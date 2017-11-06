French league targets Saint-Etienne after pitch invasion

PARIS (AP) The French league will investigate the incidents that marred a soccer match between Saint-Etienne and Lyon after home fans invaded the pitch and unfurled an aggressive banner calling for “hatred” during a 5-0 loss.
The derby between the two neighbors at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium was halted twice on Sunday. Referee Clement Turpin stopped the game for a second time in the 84th minute when fans descended from the stands.
Lyon forward Nabil Fekir appeared to spark the invasion by taking off his shirt and raising it in front of angry home fans after his second goal of the night. Turpin led the players away and riot police sprinted onto the field to restore order. The game resumed after more than 30 minutes.
The French soccer federation’s ethics committee said in a statement Monday it has asked the league’s disciplinary commission to open a disciplinary case.
Jose Mourinho has made his feelings known about keeping one of his veteran midfielders, but that hasn’t stopped one club from expressing their interest.
Turkish side Besiktas has made it known that they are interested in the possibility of signing Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini, with the 29-year-old’s contract at Old Trafford expiring next summer.
Besiktas is third in the Turkish Super Lig table through 11 rounds of play, trailing leaders Galatasaray by five points.
Metin Albayra — an executive with Besiktas — says Fellaini is one of several players the club is currently attracted to signing in 2018.
“Fellaini is on our list, we have made efforts to sign him but not just him,” Albayra said. “He is not the only player we scouted, our scouting team watched 20 games live this week.
“Transfer plans never end, we are always working. We are keeping tabs on several players.
“The club has plans for Turkey and Europe, there are negotiations. We want to make the signing for the winter transfer window or for the end of the season.”
Fellaini has been with United since joining the club in 2013 from fellow Premier League club Everton. The Belgium international has made over 100 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils, and has scored four goals in eight matches this season for the Manchester giants.
If Miguel Almiron spends just one season in Major League Soccer, it will still be a major win for the league and his side Atlanta United.
Rumors have swirled over recent weeks regarding the Paraguayan’s future, with several top sides in Europe reportedly expressing interest in the Atlanta attacker.
Now, Metro is reporting that Italian giants AC Milan are pursuing Almiron — who has lit up MLS in his lone season in the U.S.
Previously, Almiron has been linked with a move to the Premier League, including London side Arsenal, while AC Milan’s biggest rivals, Inter Milan, have also reportedly shown interest.
The 23-year-old Paraguayan scored nine goals in 30 games this season for the expansion side, while adding 14 assists for Atlanta — which was tied for fourth-most in MLS.
Almiron was purchased prior to the 2017 season by Atlanta for an astounding $8 million fee, however, the Eastern Conference side will likely make a significant return on their investment.
According to the report, Almiron is currently being valued at around $18 million, which could more than double Atlanta’s purchase.
The Three Lions are already down one Tottenham star heading into their upcoming friendlies against Germany and Brazil, but Gareth Southgate will have to adapt without two more Spurs players.
Harry Kane and Harry Winks have both been ruled out for the matches after picking up slight injuries during Sunday’s 1-0 win over Crystal Palace.
Tottenham won’t run the risk of Kane re-injuring himself, after previously having a hamstring problem, while Winks suffered an ankle injury against Palace.
The Spurs players join Dele Alli as contributors that won’t be at Southgate’s disposal, which has prompted the England manager to call up West Bromwich Albion midfielder Jake Livermore.
Additionally, Southgate is waiting on the status of Gary Cahill and Jordan Henderson — both of whom are looking to gain fitness ahead of England’s important fixtures.
Claude Makelele wants to continue his path as a manager, and his future plans aren’t at the Liberty Stadium.
The 44-year-old Frenchman has left Swansea City after just 10 months as an assistant coach with the Welsh side to take a job as manager at Eupen — who currently plays in Belgium’s top flight.
Eupen sits last in the Jupiler Pro League on 10 points through the club’s first 14 matches of the 2017/18 campaign.
Makelele had previously joined Swansea after the club hired Paul Clement in January.
The former French international got into coaching directly after finishing his professional career in 2011, jumping into the managerial side with Paris Saint-Germain as an assistant.
Makelele also managed French side Bastia briefly in 2014, winning just three of his 13 matches while in charge.