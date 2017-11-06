More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Notable stats from the Premier League weekend — Week 11

By Nicholas MendolaNov 6, 2017, 12:44 PM EST
Leave a comment

What numbers jump out following another entertaining three days in the Premier League? We culled the web, with help from Opta, to find out.

[ MORE: Martino running for USSF presidency ]

— 4 — Points claimed by West Brom in nine matches since opening the season with wins over Bournemouth and Burnley.

— 96.6 — PL-leading pass completion percentage from Man City’s John Stones, almost four percent more than runner-up Davinson Sanchez.

— 5 — Number of Man City players in the Top Ten for passes per game, including Stones, Fernandinho, David Silva, Nicolas Otamendi, and Kevin De Bruyne.

— 4.2 — Leicester City’s Wilfried Ndidi has played every minute for the Foxes, leading the league in tackles per game with 4.2.

— 2.5 — Ndidi also leads the league in times dribbles past per game.

— 22 — Goals conceded this season by Stoke City, Everton, and Crystal Palace, the most in the league.

— 38 — Goals scored by Man City, 15 more than any team in the Premier League.

— 19 — Burnley’s point total this season, one more than the almost historically low total one idiot writer predicted for them before the season.

— 142 — Peter Crouch appearances as a substitute. The giant scored off the bench in a 2-2 draw with Leicester City.

— 5 — Yellow cards each for Man City’s Nicolas Otamendi and countryman/ex-teammate Pablo Zabaleta of West Ham, tops in the PL.

Reports: Moyes to be hired by West Ham United

By Nicholas MendolaNov 6, 2017, 12:02 PM EST
Leave a comment

West Ham United is expected to give David Moyes the keys to the car.

The Irons parted ways with Slaven Bilic on Monday, a day after Everton’s win sunk West Ham into the Premier League’s Bottom Three.

Moyes admitted interest in the job on Sunday.

[ MORE: Kljestan, Altidore react to fight ]

The BBC says that Moyes, the ex-Everton, Sunderland, and Manchester United manager, will reportedly take over on an interim basis until the conclusion of this season.

West Ham will come out of the international break with a visit to Watford, then host Leicester City. A Moyes reunion at Everton is next on Nov. 29 before a murderer’s row of Man City (A), Chelsea (H), and Arsenal (H).

The Irons are 18th in the Premier League with nine points, a point back of West Brom and Bournemouth and two behind Everton.

Players to get more power from new FIFA contract rules

Photo by Valeriano Di Domenico/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 6, 2017, 11:20 AM EST
Leave a comment

ZURICH (AP) Players are getting more power from FIFA to leave soccer clubs who delay paying salaries or mistreat them.

FIFA and FIFPro, the global group of player unions, say that new rules relating to players have helped them sign a six-year working agreement.

[ MORE: Kljestan, Altidore react to fight ]

The Netherlands-based FIFPro has also agreed to withdraw a complaint about FIFA-controlled transfer rules filed to the European Commission in September 2015.

Players will soon be free to cancel their contract if clubs fall two months behind paying salaries, or harass them with tactics such as orders to train alone.

Clubs face transfer bans by failing to pay FIFA-ordered compensation to players, who have been promised faster rulings on contract disputes.

The rules came from a wider FIFA agreement with stakeholders, including clubs and leagues worldwide.

Kyle Martino running for USSF presidency

everysonegameusa.com
By Nicholas MendolaNov 6, 2017, 10:35 AM EST
2 Comments

Former MLS and USMNT player Kyle Martino is throwing his hat in the ring for the United States Soccer Federation presidency.

Martino, 36, launched everyonesgameusa.com to detail his candidacy. He won eight caps for the United States men’s national team between 2002-06. Martino will be taking a hiatus from his current role as a Premier League analyst for NBC Sports.

[ MORE: Kljestan, Altidore react to fight ]

Backed by Thierry Henry and David Beckham, Martino announced his candidacy on Monday, joining the first contested election since Sunil Gulati took over in 2006. Gulati is also a member of FIFA’s Executive Council dating back to 2013.

Martino said he’d resign if the U.S. failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup or missed the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup.

Already announced for the election are Eric Wynalda, Gulati protege Carlos Cordeiro, Boston lawyer Steve Gans and UPSL executivePaul LaPointe. Gulati hinted at his candidacy during a conference call following the USMNT’s embarrassing failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

MLS Cup Playoffs semifinals set; First legs Nov. 21

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren
By Nicholas MendolaNov 6, 2017, 10:27 AM EST
Leave a comment

2017 MLS Cup Playoffs

Altidore, Kljestan react to wild tunnel fracas by blaming each other Top-seeded Timbers ousted, at home, by road-woeful Dynamo NYCFC’s comeback falls just short; Crew SC through to East finals

There are only five kickoffs left in the 2017 Major League Soccer season.

The final one, MLS Cup, has been set for some time and will be held at 4 p.m. ET on Dec. 9 in Toronto, Columbus, or Seattle.

[ MORE: Kljestan, Altidore react to fight ]

Houston had the fourth-best record of the quarterfinalists, and would be headed to Columbus or Toronto were it to get past Seattle.

Here are the Conference Final legs, as West No. 4 Houston attempts to upset reigning MLS Cup champs Seattle (No. 2 seed), and East No. 5 Columbus looks to take down Trillium Cup rival and Supporters’ Shield winning Toronto FC:

East
Nov. 21 – 8 p.m. ET at Columbus Crew
Nov. 29 – 7:20 p.m. ET at Toronto FC

West
Nov. 21 – 10 p.m. ET at Houston Dynamo
Nov. 30 – 10:30 p.m. ET at Seattle Sounders