Report: Sounders close to Dempsey extension for 2018 season

A year ago, Clint Dempsey‘s future as a soccer player was in doubt. Now, the U.S. Men’s National Team star appears to be coming back for more.

FourFourTwo USA is reporting that the Seattle Sounders are close to finalizing a new deal with Dempsey — who leads the Western Conference side in goals this season with 12.

The 34-year-old made an emphatic return to MLS back in 2013 when Dempsey joined the Sounders from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, and now it looks as though “Deuce” will be back at CenturyLink Field in 2018 for his sixth season with the club.

As the report notes, Dempsey has made $3.89 million in 2017, a number that the Sounders likely will be looking to decrease in 2018, despite the USMNT attacker’s production.

Dempsey’s comeback this season has been nothing short of miraculous after missing the better part of six months, starting in August 2016, due to a heart ailment.