Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Watch Live: Manchester City vs. Arsenal

By Nicholas MendolaNov 5, 2017, 8:33 AM EST
Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez both start for Arsenal in a bid to hand Man City its first loss of the Premier League season on Sunday (Watch live at 9:15 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Alexandre Lacazette is on the bench at the Etihad Stadium, as are Theo Walcott and Olivier Giroud.

Pep Guardiola opens the day with Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, and Gabriel Jesus on the bench, which is nice, we guess.

LINEUPS

Man City: Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Stones, Delph, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Silva (c), Sterling, Sane, Aguero. Subs: Bravo, Mangala, Gundogan, Bernardo, G Jesus, Danilo, Yaya Toure.

Arsenal: Cech, Bellerin, Koscielny, Monreal, Kolasinac, Coquelin, Ramsey, Xhaka, Ozil, Iwobi, Alexis. Subs: Macey, Debuchy, Elneny, Wilshere, Walcott, Lacazette, Giroud.

Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Crystal Palace: Son leads ailing Spurs

By Nicholas MendolaNov 5, 2017, 8:53 AM EST
  • Gazzaniga the star deputy
  • Son scores winner
  • Zaha misses golden chance
  • Kane wobbled, Dele out

Heung-Min Son‘s second half goal was enough to push injury-hit Tottenham Hotspur past Crystal Palace 1-0 at Wembley Stadium early Sunday.

Spurs were without Hugo Lloris, Dele Alli, and Toby Alderweireld for the match but got a star turn from backup keeper Paulo Gazzaniga to aid the effort.

Tottenham remains third, level on points with second place Manchester United, while Palace remains in 20th with four points.

Palace could’ve been ahead inside of three minutes, but Mamadou Sakho instinctively took some mustard off his header attempt against a charging Paulo Gazzaniga.

Dele Alli, Hugo Lloris, and Kieran Trippier were all missing with injury, so Harry Kane‘s limping off in the 23rd minute was a scare. Fortunately, he returned to the pitch moments later in a bid to work it out.

Serge Aurier swept a 31st minute cross over the Palace defense to a free Danny Rose, who missed badly.

Gazzaniga made a nice save on Scott Dann‘s strong header off a 36th minute corner.

Heung-min Son and Harry Winks had opportunities before halftime, but failed to deliver a goal.

Andros Townsend forced Gazzaniga into a quality save after an Aurier giveaway just after the break.

And the best chance, cued up again by Aurier, was for Zaha, who dribbled around Gazzaniga but dragged a jumping shot wide of the yawning cage.

Moments later, Gazzaniga palmed away a back post header from Luka Milivojevic.

Spurs took advantage of the let-off, with Son scoring a lovely goal after Danny Rose’s effort was blocked by Palace. Son often slips under the radar, but is a special talent.

Son then missed a break in the 82nd minute, fooling Julian Speroni but hitting his shot off the outside of the net.

Moyes would like West Ham gig if Bilic is fired (video)

By Nicholas MendolaNov 5, 2017, 8:10 AM EST
As West Ham United debates the future of current manager Slaven Bilic, a familiar face is being quizzed on his interest in the gig should it become open.

David Moyes says he has not been contacted by West Ham but would love the opportunity to manage a club like West Ham should it become open, and that he thinks his future remains in club football.

Not exactly the classiest topic, and the “I feel for Slaven because it’s not fun to hear people talk about your job while you still have it” line is as trite as it gets for a coach angling for a job.

It should be noted that Moyes had to agree to answer such questions, and was not blindsided, but also that the nature of broadcast media likely put him in a situation where it was going to be heavily encouraged.

With that said, it would’ve been nice to avoid the salacious stuff.

He’s not a bad manager, nor even a horrible choice for West Ham, but talk like this coupled with his sexist dress down of a reporter last season at Sunderland — he really did say, not paraphrasing, “You might get a slap even though you’re a woman” — would make us want to steer clear.

Dele misses Spurs-Palace, England vs. Brazil, Germany

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 5, 2017, 7:13 AM EST
Dele Alli‘s surprise omission from the Tottenham Hotspur 18 for Sunday’s match against Crystal Palace is a blow for England as well.

Multiple reports say Dele will miss the Three Lions’ high-profile friendlies against Brazil and Germany during the international break. A replacement is yet to be announced by Gareth Southgate.

The 21-year-old has a hamstring injury, short-circuiting a fine return to form which saw him score twice against Real Madrid at midweek.

Dele has three Premier League goals this season and four more in other competitions, and has two assists in his last four caps for England. He has two goals in 22 caps all-time.

Watch Live: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Crystal Palace

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 5, 2017, 6:58 AM EST
Paulo Gazzaniga is between the sticks as injured Hugo Lloris misses out on Tottenham Hotspur’s Wembley Stadium welcoming of Crystal Palace on Sunday (Watch live at 7 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

LINEUPS

Tottenham: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Rose, Dier, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Son, Kane. Subs: Whiteman, Davies, Foyth, Trippier, Dembele, Nkoudou, Llorente.

Crystal Palace: Speroni, Ward, Dann, Sakho, Fosu-Mensah, Milivojevic, Cabaye, Schlupp, Loftus-Cheek, Townsend, Zaha. Subs: Hennessey, Tomkins, Souare, Riedewald, McArthur, Sako, Puncheon.