinkwater, Willian, Pedro, Batshuayi.
Manchester United: De Gea, Bailly, Jones, Smalling, Valencia (c), Herrera, Matic, Young, Mkhitaryan, Lukaku, Rashford. Subs: Romero, Blind, Darmian, Fellaini, McTominay, Lingard, Martial.
Everton: Pickford, Kenny, Keane, Jagielka, Baines, Gana Gueye, Baningime, Davies, Sigurdsson, Rooney, Niasse. Subs: Robles, Williams, Lennon, Besic, Calvert-Lewin, Holgate, Lookman.
Watford: Gomes; Femenía, Kabasele, Britos, Holebas; Cleverley, Doucouré; Carrillo, Hughes, Richarlison; Gray. Subs: Karnezis, Mariappa, Janmaat, Watson, Capoue, Sinclair, Okaka.