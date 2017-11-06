Kyle Martino running for USSF presidency

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Former MLS and USMNT player Kyle Martino is throwing his hat in the ring for the United States Soccer Federation presidency.

Martino, 36, launched everyonesgameusa.com to detail his candidacy. He won eight caps for the United States men’s national team between 2002-06. Martino will be taking a hiatus from his current role as a Premier League analyst for NBC Sports.

Backed by Thierry Henry and David Beckham, Martino announced his candidacy on Monday, joining the first contested election since Sunil Gulati took over in 2006. Gulati is also a member of FIFA’s Executive Council dating back to 2013.

Martino said he’d resign if the U.S. failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup or missed the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup.

Already announced for the election are Eric Wynalda, Gulati protege Carlos Cordeiro, Boston lawyer Steve Gans and UPSL executivePaul LaPointe. Gulati hinted at his candidacy during a conference call following the USMNT’s embarrassing failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

I’m answering the call https://t.co/mMpwX9HaFi — Kyle Martino (@kylemartino) November 6, 2017

I’m willing to leave my dream job to do what’s right for soccer in USA. The 3 pillars of my platform are: Transparency, Equality, & Progress — Kyle Martino (@kylemartino) November 6, 2017

So I️ state right now that if under my leadership USMNT fail to qualify for 2022 WC I will step down, likewise if we fail to make QF in 2026 — Kyle Martino (@kylemartino) November 6, 2017

