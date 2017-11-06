Notable stats from the Premier League weekend — Week 11

What numbers jump out following another entertaining three days in the Premier League? We culled the web, with help from Opta, to find out.
— 4 — Points claimed by West Brom in nine matches since opening the season with wins over Bournemouth and Burnley.
— 96.6 — PL-leading pass completion percentage from Man City’s John Stones, almost four percent more than runner-up Davinson Sanchez.
— 5 — Number of Man City players in the Top Ten for passes per game, including Stones, Fernandinho, David Silva, Nicolas Otamendi, and Kevin De Bruyne.
— 4.2 — Leicester City’s Wilfried Ndidi has played every minute for the Foxes, leading the league in tackles per game with 4.2.
— 2.5 — Ndidi also leads the league in times dribbles past per game.
— 22 — Goals conceded this season by Stoke City, Everton, and Crystal Palace, the most in the league.
— 38 — Goals scored by Man City, 15 more than any team in the Premier League.
— 19 — Burnley’s point total this season, one more than the almost historically low total one idiot writer predicted for them before the season.
— 142 — Peter Crouch appearances as a substitute. The giant scored off the bench in a 2-2 draw with Leicester City.
— 5 — Yellow cards each for Man City’s Nicolas Otamendi and countryman/ex-teammate Pablo Zabaleta of West Ham, tops in the PL.