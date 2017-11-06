More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Reports: Brad Friedel likely to be named next Revolution coach

By Matt ReedNov 6, 2017, 11:01 PM EST
Leave a comment

There were several coaching vacancies throughout Major League Soccer this season, and it appears the New England Revolution are closing in on their next manager.

[ MORE: Sounders closing in on new deal with Dempsey ]

ESPN’s Taylor Twellman is reporting that former U.S. Men’s National Team goalkeeper and current U.S. U-19 head coach and FOX soccer analyst, Brad Friedel, will be the successor to Jay Heaps — who was fired by Revolution in September.

Friedel is believed to have a close relationship with Revs general manager Michael Burns.

The 46-year-old is well known throughout the U.S. Soccer community after making 82 international appearances for the USMNT and starting for several Premier League sides, including Liverpool, Tottenham, Aston Villa and Blackburn Rovers.

Italy’s plan for Sweden in WCup playoff: ‘Play like Italy’

Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 6, 2017, 10:05 PM EST
Leave a comment

ROME (AP) Italy has a straightforward plan to avoid missing its first World Cup in six decades – just play its usual game in the playoff against Sweden.

After all, Italy has gone unbeaten against Sweden in their last five meetings and won four of the encounters, including 1-0 last year at the European Championship.

[ MORE: Spurs duo Kane, Winks out for England’s friendlies ]

Perhaps making matters less complicated, standout striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic retired from Sweden duty after Euro 2016.

“They’re four-fifths the same squad. They play the same. They’re physical and well organized. It’s part of their DNA,” Italy coach Gian Piero Ventura said on Monday.

“But the real problem isn’t what Sweden does. It’s what we do. Italy has to play like Italy. We’ve always been there when there’s something important to play for.”

A four-time champion, Italy has participated in every World Cup since failing to qualify for the 1958 tournament, which coincidentally was held in Sweden.

The last major competitions Italy missed were the 1984 and 1992 European Championships.

“Nobody has even considered not going,” Ventura said at the Azzurri’s Coverciano training complex in Florence.

But Italy has showed poor form recently, ever since a 3-0 loss to Spain in September that virtually sealed its fate as the second-place finisher in its qualifying group.

After the Spain match, Italy narrowly edged Israel 1-0 at home, drew with Macedonia 1-1 at home, and won in Albania 1-0.

With his job on the line, though, Ventura would gladly accept two more narrow wins.

“In Spain or England when you win playing poorly they fire the coach. In Italy, results count more than anything,” said the 69-year-old journeyman coach, who never managed a major club before being called in as a replacement when Antonio Conte left the national team for Chelsea after Euro 2016.

“It’s a big moment for me but also for the players,” Ventura added. “Going or not going to a World Cup means something. For some it’s the beginning of a cycle, for others it’s a matter of finishing in a certain manner.”

Captain Gianluigi Buffon made his first appearance for Italy in a World Cup playoff against Russia on a snowy pitch in 1997. Having announced he plans to retire from the national team, the playoff could mark his final international matches.

In one of the four European playoffs, Italy travels to Stockholm for the opening leg on Friday. The return match will be at Milan’s San Siro Stadium three days later.

In qualifying, Ventura relied on Andrea Belotti and Ciro Immobile – two players he previously coached at Torino – for goals. But there are questions over their fitness.

Belotti, who scored 26 goals with Torino in Serie A last season, appears to be at only 60-70 percent capacity as he works his way back from a right knee injury. Immobile leads the Italian league with 14 goals in 11 matches this season but recently strained a leg muscle.

On the positive side, Simone Zaza was recalled after scoring eight goals in his last seven league games for Valencia; wingers Antonio Candreva, Lorenzo Insigne and Stephan El Shaarawy are also in top form; and key midfielders Marco Verratti and Daniele De Rossi return after missing the final two qualifiers through injury.

[ MORE: Slaven Bilic fired at West Ham ]

Mario Balotelli, meanwhile, hasn’t played for Italy since the Azzurri’s first-round elimination from the 2014 World Cup. He remains out of the squad.

While Sweden didn’t qualify for the last two World Cups, it impressed in qualifying with a win over France and finished ahead of the Netherlands in its group.

“We are winners just by being here,” Sweden coach Janne Andersson said.

Sweden went unbeaten at home in qualifying at Friends Arena and striker Marcus Berg scored eight times in nine matches

“If we can play at that level, we can beat any team in the world – including Italy,” Andersson added.

Ventura called up an expanded 27-man squad to allow room for injuries and suspensions in the 72 hours between the two games. Four players – Giorgio Chiellini, Marco Parolo, Verratti and Immobile – are in danger of missing the second leg if they pick up another yellow card.

More than 65,000 tickets have been sold for the game at the San Siro.

“We can’t disappoint them,” Ventura said of the fans. “And we can’t disappoint Italy.”

Andrew Dampf on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/asdampf

Timothy Weah, four PSG youth players train with Brazil national team

Twitter/@Cynegeticus
By Matt ReedNov 6, 2017, 9:07 PM EST
Leave a comment

It’s been quite the year for Timothy Weah, and on Monday the American youngster received another amazing opportunity.

[ MORE: Sounders closing on contract extension for Dempsey ]

The U-17 national team attacker, along with four of his Paris Saint-Germain academy teammates reportedly practiced with Brazil’s national team as the Selecao were shorthanded with several members of the squad out after playing in matches this weekend with their respective clubs.

Weah was joined by Colin Dagda, Claudio Gomes, Moussa Sissako and Loic Mbe Soh of PSG’s youth squad at the Charléty Stadium, according to Le Perisien.

The son of former professional player, George Weah, the 17-year-old led the American team during October’s U-17 World Cup in India with three goals, alongside Josh Sargent (who also scored three).

Report: Sounders close to Dempsey extension for 2018 season

Twitter/@MLS
By Matt ReedNov 6, 2017, 8:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

A year ago, Clint Dempsey‘s future as a soccer player was in doubt. Now, the U.S. Men’s National Team star appears to be coming back for more.

[ MORE: Atlanta’s Miguel Almiron being targeted by AC Milan ]

FourFourTwo USA is reporting that the Seattle Sounders are close to finalizing a new deal with Dempsey — who leads the Western Conference side in goals this season with 12.

The 34-year-old made an emphatic return to MLS back in 2013 when Dempsey joined the Sounders from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, and now it looks as though “Deuce” will be back at CenturyLink Field in 2018 for his sixth season with the club.

As the report notes, Dempsey has made $3.89 million in 2017, a number that the Sounders likely will be looking to decrease in 2018, despite the USMNT attacker’s production.

Dempsey’s comeback this season has been nothing short of miraculous after missing the better part of six months, starting in August 2016, due to a heart ailment.

French league targets Saint-Etienne after pitch invasion

Christopher Lee/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 6, 2017, 7:37 PM EST
Leave a comment

PARIS (AP) The French league will investigate the incidents that marred a soccer match between Saint-Etienne and Lyon after home fans invaded the pitch and unfurled an aggressive banner calling for “hatred” during a 5-0 loss.

[ MORE: Claude Makelele takes over Belgian side Eupen ]

The derby between the two neighbors at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium was halted twice on Sunday. Referee Clement Turpin stopped the game for a second time in the 84th minute when fans descended from the stands.

Lyon forward Nabil Fekir appeared to spark the invasion by taking off his shirt and raising it in front of angry home fans after his second goal of the night. Turpin led the players away and riot police sprinted onto the field to restore order. The game resumed after more than 30 minutes.

The French soccer federation’s ethics committee said in a statement Monday it has asked the league’s disciplinary commission to open a disciplinary case.