Report: Atlanta’s Almiron the subject of AC Milan interest

If Miguel Almiron spends just one season in Major League Soccer, it will still be a major win for the league and his side Atlanta United.

Rumors have swirled over recent weeks regarding the Paraguayan’s future, with several top sides in Europe reportedly expressing interest in the Atlanta attacker.

Now, Metro is reporting that Italian giants AC Milan are pursuing Almiron — who has lit up MLS in his lone season in the U.S.

Previously, Almiron has been linked with a move to the Premier League, including London side Arsenal, while AC Milan’s biggest rivals, Inter Milan, have also reportedly shown interest.

The 23-year-old Paraguayan scored nine goals in 30 games this season for the expansion side, while adding 14 assists for Atlanta — which was tied for fourth-most in MLS.

Almiron was purchased prior to the 2017 season by Atlanta for an astounding $8 million fee, however, the Eastern Conference side will likely make a significant return on their investment.

According to the report, Almiron is currently being valued at around $18 million, which could more than double Atlanta’s purchase.