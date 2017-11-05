Watch Live: Manchester City vs. Arsenal

- Gazzaniga the star deputy
- Son scores winner
- Zaha misses golden chance
- Kane wobbled, Dele out
Heung-Min Son‘s second half goal was enough to push injury-hit Tottenham Hotspur past Crystal Palace 1-0 at Wembley Stadium early Sunday.
Spurs were without Hugo Lloris, Dele Alli, and Toby Alderweireld for the match but got a star turn from backup keeper Paulo Gazzaniga to aid the effort.
Tottenham remains third, level on points with second place Manchester United, while Palace remains in 20th with four points.
Palace could’ve been ahead inside of three minutes, but Mamadou Sakho instinctively took some mustard off his header attempt against a charging Paulo Gazzaniga.
Dele Alli, Hugo Lloris, and Kieran Trippier were all missing with injury, so Harry Kane‘s limping off in the 23rd minute was a scare. Fortunately, he returned to the pitch moments later in a bid to work it out.
Serge Aurier swept a 31st minute cross over the Palace defense to a free Danny Rose, who missed badly.
Gazzaniga made a nice save on Scott Dann‘s strong header off a 36th minute corner.
Heung-min Son and Harry Winks had opportunities before halftime, but failed to deliver a goal.
Andros Townsend forced Gazzaniga into a quality save after an Aurier giveaway just after the break.
And the best chance, cued up again by Aurier, was for Zaha, who dribbled around Gazzaniga but dragged a jumping shot wide of the yawning cage.
Moments later, Gazzaniga palmed away a back post header from Luka Milivojevic.
Spurs took advantage of the let-off, with Son scoring a lovely goal after Danny Rose’s effort was blocked by Palace. Son often slips under the radar, but is a special talent.
Son then missed a break in the 82nd minute, fooling Julian Speroni but hitting his shot off the outside of the net.