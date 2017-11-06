Reports: Moyes to be hired by West Ham United

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

West Ham United is expected to give David Moyes the keys to the car.

The Irons parted ways with Slaven Bilic on Monday, a day after Everton’s win sunk West Ham into the Premier League’s Bottom Three.

Moyes admitted interest in the job on Sunday.

[ MORE: Kljestan, Altidore react to fight ]

The BBC says that Moyes, the ex-Everton, Sunderland, and Manchester United manager, will reportedly take over on an interim basis until the conclusion of this season.

West Ham will come out of the international break with a visit to Watford, then host Leicester City. A Moyes reunion at Everton is next on Nov. 29 before a murderer’s row of Man City (A), Chelsea (H), and Arsenal (H).

The Irons are 18th in the Premier League with nine points, a point back of West Brom and Bournemouth and two behind Everton.

Follow @NicholasMendola