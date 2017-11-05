More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Wenger rips league-wide refereeing after Arsenal loss

By Nicholas MendolaNov 5, 2017, 11:54 AM EST
Leave a comment

Petr Cech was diplomatic when it came to Manchester City’s third goal, but his manager was far from that adjective.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger was left seething with officials after David Silva appeared to be just offside in a darting run past the Gunners back line.

[ RECAP: Man City 3-1 Arsenal ]

The run led to a Gabriel Jesus goal (video above), who had little work to do with four Arsenal players with their hands raised in protest.

“I was surprised,” Cech said. “David Silva looked far behind everybody but the referee has a better view than me. Referees have a difficult job to do. I don’t know if he got it right or wrong but that goal made the difference.”

Arsenal was trailing 2-1 at the time and strong enough to get a point on the day were it to manage an equalizer. That didn’t materialize. From Sky Sports:

“It was an intense game of quality from both sides,” Wenger said. “Overall once again the referee made the decision today. It was a soft penalty and an offside goal but we are used to it when you come here. Last year we had two offsides goals against us.

“The referees don’t work enough and the level drops every season. Overall it’s unacceptable what happens.”

Someone’s getting fined.

Both decisions were certainly debatable, and the penalty would not have been called in another error. The offside call, like many, depends on when you freeze the screen on the through ball to Silva.

Additionally and editorially, if the quality of refereeing is dipping I’ll blame a long-held theory for it: In this day and age, from the lower levels and up, who in the world really wants to sign up for the constant abuse that comes from trying to do an official’s job correctly?

What’s your take on the decisions, and the officials? Let’s chat in the comments.

Report: American teen could begin with Man City, go on loan

By Nicholas MendolaNov 5, 2017, 12:25 PM EST
Leave a comment

Erik Palmer-Brown is leaving Sporting KC for Manchester City, and a report says the Premier League club may know the plan for its new center back.

Long sought by European clubs including Juventus and reportedly Ajax, the Ohio-born 20-year-old danced off to Porto for a stint with the Portuguese powers’ B-side last year.

[ MORE: City beats Arsenal 3-1 ]

Now noted Twitter feed @MLSTransfers says Palmer-Brown’s stint with Man City could follow something close to the Matt Miazga playbook.

Although whereas Miazga’s transfer from the Red Bulls to Chelsea saw him see a short stint with the Blues which included first team action before going to Vitesse on loan, EPB would spend a couple weeks with Man City before going on loan with PSV Eindhoven.

Mexican winger Hirving Lozano is with PSV, as is Chelsea loanee Marco Van Ginkel (who is also the club captain. European soccer can be weird).

Man City tops Arsenal 3-1

By Nicholas MendolaNov 5, 2017, 11:09 AM EST
Leave a comment
  • Aguero gets guard of honor, then banks PK
  • De Bruyne opens scoring
  • Sub striker Lacazette pulls one back
  • City onto 31 points

Kevin De Bruyne, Sergio Aguero, and Gabriel Jesus led Manchester City to another win, this time 3-1 over visiting Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Alexandre Lacazette scored off the bench for Arsenal, who drops to sixth, below Liverpool on tiebreakers. The Gunners are now 12 points behind Man City.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Sergio Aguero was given a guard of honor for breaking Man City’s all-time scoring record.

Aguero nearly followed up his pre-match moment with a fitting salute to the home fans, but he hit a pass from Kevin De Bruyne just high and wide of Petr Cech‘s goal.

De Bruyne was the man to put City ahead in the 19th minute, as the Belgian followed up Cech’s save of a direct shot by playing a 1-2 en route to a team goal which had Arsenal looking like training ground cut-outs.

Raheem Sterling murdered a chance to make it 2-0. On a 2v1, Sterling took multiple superfluous touches before hitting a pass beyond a wide open Leroy Sane.

Aaron Ramsey had a decent chance to pull Arsenal level in first half stoppage, but Ederson went low to make a save.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Nacho Monreal saw yellow and Michael Oliver gave Man City a chance at the spot when Sterling won a clear cut penalty. Aguero banked his shot off the right post and behind Cech. 2-0.

Lacazette was a questionable omission from the Starting XI, and took a feed from in-form Ramsey to make it 2-1 with 25 minutes plus stoppage to play.

Petr Cech made a sliding save on Gabriel Jesus’ hard low shot off a Man City corner to keep it 2-1. He pushed another shot out for a corner.

City would restore it’s two-goal cushion when David Silva was adjudged to have stayed onside for a through ball, then cut back for Jesus for a finish.

Watch Live: Chelsea-Man Utd, Everton-Watford

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 5, 2017, 10:58 AM EST
Leave a comment

A pair of matches kickoff at 11:30 a.m. ET to spur the Premier League into the international break.

Chelsea and Manchester United is the big one, on tap from Stamford Bridge on NBCSN.

WATCH CHELSEA-MAN UTD LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

Meanwhile on Merseyside, Everton will look to give caretaker manager David Unsworth a huge win courtesy of visiting upstarts Watford.

WATCH EVERTON-WATFORD ON NBC SPORTS GOLD HERE

LINEUPS

Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Cahill (c); Zappacosta, Bakayoko, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Hazard, Morata. Subs: Caballero, Rudiger, Ampadu, Drinkwater, Willian, Pedro, Batshuayi.

Manchester United: De Gea, Bailly, Jones, Smalling, Valencia (c), Herrera, Matic, Young, Mkhitaryan, Lukaku, Rashford. Subs: Romero, Blind, Darmian, Fellaini, McTominay, Lingard, Martial.

Everton: Pickford, Kenny, Keane, Jagielka, Baines, Gana Gueye, Baningime, Davies, Sigurdsson, Rooney, Niasse. Subs: Robles, Williams, Lennon, Besic, Calvert-Lewin, Holgate, Lookman.

Watford: Gomes; Femenía, Kabasele, Britos, Holebas; Cleverley, Doucouré; Carrillo, Hughes, Richarlison; Gray. Subs: Karnezis, Mariappa, Janmaat, Watson, Capoue, Sinclair, Okaka.

Pochettino praises Gazzaniga, resilience of Spurs

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 5, 2017, 10:25 AM EST
Leave a comment

Mauricio Pochettino had his worries ahead of Tottenham’s Sunday morning match versus Crystal Palace, but was confident his men wouldn’t take for granted a win over the Premier League bottom dwellers.

Injuries to Dele Alli, Toby Alderweireld, and captain/goalkeeper Hugo Lloris assured that confidence, and Palace delivered on the threat.

[ MORE: Spurs 1-0 Palace ]

Fortunately for Pochettino and his men, who climbed to 23 points with a 1-0 win, back-up backstop Paulo Gazzaniga was on point in Lloris’ stead.

“He is an unbelievable option to have as a keeper and I am really happy for him and his family that he performed like that,” Pochettino said.

As for the win, here are his words courtesy of the BBC:

“It was a tough game for us after Wednesday. Palace were compact, narrow and played on the counter attack. We had possession, but not many chances. They were fresh after one week to prepare for the game. We had a few problems after the Madrid game and that is why I am so happy with the victory. I am very pleased with an important three points.”

Spurs have won their last three PL home matches at Wembley. There’s a League Cup mess at West Ham in the mix, but also a dominant win over Real Madrid. Let’s call that a wash.

With the North London Derby coming after the international break, healing is the biggest thing on Mauricio Pochettino’s agenda. Harry Kane was wobbled in the Palace win, and the aforementioned names need to return. Though Gazzaniga looked quite decent, Lloris is one of the best goalkeepers in the world.