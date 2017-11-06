Besiktas exec confirms interest in Man United’s Marouane Fellaini

Jose Mourinho has made his feelings known about keeping one of his veteran midfielders, but that hasn’t stopped one club from expressing their interest.

Turkish side Besiktas has made it known that they are interested in the possibility of signing Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini, with the 29-year-old’s contract at Old Trafford expiring next summer.

Besiktas is third in the Turkish Super Lig table through 11 rounds of play, trailing leaders Galatasaray by five points.

Metin Albayra — an executive with Besiktas — says Fellaini is one of several players the club is currently attracted to signing in 2018.

“Fellaini is on our list, we have made efforts to sign him but not just him,” Albayra said. “He is not the only player we scouted, our scouting team watched 20 games live this week.

“Transfer plans never end, we are always working. We are keeping tabs on several players.

“The club has plans for Turkey and Europe, there are negotiations. We want to make the signing for the winter transfer window or for the end of the season.”

Fellaini has been with United since joining the club in 2013 from fellow Premier League club Everton. The Belgium international has made over 100 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils, and has scored four goals in eight matches this season for the Manchester giants.