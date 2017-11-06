Andrea Pirlo confirms retirement from NYCFC, playing career

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

No party: Andrea Pirlo is calling it a day at New York City FC.

We’ve known this for a while, but Pirlo officially called time on MLS tenure on Monday.

[ MORE: Houston knocks Portland out ]

NYCFC’s comeback attempt fell just short on Sunday when it failed to convert a third goal in a 2-0 second leg win over Columbus (The Crew won the first leg 4-1).

Pirlo issued this statement early Monday, confirming that his retirement from MLS is also his retirement from the playing field.

He’ll go down as a man capable of playing as beautiful a ball as any in soccer history.

Follow @NicholasMendola