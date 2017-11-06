More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
everysonegameusa.com

Kyle Martino running for USSF presidency

By Nicholas MendolaNov 6, 2017, 10:35 AM EST
Leave a comment

Former MLS and USMNT player Kyle Martino is throwing his hat in the ring for the United States Soccer Federation presidency.

Martino, 36, launched everyonesgameusa.com to detail his candidacy. He won eight caps for the United States men’s national team between 2002-06. Martino will be taking a hiatus from his current role as a Premier League analyst for NBC Sports.

[ MORE: Kljestan, Altidore react to fight ]

Backed by Thierry Henry and David Beckham, Martino announced his candidacy on Monday, joining the first contested election since Sunil Gulati took over in 2006. Gulati is also a member of FIFA’s Executive Council dating back to 2013.

Already announced for the election are Eric Wynalda, Gulati protege Carlos Cordeiro, Boston lawyer Steve Gans and UPSL executivePaul LaPointe. Gulati hinted at his candidacy during a conference call following the USMNT’s embarrassing failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

MLS Cup Playoffs semifinals set; First legs Nov. 21

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren
By Nicholas MendolaNov 6, 2017, 10:27 AM EST
Leave a comment

2017 MLS Cup Playoffs

Altidore, Kljestan react to wild tunnel fracas by blaming each other Top-seeded Timbers ousted, at home, by road-woeful Dynamo NYCFC’s comeback falls just short; Crew SC through to East finals

There are only five kickoffs left in the 2017 Major League Soccer season.

The final one, MLS Cup, has been set for some time and will be held at 4 p.m. ET on Dec. 9 in Toronto, Columbus, or Seattle.

[ MORE: Kljestan, Altidore react to fight ]

Houston had the fourth-best record of the quarterfinalists, and would be headed to Columbus or Toronto were it to get past Seattle.

Here are the Conference Final legs, as West No. 4 Houston attempts to upset reigning MLS Cup champs Seattle (No. 2 seed), and East No. 5 Columbus looks to take down Trillium Cup rival and Supporters’ Shield winning Toronto FC:

East
Nov. 21 – 8 p.m. ET at Columbus Crew
Nov. 29 – 7:20 p.m. ET at Toronto FC

West
Nov. 21 – 10 p.m. ET at Houston Dynamo
Nov. 30 – 10:30 p.m. ET at Seattle Sounders

Andrea Pirlo confirms retirement from NYCFC, playing career

Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 6, 2017, 9:55 AM EST
Leave a comment

No party: Andrea Pirlo is calling it a day at New York City FC.

We’ve known this for a while, but Pirlo officially called time on MLS tenure on Monday.

[ MORE: Houston knocks Portland out ]

NYCFC’s comeback attempt fell just short on Sunday when it failed to convert a third goal in a 2-0 second leg win over Columbus (The Crew won the first leg 4-1).

Pirlo issued this statement early Monday, confirming that his retirement from MLS is also his retirement from the playing field.

He’ll go down as a man capable of playing as beautiful a ball as any in soccer history.

PHOTOS: World Cup jerseys have throwback vibes

@adidasfootball
By Nicholas MendolaNov 6, 2017, 9:10 AM EST
Leave a comment

Several World Cup jerseys have been put on display early in this international break, and designers are moving away from the uniform uniform trend.

Get it?

EURO 2016 and Copa America Centenario saw a lot of teams wearing very similar kits.

[ MORE: Kljestan, Altidore react to fight ]

But throwbacks seem to be the name of the game, whether Argentina nodding to the 1990 World Cup in Italy or Spain and Germany putting modern spins on older kits.

Altidore, Kljestan react to wild tunnel fracas by blaming each other

Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
By Nicholas MendolaNov 6, 2017, 8:27 AM EST
Leave a comment

Toronto FC’s MLS Cup Final hopes have taken a big hit after the Reds barely escaped New York Red Bulls’ stiff test at BMO Field on Sunday.

Leading 2-1 after one leg and carrying a pair of away goals, TFC lost a scrappy 1-0 second leg at home to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals against Columbus.

[ RECAP: TFC 1-0 (2-2) RBNY ]

The Reds won’t have Sebastian Giovinco for the first leg after a late card for dissent, his second of the tie, and also won’t have Jozy Altidore after on- and off-field skirmishes with USMNT teammate Sacha Kljestan.

Altidore did not cover himself in glory. After Giovinco fouled Red Bulls youngster Tyler Adams, the teams came together in an incident that ended with Kljestan and Altidore going head-to-head before the big TFC forward comically hit the deck after a shove from the Red Bulls midfielder.

Altidore initiates the contact by leaning into Kljestan’s face, and then goes down like the 150-pound diminutive player he is. Oh, that’s right, he’s 6-foot-1 and essentially carved like the response to Michelangelo being asked by an American investor, “Hey, buddy, can you make me a soccer god out of this here marble?”

Those were just a pair of yellows, and life got real nutty for both teams in the tunnel at halftime. There’s a lot of salty language in this video, and it’s NSFW so we won’t embed, but if you want to watch head coaches Greg Vanney and Jesse Marsch yell at each other in the middle of what looked like a wild night at the club, feel free.

Both players were sent off with second yellows after either (thanks to intrepid Toronto Sun reporter Kurtis Larson for the quotes):

A) Altidore shoved Kljestan into a wall

“At halftime he shoved me into the wall. I have a clear conscience,” Kljestan said. “I don’t feel like I deserved a red card. So it’s a pretty helpless feeling to not be able to play in the second half.”

and/or

B) Kljestan went at Altidore from behind

“Yo, Sacha Kljestan, why you snitching bro?” Altidore tweeted. “You tried to pull up on me while my back was turned and almost got that work. Safe flight.”

Cool stories, fellas. For what it’s worth, and it’s not much even if the staffer is a true gem, Larson tweeted that a Toronto FC staffer says Altidore was pulled into the fracas from behind while heading to the dressing room.

Again, it’s someone who works for TFC, the Reds would like to have Altidore for the Conference Finals. So, about 1,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 grains of salt that fill BMO Field, but something to consider.

I say the following as someone who if anything would feel a bit of bias as a former season ticket holder ages ago — Toronto was the closest MLS team to my hometown of Buffalo — TFC put forth a display that will turn itself in a villain for most neutrals (and the officiating was admittedly abysmal and let the match out of control). There was plenty of flopping even apart from Altidore’s play acting.

Here’s the MLSSoccer.com take:

Hope the guys sort this out before the World Cup…