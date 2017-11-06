Chelsea technical director resigns after 10 years with club

Chelsea technical director Michael Emenalo has quit his post.

The 52-year-old Nigerian, 13 times capped, had been with Chelsea since 2007 and was its technical director since 2011.

Emenalo played American college ball at Boston University and made 56 appearances with a goal for the San Jose Clash from 1996-97.

[ MORE: Notable stats from Premier League weekend ]

A big Jose Mourinho advocate, Emenalo leaves a significant question for Chelsea to answer (though there will be no shortage of suitors for his position).

A Chelsea release said Emenalo is pursuing “new challenges.” Here’s what Emenalo had to say:

‘This has been a very difficult decision to make, but one I believe is right for both myself and my family, and the club. I have had the privilege to work alongside some of the most talented people in the world of sport over the past 10 years, and I will depart incredibly proud of the achievements we have made. I wish Chelsea every success and look forward to following the club’s future triumphs from afar.’

Follow @NicholasMendola