Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Report: Atlanta’s Almiron the subject of AC Milan interest

By Matt ReedNov 6, 2017, 5:20 PM EST
If Miguel Almiron spends just one season in Major League Soccer, it will still be a major win for the league and his side Atlanta United.

Rumors have swirled over recent weeks regarding the Paraguayan’s future, with several top sides in Europe reportedly expressing interest in the Atlanta attacker.

Now, Metro is reporting that Italian giants AC Milan are pursuing Almiron — who has lit up MLS in his lone season in the U.S.

Previously, Almiron has been linked with a move to the Premier League, including London side Arsenal, while AC Milan’s biggest rivals, Inter Milan, have also reportedly shown interest.

The 23-year-old Paraguayan scored nine goals in 30 games this season for the expansion side, while adding 14 assists for Atlanta — which was tied for fourth-most in MLS.

Almiron was purchased prior to the 2017 season by Atlanta for an astounding $8 million fee, however, the Eastern Conference side will likely make a significant return on their investment.

According to the report, Almiron is currently being valued at around $18 million, which could more than double Atlanta’s purchase.

Spurs duo Kane, Winks out for England’s upcoming friendlies

Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Matt ReedNov 6, 2017, 4:16 PM EST
The Three Lions are already down one Tottenham star heading into their upcoming friendlies against Germany and Brazil, but Gareth Southgate will have to adapt without two more Spurs players.

Harry Kane and Harry Winks have both been ruled out for the matches after picking up slight injuries during Sunday’s 1-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Tottenham won’t run the risk of Kane re-injuring himself, after previously having a hamstring problem, while Winks suffered an ankle injury against Palace.

The Spurs players join Dele Alli as contributors that won’t be at Southgate’s disposal, which has prompted the England manager to call up West Bromwich Albion midfielder Jake Livermore.

Additionally, Southgate is waiting on the status of Gary Cahill and Jordan Henderson — both of whom are looking to gain fitness ahead of England’s important fixtures.

Swansea assistant Claude Makelele takes over Belgian side Eupen

Tony Marshall/Getty Images
By Matt ReedNov 6, 2017, 3:17 PM EST
Claude Makelele wants to continue his path as a manager, and his future plans aren’t at the Liberty Stadium.

The 44-year-old Frenchman has left Swansea City after just 10 months as an assistant coach with the Welsh side to take a job as manager at Eupen — who currently plays in Belgium’s top flight.

Eupen sits last in the Jupiler Pro League on 10 points through the club’s first 14 matches of the 2017/18 campaign.

Makelele had previously joined Swansea after the club hired Paul Clement in January.

The former French international got into coaching directly after finishing his professional career in 2011, jumping into the managerial side with Paris Saint-Germain as an assistant.

Makelele also managed French side Bastia briefly in 2014, winning just three of his 13 matches while in charge.

USMNT call-ups versus Portugal, revisited

Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP
By Nicholas MendolaNov 6, 2017, 2:16 PM EST
So now that we have a final list of MLS semifinalists, we can make one final prediction for Dave Sarachan’s USMNT roster versus Portugal before Tuesday’s expected announcement.

The interim boss will lead the U.S. into Leiria on Nov. 14, and members of quarterfinal losing New York Red Bulls, Vancouver Whitecaps, Portland Timbers, and New York City FC are in play for the roster.

Portugal has announced its squad here. We projected the U.S. 23-man roster last week, but will have a few changes following the MLS quarterfinals.

Our guess? Three new players into our projections, a mainstay from Portland and two uncapped Red Bull products.

Goalkeepers (3) : Bill Hamid, Brad Guzan, Ethan Horvath

Changes: None.

Defenders (8): John Brooks, Matt MiazgaDeAndre YedlinCameron Carter-Vickers, Matt Besler, Brandon Vincent, Matt Polster, Aaron Long.

Changes: RBNY’s Aaron Long has a bit of LB versatility to go with his CB skill set, and he’ll take the place of Geoff Cameron, who is suffering from a head injury.

Midfielders (8): Weston McKennie, Kellyn Acosta, Paul Arriola, Lynden Gooch, Alejandro Bedoya, Tyler Adams, Darlington Nagbe, Jonathan Gonzalez.

Changes: Pulisic is reportedly out, and that’s fine because the Yanks would love to get a look at the Red Bulls’ Tyler Adams. Room will also be made for Darlington Nagbe and we’ll guess he takes Kelyn Rowe’s spot instead of Alejandro Bedoya. We’re also moving Jonathan Gonzalez of Monterrey ahead of Danny Williams, as Bedoya and Nagbe will have the experience/leadership angle covered.

Forwards (4): Bobby Wood, Josh Sargent, Aron Johannsson, CJ Sapong

Changes: We suppose Jonathan Lewis (NYCFC) or Haji Wright (Sandhausen) could fit here over Sapong, but we’ll stick with our gut instinct.

Chelsea technical director resigns after 10 years with club

Photo by Chelsea FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 6, 2017, 1:31 PM EST
Chelsea technical director Michael Emenalo has quit his post.

The 52-year-old Nigerian, 13 times capped, had been with Chelsea since 2007 and was its technical director since 2011.

Emenalo played American college ball at Boston University and made 56 appearances with a goal for the San Jose Clash from 1996-97.

A big Jose Mourinho advocate, Emenalo leaves a significant question for Chelsea to answer (though there will be no shortage of suitors for his position).

A Chelsea release said Emenalo is pursuing “new challenges.” Here’s what Emenalo had to say:

‘This has been a very difficult decision to make, but one I believe is right for both myself and my family, and the club. I have had the privilege to work alongside some of the most talented people in the world of sport over the past 10 years, and I will depart incredibly proud of the achievements we have made. I wish Chelsea every success and look forward to following the club’s future triumphs from afar.’