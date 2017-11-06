Reports: Moyes to be hired by West Ham United

West Ham United is expected to give David Moyes the keys to the car.
The Irons parted ways with Slaven Bilic on Monday, a day after Everton’s win sunk West Ham into the Premier League’s Bottom Three.
Moyes admitted interest in the job on Sunday.
[ MORE: Kljestan, Altidore react to fight ]
The BBC says that Moyes, the ex-Everton, Sunderland, and Manchester United manager, will reportedly take over on an interim basis until the conclusion of this season.
West Ham will come out of the international break with a visit to Watford, then host Leicester City. A Moyes reunion at Everton is next on Nov. 29 before a murderer’s row of Man City (A), Chelsea (H), and Arsenal (H).
The Irons are 18th in the Premier League with nine points, a point back of West Brom and Bournemouth and two behind Everton.
ZURICH (AP) Players are getting more power from FIFA to leave soccer clubs who delay paying salaries or mistreat them.
FIFA and FIFPro, the global group of player unions, say that new rules relating to players have helped them sign a six-year working agreement.
[ MORE: Kljestan, Altidore react to fight ]
The Netherlands-based FIFPro has also agreed to withdraw a complaint about FIFA-controlled transfer rules filed to the European Commission in September 2015.
Players will soon be free to cancel their contract if clubs fall two months behind paying salaries, or harass them with tactics such as orders to train alone.
Clubs face transfer bans by failing to pay FIFA-ordered compensation to players, who have been promised faster rulings on contract disputes.
The rules came from a wider FIFA agreement with stakeholders, including clubs and leagues worldwide.
Former MLS and USMNT player Kyle Martino is throwing his hat in the ring for the United States Soccer Federation presidency.
Martino, 36, launched everyonesgameusa.com to detail his candidacy. He won eight caps for the United States men’s national team between 2002-06. Martino will be taking a hiatus from his current role as a Premier League analyst for NBC Sports.
[ MORE: Kljestan, Altidore react to fight ]
Backed by Thierry Henry and David Beckham, Martino announced his candidacy on Monday, joining the first contested election since Sunil Gulati took over in 2006. Gulati is also a member of FIFA’s Executive Council dating back to 2013.
Martino said he’d resign if the U.S. failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup or missed the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup.
Already announced for the election are Eric Wynalda, Gulati protege Carlos Cordeiro, Boston lawyer Steve Gans and UPSL executivePaul LaPointe. Gulati hinted at his candidacy during a conference call following the USMNT’s embarrassing failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.
There are only five kickoffs left in the 2017 Major League Soccer season.
The final one, MLS Cup, has been set for some time and will be held at 4 p.m. ET on Dec. 9 in Toronto, Columbus, or Seattle.
[ MORE: Kljestan, Altidore react to fight ]
Houston had the fourth-best record of the quarterfinalists, and would be headed to Columbus or Toronto were it to get past Seattle.
Here are the Conference Final legs, as West No. 4 Houston attempts to upset reigning MLS Cup champs Seattle (No. 2 seed), and East No. 5 Columbus looks to take down Trillium Cup rival and Supporters’ Shield winning Toronto FC:
East
Nov. 21 – 8 p.m. ET at Columbus Crew
Nov. 29 – 7:20 p.m. ET at Toronto FC
West
Nov. 21 – 10 p.m. ET at Houston Dynamo
Nov. 30 – 10:30 p.m. ET at Seattle Sounders
No party: Andrea Pirlo is calling it a day at New York City FC.
We’ve known this for a while, but Pirlo officially called time on MLS tenure on Monday.
[ MORE: Houston knocks Portland out ]
NYCFC’s comeback attempt fell just short on Sunday when it failed to convert a third goal in a 2-0 second leg win over Columbus (The Crew won the first leg 4-1).
Pirlo issued this statement early Monday, confirming that his retirement from MLS is also his retirement from the playing field.
He’ll go down as a man capable of playing as beautiful a ball as any in soccer history.