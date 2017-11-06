Notable stats from the Premier League weekend — Week 11

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

What numbers jump out following another entertaining three days in the Premier League? We culled the web, with help from Opta, to find out.

[ MORE: Martino running for USSF presidency ]

— 4 — Points claimed by West Brom in nine matches since opening the season with wins over Bournemouth and Burnley.

— 96.6 — PL-leading pass completion percentage from Man City’s John Stones, almost four percent more than runner-up Davinson Sanchez.

— 5 — Number of Man City players in the Top Ten for passes per game, including Stones, Fernandinho, David Silva, Nicolas Otamendi, and Kevin De Bruyne.

31 – With 31 points and a goal difference of +31, this is Pep Guardiola's best start after 11 games to a league season as manager. Stormer. pic.twitter.com/qiM2Zx5Krr — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 6, 2017

— 4.2 — Leicester City’s Wilfried Ndidi has played every minute for the Foxes, leading the league in tackles per game with 4.2.

— 2.5 — Ndidi also leads the league in times dribbles past per game.

— 22 — Goals conceded this season by Stoke City, Everton, and Crystal Palace, the most in the league.

— 38 — Goals scored by Man City, 15 more than any team in the Premier League.

8 – Burnley have already won more away games (2) & points (8) this season than they did in the whole of 2016-17 (1 win and 7 points). Jaunt. pic.twitter.com/qeQGtr3VwH — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 4, 2017

— 19 — Burnley’s point total this season, one more than the almost historically low total one idiot writer predicted for them before the season.

— 142 — Peter Crouch appearances as a substitute. The giant scored off the bench in a 2-2 draw with Leicester City.

— 5 — Yellow cards each for Man City’s Nicolas Otamendi and countryman/ex-teammate Pablo Zabaleta of West Ham, tops in the PL.

1.33 – Slaven Bilic had the best points-per-game ratio of any permanent West Ham manager in the @premierleague. Undeserved? pic.twitter.com/XmSDKFcPJ3 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 6, 2017

Follow @NicholasMendola